“I’ll Take Ozempic Face”: 77 People Share The Dramatic Facial Changes That Came With Their Ozempic Journey

Before its mainstream surge in 2023, Ozempic was not a household name unless you had diabetes. But thanks to celebrity influence, it’s become the quick fix for those who want to lose excess pounds.
Some people have even posted before-and-after photos of themselves since making the medication a part of their lives. Here are a few examples from those who seem to have no qualms about the “Ozempic face.”
People will have varying opinions about this new health trend, and we would like to hear yours in the comments.
One of the first times Ozempic was mentioned in a wider public sphere was during the Academy Awards in 2023, when host Jimmy Kimmel looked around a room filled with Hollywood A-listers and quipped, “When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder: Is Ozempic right for me?”
At the time, Kimmel described the medication as the “worst-kept secret in Hollywood” as some of the biggest names began admitting to using it.
Since it became a health trend that many regular folks soon followed, the “Ozempic face” also drew attention. While it’s not a medically recognized condition, it has become a cause for concern.
In a nutshell, the Ozempic face is the result of sudden facial fat loss, often characterized by sunken cheeks, accentuated wrinkles, and sagging skin.
The term “Ozempic face” has become problematic in itself, according to medical professionals. As Mayo Clinic endocrinologist Dr. Aoife Egan states, it makes light of the underlying conditions for which the medication is intended, namely diabetes and obesity.
“People with obesity have been referred to in various derogatory terms. This is just another way that has the potential to cause harm to a vulnerable group of people,” Dr. Egan said.
The facial transformations brought on by Ozempic use may give the person a superficial boost. However, skin sagging also accelerates signs of aging, such as fine lines.
It’s why experts like endocrinologist Dr. Vinni Makin advise against rapid weight loss of any kind.
“You can also minimize these side effects by using your medication in combination with a healthy diet and exercise regimen,” Dr. Makin told the Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Makin says cosmetic fillers and skin-tightening procedures are also viable options for minimizing wrinkles and sagging skin.
"I'll take Ozempic Face"
