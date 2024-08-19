Behind the Drama: Peter Bergman’s On-Set Controversy with Victoria Rowell

In 2015, Peter Bergman, renowned for his portrayal of Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless, was accused of physically threatening his co-star Victoria Rowell. This allegation surfaced during a lawsuit filed by Rowell against Sony Pictures Television and CBS. She claimed she was subjected to racially charged attacks on the set of the popular daytime drama. The lawsuit brought attention to the issues of race and interpersonal conflicts in the entertainment industry.
Victoria Rowell, who played Drucilla Winters on the show, had been a fan favorite until her dramatic exit in 2007. Reports suggested that her departure was due to dissatisfaction with the show’s lack of diversity in its storylines. This legal battle revealed the deeper tensions behind her decision to leave the show and the alleged treatment she endured from her co-stars.
Rowell’s Departure and Lawsuit
Victoria Rowell’s sudden exit from The Young and the Restless in 2007 left fans shocked and sparked speculation about the reasons behind her departure. As Drucilla Winters, Rowell had become a beloved character, and her exit was marked by a dramatic on-screen death, where her character plunged off a cliff. This dramatic storyline mirrored the real-life drama that was unfolding behind the scenes.
In her 2015 lawsuit, Rowell accused several of her co-stars, including Peter Bergman and Michelle Stafford, of creating a hostile work environment. She claimed that her departure was a direct result of the racially charged atmosphere on set. According to Rowell, she was subjected to verbal attacks and discriminatory behavior that made it impossible for her to continue working on the show.
Accusations Against Co-Stars
One of the most serious allegations in Victoria Rowell’s lawsuit was against Peter Bergman. Rowell claimed that Bergman publicly called her “mentally unstable” and physically threatened her on set. These accusations shocked fans and industry insiders alike, as Bergman had long been considered a pillar of the daytime television community.
Rowell also accused Michelle Stafford of spitting on her and calling her derogatory names during filming. Additionally, she claimed that Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki Newman, mocked her by wearing an oversized Afro wig to imitate Rowell’s natural hairstyle. These allegations painted a picture of a toxic work environment that was far removed from the glamorous world portrayed on screen.
CBS’s Denial and Lawsuit Dismissal
Despite the gravity of Victoria Rowell’s claims, CBS and the cast members named in the lawsuit denied all allegations. The network maintained that Rowell’s accusations were baseless and that her lawsuit had no merit. In 2017, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, citing a lack of evidence to support Rowell’s claims.
Following the dismissal, Rowell made a brief return to The Young and the Restless in 2019 for a special episode honoring the late Kristoff St. John. During this appearance, Rowell did not interact with Peter Bergman, Michelle Stafford, or Melody Thomas Scott. In an interview, Rowell reflected on her return, stating, “If there were swords, they were laid down.”
Impact on Show and Industry
The lawsuit filed by Victoria Rowell against Peter Bergman and other cast members had a significant impact on The Young and the Restless and the broader television industry. Although the case was dismissed, it highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to workplace behavior and diversity in the entertainment world.
The allegations also prompted discussions about how minorities are treated in the industry and the need for more inclusive environments. For Victoria Rowell, the lawsuit may not have resulted in legal victory, but it did bring attention to the challenges she faced and the need for change within the industry. The case remains a notable chapter in the history of The Young and the Restless, underscoring the complexities of life both on and off the screen.
