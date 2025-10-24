“Are You Smarter Than The Average Trivia Fan?”: Test Your General Knowledge In This 50-50 Quiz

Some questions in life have endless possible answers, but not in this quiz. Here, it’s all about picking one or the other: two options, one correct answer. Sounds easy? Well, let’s see about that.

You’ll get a mix of 40 questions from all kinds of topics – science, movies, history, geography, and a bit of everything in between.

Ready to see how far your general knowledge can take you? Let’s find out! 🚀

Missed Part 3 of this 50-50 Quiz? Check it out here.

Image credits: Pixabay

