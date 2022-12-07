Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper? That Could Work

It needs to be stated that Becky Lynch, one of the most popular wrestlers in the WWE today, is going to be taking on the role of Cyndi Lauper in the Young Rock show, but it’s fair to say that if it works out that it might be time to see a biopic of Lauper finally, and Lynch could possibly be the woman to take on the lead role. Out of the many wrestlers that have gone on to have a career in TV and the movies, it’s easy to state that several of them have fizzled out quickly and without fail, while the best of them have managed to hang on and flip the script in a big way as they’ve ended up being big success stories. Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and a couple of others have made it possible to see wrestlers as actors over the years, but it might be that Lynch could be another that would make it clear that the actions they do in the ring is not the extent of their abilities. Women wrestlers have done what they could to break into TV and movies, and it’s been interesting to watch at times, but if one is being entirely honest, they haven’t made as big of a splash at this point as the men have, though it could be that things will change eventually as more and more wrestlers decide to try something else once their time in the ring is over and done with.
This isn’t the first time Becky has been in front of the camera for something other than wrestling.
She was in one of The Marine movies, but it’s fair to state that a lot of people might have missed out on that one since, after the first one or two movies, it was kind of established that their straight-to-DVD status wasn’t quite as interesting to think about. Her acting skills aren’t so bad that this was the only thing she could get, but the fact is that Becky has been a bigger star in the ring at this time. In the WWE, she’s been a true firebrand since she’s fun to watch on the mic and in action, as she’s been one of the most dynamic characters of the past decade. Turning her into a heel was kind of regrettable after a while, but it’s something that a lot of wrestlers have either had to do or a role they’ve been given when things might be in dire need of a change. For Becky, it’s been kind of intriguing since, even as a heel, she’s been a fun character to follow.
Cyndi Lauper should have had a biopic by now. Maybe this will get the ball rolling.
It’s true that a lot of younger folks might ask who Cyndi Lauper is at this point, but in terms of who could possibly portray her in a biopic, much as Florence Pugh did when taking on the role of Paige in Fighting With My Family, Becky stands head and shoulders above the rest since she does appear to possess the kind of persona that would make her stand out as Lauper. It might not be perfect, but it would still be interesting to see what might be able to happen with such a role. The TV portrayal might not produce that chance, but there’s a big hope that it will since a lot of people would like to see more of Becky outside the ring.
Becky is the type of personality that could do well if she found her groove in the movies.
If the desire to ever star in more movies does come around, it could be that Becky might be able to make such a transition with a bit of help and just by being who she’s been for the last several years, a kickass individual that knows how to play to the audience and make them believe in her. If nothing else, it could be something to look forward to, if she wants it, whenever her time in the squared circle looks as though it might end. A lot of people are hoping that time won’t come any time soon, but one never knows.
It might be a small role in a TV show, but it could be a start that will lead to something greater.
That’s the hope, at least, since watching wrestlers move on from the ring is kind of tough at times given that so many people like to watch the high-flying and hard-hitting action, even if it’s scripted. But when a wrestler decides to step out of their comfort zone to try something new, it’s fun to see what can happen and if they can adapt and evolve as they need to.