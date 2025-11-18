We’re Ditching The Chocolate For These 19 Incredibly Creative Advent Calendars

The holiday season is upon us, and it’s time to rethink the traditional advent calendar. Forget the tiny chocolates and stale candies; this year, we’re unveiling 19 advent calendars that will revolutionize your countdown to Christmas. These aren’t your grandma’s paper calendars with flimsy doors – we’re talking about a daily dose of excitement that goes far beyond the edible.
Imagine starting each December morning with a burst of joy that isn’t sugar-coated. From miniature beauty essentials to collectible Funko Pops, from soothing candles to adorable dog treats, these advent calendars cater to every interest and passion. Whether you’re a beauty enthusiast, a Potterhead, or a coffee connoisseur, there’s a calendar here that will make your holiday season magical in ways you never expected. Get ready to embark on a 24-day journey of surprises that will have you eagerly anticipating each new morning.
#1 Rock Around The Christmas Tree With The Gemstone Advent Calendar
Review: “These were wonderful! We are always looking for fun advent calendars, and these were amazing! Great crystals! Excellent quality and selection. Definitely worth the money!” – Julia Costin
#2 Deck The Halls With The Paper Woodland Decorations Advent Calendar – 24 Days Of Cut-Out Critters And Decorative Delights To Make Your Christmas Tree Go Wild!
Review: “This was so elegant and very Christmasy, my daughter loved it so much she put all the stickers on in one day because it was so cute but we kept it up all through Christmas and safely packed it for next Christmas. It’s very simple and very beautiful.” – Theresa murguia
#3 Paws-Itively Excited For The Dog Treat Advent Calendar – A Tail-Wagging Countdown To Treats And Fun!
Review: “My doggie loves everything in this calendar. I liked the variety, and that she could do advent calendar with us while we did ours. I also got one for her brother, who lives with my in-laws. He loved it too!” – Jillster
#4 Cast A Spell Of Wonder And Excitement This Holiday Season With The Harry Potter Holiday Magic Official Advent Calendar
Review: “This was the cutest and most creative advent calendar we ever had. Each day brought a thoughtful little item- some were useful, some decorative, and some were just for reading. Love it.” – Kellie Fay
#5 How You Doin’? Love The Friends The Official Advent Calendar – A Calendar-Tastic Countdown To Central Perk’s Finest!
Review: “I wanted to wait for December 1st to write a review and WOW! I am in love, if you’re a true Friends fan I highly recommend this advent calendar 💕 for Day 1 you get a cute ornament that you can put a picture inside of and it looks adorbs on my small Christmas tree. I am excited to open each days til the very last, the attention to detail is what caught my attention right away ✨ down to each design for all the numbers. Also love that it’s hard cover you can definitely keep it and add your own surprises for the next year 🗽 this makes a great gift for yourself or a family member/ friend🎄☕️” – Marcia
#6 Quack Up The Holiday Fun With The Rubber Ducks Advent Calendar – A Ducky Delight Each Day!
Review: “This advent calendar is so fun, each day seeing the different way the duck is dressed up for the holiday! My teen son got a kick out of this and lined them on his desk. The colors on the ducks is vibrant and clean, making these a fun item to collect! Great for a countdown tradition!” – jennifer smith
#7 Jingle All The Way To A Stylish Holiday Season With The Christmas Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar – A New Charm To Charm You Every Day!
Review: “Excellent quality! I love that there are two bracelets included in this calendar. The detail on the beads is great and makes a unique gift this holiday season!” – Ever After in the Woods
#8 Softly Spreading Cheer With The Burt’s Bees 12 Days Of Joy Lip Balm Advent Calendar – Lip-Loving Holiday Happiness!
Review: “My nephew loves using lip balm and always has it with him. This is always a great Christmas gift for him. I really like the flavors in this package.” – Tracy Lewis
#9 Scream With Delight Over The The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Advent Calendar – A Spooky-Ooky Countdown To Halloween Magic In Christmas!
Review: “This advent calendar was amazing! Everyday was a new envelope to open with little gifts ranging from ornaments, to gift tags, to recipes, to a bookmark, to…a really cool gift to open on the 25th! 😁
I enjoyed this calendar very much!” – Chrissy Gambrel
#10 Pop Into The Holiday Season With The Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar – A Collectible Countdown To Disney Magic!
Review: “We bought the advent calendar for our grandson who is a huge Disney and Funko fan he absolutely loved this calendar. The mini Funko’s are so cute and good quality he has added them to his display in his room. Highly recommend for a Disney or Funko lover…” – Louie F.
#11 May The Holiday Force Be With You In The Funko Pop Star Wars Advent Calendar – A Galaxy Of Pop-Tastic Surprises!
Review: “This was one of the best, if not the best, advent calendars we have ever purchased! It was fun for both my husband (a huge Star Wars fan) and our 6 year old. The figures were fun, had characters from multiple movies, and can make a great yearly decoration at Christmas if you want to use them over again. I purchased this on sale and it was definitely worth the money.” – Krytdrgn
#12 Warm Up To The Holiday Season With The Yankee Candle Wreath Advent Calendar
Review: “Such a lovely gift to yourself or someone else! I purchased for someone and they love it, such a great value and all the scents are so so nice!” – Claudia
#13 Indulge In Holiday Vibes With The The Body Shop Advent Calendar – A Calmer, Kinder Countdown To A Pampered You!
Review: “I have purchased several of the body shop advent calendars. I have used them with my family and at my church. One at a time we draw a number then search for the gift box. It has worked out very well. We lots of fun.” – Rosalie G Reyes
#14 Solve The Holiday Puzzle, Not Just The Presents, With The Exit The Game Advent Calendar – Escape The Ordinary, One Door At A Time!
Review: “Bought these for my daughters. They loved them so much that they couldn’t stop at one puzzle a day. So they finished them early. They have already hinted that they would like another one this year.” – Shawn W
#15 Get Ready To Glow With The Beauty Blast Makeup & Cosmetic Advent Calendar – A Beauty-Filled Countdown To A Brighter You!
Review: “I bought this for my granddaughter to have some fun with before Christmas. She says that she is having a good time opening all the little doors and finding surprises. The product is very well-made and upscale. 5 ⭐️” – Kathy A. Boussard
#16 Keep The Holiday Kiss-Happiness Going With The Chapstick 12 Days Of Holiday Advent Calendar Lip Balm Gift Set
Review: “I love flavored chapstick! This is my second time buying a large pack like this. I go through them quickly. I have at least four or five open at one time! One in each pocket, one in each drawer. I tried other brands but I always come back. Would recommend.” – SuzyQuzy
#17 The Play-Doh Advent Calendar Brings Creativity To Your Holiday Countdown!
Review: “Bought this for my playdoh loving kid. They loved opening each door and finding a surprise. Great quality. Hours of fun! Got it at a great price as well.” – Russell Delgado
#18 Perk Up The Holiday Season With The Keurig Pods Variety Pack Advent Calendar – A Coffee-Lover’s Countdown To Joe!
Review: “I got this for my husband and was kinda mad I didn’t get one for myself. The variety and flavors were so perfect! He raved about how great it was!!! Would recommend to any coffee drinker!” – Jenna Maxwell
#19 Hug It Out With The Emotional Support Plush Advent Calendar – A Cuddle-Filled Countdown To Comfort!
Review: “This emotional support advent calendar is going to be so much fun opening during the month of December! I love how you get 25 mini plush in all and they are so stinking cute! There are pizzas, chicken nuggets, fries, gingerbread and more! Cute for littles and for older kids (and adults!)! Recommend!” – LF
