50 Summer Movies To Tune In To When You’re Craving Summer Vibes

Oh, that summer feeling. If only it could stay a little longer. Or forever. We Pandas do prefer a cooler climate, but as long as it’s not too hot, let’s say 70F, summer can stay. Although we do encourage you to go outside and get as much sunshine and Vitamin D as possible, there will inevitably be some rainy, stormy days or nippy evenings when you will simply want to chill inside. Or you will stumble upon this article on one of those freezing winter nights, craving the sun on your skin, and only the sun-soaked memories will be there to remind you of the most beautiful and awaited time of the year.
However, although summer comes and goes, there’s one thing you can revisit any time of the year: summer movies. Watching movies about summer is a great way to rekindle summer memories and vibes and make them last the entire year. However, how would you even describe a summer movie? First and foremost, the plot must take place in the summer. Well, duh. The film’s plot should revolve around a summer vacation, perhaps a summer fling, a summer camp, or a summer road trip. We think you get it: anything summer-related!
And no, it doesn’t necessarily have to have “summer” in the title (although many of the films do) or be a feel-good movie. Heck, it can even be a horror film! Think of the 1975 Jaws or the I Know What You Did Last Summer movie from 1997. And if you have been in the Panda community for a while, you know that we love original films and first adaptations. So don’t be surprised to see more of the “oldies” and not too many recent releases (there will be a few, don’t worry). However, with plenty of exciting movies coming out this summer, who knows? Perhaps we will have to do an updated post next year!
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite best summer movies for you to see whenever you’re in serious need of some Vitamin Sea! How do you rate our rhyming skills, huh? So prepare to slip on your flip-flops, load up on some sunscreen (SPF50, preferably), and prepare for a summer trip! Psst, let us know what your favorite summer love movie is!
#1 The Karate Kid
1984 | 2 hours 6 minutes | Directed by John G. Avildsen
Starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue
The film’s premise is simple: a martial arts master agrees to teach karate to a bullied teenager. Yet, the effect this film had on younger generations when it was released is difficult to comprehend. This atypical feel-good movie, directed by the same person as Rocky (1976), John G. Avildsen, became famous in 1984 and spawned two more installments before the craze subsided. What Rocky and The Karate Kid have in common is that the characters in both films are people we care about, which makes the climax sequence material work really well. More than that, it’s a story about a boy needing a father and a man needing a son. The Karate Kid is a lot more than just a movie about fighting. It’s a beautiful, inspiring tale about a boy coping with adolescence’s challenges, trying to blend in. He is a young child seeking direction from a father figure he does not have. The Karate Kid has been a cult movie for many generations and will continue for years to come.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 E.T.
1982 | 1 hour 55 minutes | Directed by Steven Spielberg
Starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote
The family classic from the 1980s, E.T., explores the friendship between Elliot, a young boy living in California, and an extraterrestrial unintentionally left behind by his spaceship. It is a magnificent and touching depiction of childhood. A humane and emotionally engaging tale, it features cutting-edge visual effects, bold direction, and creative storytelling. Watching E.T. is a remarkable cinematic experience. It is a movie that should also be viewed as a model that all future films should attempt to follow. The financial success of movies like E.T. and Star Wars has a reason. There is also a reason why they endure so long in our memories. This is so because they have meaning and are representative of something. These are the elements of movies that stand the test of time and cross generational boundaries. Psst, E.T., you can phone or visit us anytime.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Sandlot
1993 | 1 hour 41 minutes | Directed by David Mickey Evans
Starring Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Art LaFleur
Scott Smalls, a bright but reserved fifth grader, moves to a suburb of Los Angeles in the summer of 1962. His mother pushes him to make friends in the area. In an area sandlot, a group of lads regularly play baseball. He tries to join them but is discouraged by his inability to catch or throw the ball. However, the youngsters ultimately warm up to him and teach him the game’s rules, and before long, they’re having a great time over the summer. It’s a wonderful family film. Kids will appreciate the humor, and adults will recall how much fun it was to be a kid. Watch and enjoy this one since it perfectly depicts youth and crams it into one long summer.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 National Lampoon’s Vacation
1983 | 1 hour 38 minutes | Directed by Harold Ramis
Starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Imogene Coca
Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) enjoys a little vacation with his family every summer. However, this year, he might have gone a little too far. In this adventure comedy, Clark Griswold decides to take his wife Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo) and kids Rusty and Audrey on a cross-country trip from the Chicago suburbs to the southern California amusement park Walley World, dubbed “America’s Favorite Family Fun Park.” However, the Griswold family’s cross-country journey to the theme park turns out to be considerably more challenging than they had planned. This is a trip you won’t soon forget. In this atypical comedy, this family perfectly fits the stereotype. A mom and dad taking their kids on vacation and stopping to visit relatives on the way is nothing out of the ordinary. However, if your parents are Clark and Ellen Griswold, you are in for a hilarious summer road trip. There isn’t a single dull moment in this entire movie, so don’t miss out on it.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Dirty Dancing
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Endless Summer
1965 | 1 hour 35 minutes | Directed by Bruce Brown
Starring Robert August, Michael Hynson, Lord James Blears
A beautifully shot journey back to simpler times that makes you feel nostalgic. Endless Summer is the ultimate surfing voyage that involves two young surfers traveling the world in search of the perfect wave. These California surfers accomplish in a few months what most people never do in a lifetime – they live their dream. It is a timeless classic without truly being a documentary or drama. It has excellent narration, surfing footage, and just the right amount of fun. The sport of surfing holds your attention the most in the movie, and once you’ve seen it, you won’t be able to stop thinking about it. One of those rare movies that you want to go on forever. And psst, it has an equally good sequel!
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Girls Trip
2017 | 2 hours 2 minutes | Directed by Malcolm D. Lee
Starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith
The movie’s narrative revolves around four longtime friends who take a long-overdue weekend getaway trip to New Orleans for the yearly Essence Music Festival. Their sisterhood is renewed, and their wild sides are rediscovered, with nights of partying, hook-ups, and poor decisions, as well as raw and intimate moments that cement their friendship. Other than being comedic and containing many moments and words that are rated R, it is also quite enlightening. It demonstrates the importance of friendships and maintaining intimate bonds with those who care about you, despite the differences. It shows that having fun is good and you don’t need to be so serious about everything. Life is better when you’re willing to take chances and enjoy yourself. Prepare for a burst of endorphins with this one.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
2008 | 1 hour 36 minutes | Directed by Woody Allen
Starring Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem
While on vacation, Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson), two female friends, start an illicit affair with Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem), a charming painter. OOH, spicy! However, they are unaware that Juan Antonio’s ex-wife, Maria Elena (Penélope Cruz), will re-enter his life very soon. OOOF. This is, hands down, Woody Allen’s most unabashedly sexy film. We are drawn into his movies, like this one, by the real individuals he observes and understands as they express genuine human emotions. Although people don’t actually speak the way he portrays them, it is interesting to listen to the literary-rich dialogue since he does it with a literary flair. The movie moves quickly from one breathtaking moment to the next and is rather funny as you try to predict what will happen next. This is definitely one of Woody’s best ever. Beautiful, sexy, zesty, funny, and intelligent.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 The Graduate
1967 | 1 hour 46 minutes | Directed by Mike Nichols
Starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross
After finishing college, Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is attempting to escape the one topic that everyone keeps bringing up: what does he want to do with his life? He encounters an unexpected distraction when he falls for Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), a bored housewife who is a friend of his parents. But what starts off as a simple tryst becomes difficult as Benjamin develops feelings for Elaine, the daughter of Mrs. Robinson, whom she specifically warned him to avoid (Katharine Ross). The feelings of insecurity, alienation, disillusionment, and unwelcome pressures and expectations for a twenty-something fresh out of college are well captured and portrayed in the movie. It’s for anyone who has ever doubted their future plans, has fallen in love with a partner their parents didn’t approve of, or who has had an affair with a friend of their parents. Even though few people will fit into the latter category, it gives the movie an intriguing new angle, doesn’t it? The Graduate is among the top films to come out of the 1960s.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Ghostbusters
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Dr. Dolittle
1998 | 1 hour 25 minutes | Directed by Betty Thomas
Starring Eddie Murphy, Peter Boyle, Ossie Davis
Following an accident, Dr. John Dolittle (Eddie Murphy) regains his childhood ability to communicate with animals. The good doctor is surrounded by drunken monkeys, hurt owls, and downtrodden lions who need his special help, so the gift ends up being a mixed blessing. Dolittle ends up in a psychiatric hospital after his wife, Lisa (Kristen Wilson), notices his rather peculiar behavior. However, he is fortunate to have animal buddies who can rescue him from this rather hairy situation. It’s the ultimate feel-good movie that will surely tickle your funny bone. It has a strong plot, witty lines, and a wonderful message. Psst, look out for the voice of Chris Rock as the hilarious hamster!
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Crazy Rich Asians
Image source: amazon.com
#13 I Know What You Did Last Summer
1997 | 1 hour 41 minutes | Directed by Jim Gillespie
Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anne Heche
By no means is this your typical feel-good summer movie, but, heck, the film’s action takes place in the hot season. It also has “summer” in the title, so it’s a no-brainer why it must be included in this list. And you’ve been waiting for this one, didn’t you? You must be familiar with the plot of this one already: Four friends accidentally kill a guy after a night of drinking and dispose of his body to hide their secret. However, what they did last summer comes back to haunt them the following year. The mood throughout the film is fantastic and unsettling, keeping you interested all the way through and possibly longer. It doesn’t merely consist of bloody murder from start to finish. It’s more psychological than that. There are too many slasher films from the 1980s and 1990s to count, yet we can hardly recall half of them. You will, however, always remember this one. If you haven’t seen it for whatever reason, please do. Those looking for a good old-fashioned slasher film will be pleasantly surprised.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Bull Durham
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Grease
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Tin Cup
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Stand By Me
Image source: amazon.com
#18 The Great Outdoors
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Dazed And Confused
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Daddy Day Care
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Back To The Future
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Field Of Dreams
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Thelma & Louise
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Little Miss Sunshine
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Jaws
Image source: amazon.com
#27 The Goonies
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Point Break
Image source: amazon.com
#29 (500) Days Of Summer
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
Image source: amazon.com
#31 A League Of Their Own
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Clueless
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Weekend At Bernie’s
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Forrest Gump
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Caddyshack
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Risky Business
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Something’s Gotta Give
Image source: amazon.com
#39 The Parent Trap
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Under The Tuscan Sun
Image source: amazon.com
#41 The Bridges Of Madison County
Image source: amazon.com
#42 American Graffiti
Image source: amazon.com
#43 50 First Dates
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Do The Right Thing
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Mystic Pizza
Image source: amazon.com
#46 The Baby-Sitter’s Club
Image source: amazon.com
#47 We’re The Millers
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Superbad
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Bridesmaids
Image source: amazon.com
