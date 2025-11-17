50 DIY Masterpieces That People Had To Share In This Online Sewing Community (New Pics)

Have you come across an outfit that’s just too expensive for you? Why not give sewing a try? It might be a bit challenging, but the process can be fascinating, and even if the result isn’t perfect, there’s a great feeling of accomplishment in making something yourself. And if you lack inspiration, this post might be just what you’re looking for!
Take a look at the r/sewing subreddit, a place for those enjoying the art of needle and thread. It has over 1.1 million members, and the community is all about sharing photos of their amazing creations, including machine sewing, embroidery, quilting, hand sewing, and more!
While you’re scrolling through, give an upvote to your favorite sewing projects. And if you have any nice compliments or feel like sharing some sewing tips, don’t hesitate to leave a comment!
#1 Vest And Pants I Made For Prom
Image source: salphamale
#2 Here’s A Little Constellation Bat I Just Made 🦇✨
Image source: killurconscience
#3 Made An Account So I Could Post A Sewing Project I Was Really Happy With
Image source: ohamoni
#4 Made Myself This Coat To Represent My Lineage And My Pride
Image source: mrfabulousdesigns
#5 Made Myself Some Boots
Image source: Big-Contribution-676
#6 I Made My Own Wedding Dress And Veil!
Image source: No-Efficiency68
#7 Made This Wool Knit Set… Plus A Matching Sweater For My Pup!
Image source: Notta_Basic_Stitch
#8 Some Of You Had Asked To See The Outcome Of The Strawberry Dress After All My Questions…. Voila!!!
Image source: shefollowedtherabbit
#9 My Latest Project/I Made A New Outfit From Thrifted Jeans & Red Fabric
Image source: afrykanized
#10 I Made An Early 1900s Ballgown Inspired By John Singer Sargent Paintings (Self Drafted)
Image source: sewing_magic
#11 I Made My Dog And Myself Matching Coats For My Irl Cake Day
Image source: CorvidiaPex
#12 It Has Pockets!! (Work In Progres)
Image source: PoisonTheOgres
#13 Sewed My Graduation Dress!
Image source: VanellionBlue
#14 I Was Getting Supplies For A Practical Project…but Then I Saw This Fabric ✨
Image source: 0potatopancake0
#15 Tried Drafting A Bell Sleeve Wrap Top – And Made It Reversible
Image source: Infamous-Cat-8370
#16 Made A Dress For My Daughter! (Self-Drafted)
Image source: burritosandcheese
#17 Prom Dress Is Finally Finished
Image source: Nearby-Ad-4587
#18 My Handmade Belle Gown. Detailed Description In The Comments
Image source: AnneluneCos
#19 Had A Big Day, Made A Dress To Conquer It
Image source: anjschuyler
#20 I Am So Pleased With How This Little Guy Turned Out!
Image source: BasilVista
#21 Wwii Era Coat – Vintage Sewing Pattern Company, Clara Cape Coat
Image source: star_faerie_
#22 I Made A Two Piece Set For My Textiles Major Work
Image source: Dressed2Nice4AJacket
#23 I Made An Edwardian Holiday Outfit. 1901
Image source: sewing_magic
#24 Made A Dress And Matching Bag For An Award Event And I Am So Proud
Image source: Mia_muggins
#25 My Second Project: Pizza Shirt! Still Hooked
Image source: mhjens
#26 I Made My Prom Dress This Year
Image source: Suuperrnova
#27 1780s Corset Stays Handmade
Image source: Cacarosa
#28 Finally Finished Wool Coat – Just In Time For Summer
Image source: Business_Plot
#29 I Made A Mushroom Skirt!
Image source: Suuperrnova
#30 My Whallet!
Image source: 1kiki09
#31 My Newest Make! Sewed And Modified From Two Thrifted Pillowcases
Image source: doingalrighty
#32 Made Her Some Dino Nuggets With Squeakers Inside
Image source: chashu_bao
#33 1960’s “Space Age” Inspired Dress. All Fabrics From Stash, I Used Vogue 1822
Image source: ginniesue
#34 My Valentine’s Dress ♥️
Image source: pawshe94
#35 Finished Cloaks For My Neices
Image source: falling_stone
#36 Self Drafted Dress From Thrifted Fabric
Image source: LifeAndMotherSky
#37 Gave Myself Early Onset Arthritis Making This Dress!
Image source: Glaney070
#38 Iridescent Cat Jacket
Image source: DoomNGlam
#39 My First Sewing Project. Everything Went Wrong And Now It Looks Like A Baby Kangaroo
Image source: Prudent-Mortgage557
#40 I Made Jeans And Put My Sewing Machine On The Back Pocket
Image source: kirstendraws
#41 A Barbie Dress For The Premiere!
Image source: FeistySlide
#42 Styling A Shirt And Pair Of Jeans I Made
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Floor Length Bustier Dress
Image source: getoutofmypoolhouse
#44 Prom Gown
Image source: StitchingWizard
#45 Easy, Cheap Extension Table We Made For My Machine. (Got Idea Off Pinterest)
Image source: Teabrat
#46 A Seagull I Made!!!
Image source: Fit_Bike_9219
#47 Just Started Sewing And Now I Have A List Of People Who Want A Bag From Me
Image source: alanamccrea
#48 Numberblocks 1-10 For My Daughter’s School
Image source: RMG85
#49 Fashion Construction Competition So Happy I Finally Finished!
Image source: SIdewaIkChalk
#50 I Recreated Christina Aguilera’s Zigman Costume For Her 2022 La Pride Performance!
Image source: lifewickedfast
Follow Us