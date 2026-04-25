Man Tries To Ignore Gut Feeling About Wife And Her Male Coworker, Finally Snoops On Her Phone

Jealousy is quite a normal emotion most of us have felt at some point in our lives. Sometimes, it’s minor and disappears quite quickly. Other times, it could expose secrets, lies and information about yourself and even your relationships.
One man felt those warning bells go off and decided to share his story on Reddit.
He said his wife was planning to go on a camping trip alone with a male colleague. At first, he brushed it off as petty jealousy. But when netizens prompted him to investigate further, he found some shocking info on his wife’s phone.
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The man said his wife hangs out with the colleague often, but doesn’t invite him
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The problem with jealousy isn’t that it exists, but that we often don’t know what to do with it
Most of us have been taught to repress, and even despise jealousy. In fact, it’s literally called a green-eyed monster. The association of green with envy and jealousy stems from ancient times, where green was linked to illness or the bile of sick individuals.
But sometimes, jealousy can act as a legit warning signal.
If we look at it from an evolutionary standpoint, jealousy actually makes a lot of sense. Our ancestors lived in small, tight-knit groups where keeping a partner’s attention on you was literally about survival. If your mate strayed or invested their energy elsewhere, it could mean fewer resources or less protection for your children.
This is why jealousy is often described in evolutionary psychology as a kind of “mate-guarding” mechanism.
Our brains basically evolved to notice relationship threats and ring a little emotional alarm bell. Today, the stakes aren’t tied to survival and single parents or communities can raise kids successfully, but that instinct hasn’t gone away. And for good reason too.
This particular emotion actually contains enormous amounts of information about our relationships, and our social structures as long as its within a manageable range.
“Jealousy can help us identify, choose, and sustain our intimate relationships. If we don’t have a good working knowledge of our jealousy, our relationships may suffer, either in our choosing or in our nurturing,” writes Karla McLaren, M.Ed. an educator, workplace consultant, and social science researcher.
Jealousy can basically motivate people to pay attention to, and communicate, their needs, as well as set clear boundaries.
Research shows jealousy isn’t limited to just physical cheating in romantic relationships. Emotional competition can be just as powerful. For example, a partner’s involvement in a competing friendship may also be seen as problematic.
Some people can actually become jealous when a partner’s friendships interfere with their own relational or material goals. It’s not just because of attraction but because it feels like competition for attention or time.
Jealousy can be triggered by something as small as your partner texting a friend instead of answering you.
A recent survey in the US found that about 26.3% of breakups were due to jealousy and trust issues, with jealousy often connected to checking a partner’s social media daily.
In fact, for a lot of people, any kind of bonding that makes your partner unhappy can be considered cheating (such as emotional affairs).
A recent survey in the US found that around 76% of people believe a secret emotionally intimate relationship counts as cheating, even if there is no physical contact. And 72% of the participants said that an online secret emotional relationship would also constitute infidelity.
This proves that emotional attachment outside the relationship isn’t a grey area, it is treated as the violation itself.
Some experts actually describe emotional affairs as “early-stage infidelity pathways” rather than isolated harmless friendships.
“Emotional infidelity happens when one partner forms a deep, intimate connection with someone else outside the relationship. This usually means sharing personal thoughts, feelings, dreams, and vulnerabilities. A big sign of emotional infidelity is a person beginning to confide in someone else more than their partner, thereby prioritizing the new person over their relationship,” says licensed clinical social worker Michelle Hession.
This does not mean that every innocent friendship outside your relationship or marriage can lead to betrayal. The important thing is to understand the signs, and jealousy is often one of the first indicators.
Experts believe that persistent or disproportionate jealousy means that your needs are not being met or you’re feeling neglected in a relationship.
There can be hundreds of reasons for infidelity, but there’s no doubt it leaves a long-lasting impact
Infidelity, whether it’s emotional or physical, can deeply disrupt a person’s sense of safety and attachment. In fact, many people find emotional betrayal even more painful because it’s the sign of a shift in a person’s emotional loyalty.
In studies, people reported that they found it challenging to trust any subsequent future partners after being cheated on. Others said they started questioning their worth and attractiveness which terribly impacted their self-confidence.
A study found that almost 45% of adults who experienced a partner’s infidelity showed symptoms similar to those of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
People reported having symptoms such as flashbacks, hypervigilance, avoidance, panic, and intrusive thoughts.
According to therapists, if you believe that your partner is not giving you enough attention, or that something like emotional cheating might be happening, the first step is not to jump to conclusions. Instead, slow down and try to understand what is actually driving that feeling.
Sometimes jealousy can come from insecurity, past experiences, or attachment patterns. Or you may notice it is being triggered by real changes, like emotional distance, or secrets and lies. Either way, this distinction matters.
“Communicate openly and honestly with your partner about your feelings, but avoid making accusations or trying to control their behavior,” says Lisa Chen, a Hermosa Beach–based psychotherapy expert.
If, after reflection and honest conversation, you still feel dismissed, or emotionally sidelined, then it may be time to look deeper at whether the relationship is meeting your needs.
One of the best ways to navigate the emotions is seeking counselling or therapy. Professional support can help you untangle whether what you’re feeling is rooted in past wounds or present dynamics. Or if it’s a mix of both.
Couples counselling can also help with rebuilding trust, or deciding whether the relationship can realistically continue or not.
But if the pattern stays the same even after all this, then sometimes the hardest but healthiest decision is to walk away.
At the end of the day, don’t try to silence or shame your green-eyed monster. Because sometimes, it can actually be a savior.
The man gave some more info in response to the comments on his post
The man gave an update on his situation after 1.5 years since his original post
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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
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Many people gave their opinions and advice in the comments
The man gave another update, and the story is filled with details and twists
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Image credits: ThrowRAwhywut
Some people expressed support and sympathy in the comments
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