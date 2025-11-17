Why Does My Dog Lay On Me? Expert Explanations

Spending quality time with your dog, whether a cuddle or walkie, is often one of the highlights of our day. Our canine companions give us support, comfort, and security in many ways.
Have you ever wondered what it means when dogs lay on their humans?
We’ll explain why your dog may lay on you and how or when to discourage your dog from laying on you.
Reasons why dogs lay on their owners
As dog owners, we love any interaction with our four-legged friends! When your dog is laying on you, you might also wonder what it could mean apart from enjoying the moment. Let’s take a look at some reasons below!
Cuddles
Image credits: Lydia Torrey.
If you find that your dog is laying close or even on top of you, it could mean they are enjoying the opportunity for cuddles!
Dogs who are attached to their owners can look to them to provide closeness and seek comfort! This means they might want to be close to you, especially when sleeping or resting. If your dog climbs next to you and starts to lick or nuzzle you, it’s often a good sign, as it shows your dog feels relaxed and safe in your presence.
Take time to enjoy the moment with your 4 legged friend. The bond between a dog and their pet parent can take time to develop, but it is extremely special and important. Whether in the dog park or lying on the sofa at home, it can be an excellent sign of their love if a dog tries to lay on you.
Memorable moments, such as when you go for a walk together or share a cuddle, are times we dog lovers live for!
Your Dog Wants Something
Image credits: Leio McLaren.
If you find your dog laying on you, it could also mean they want something. Since our dogs can’t physically talk to us to ask for something, they find other ways to signal what they need, ranging from food to attention or even saying they need your help because they’re in pain.
Apart from the usual, moving to a specific place, looking at something, or bringing you something, a dog may want to lay on you to show you they would like something, such as a treat or their favorite toy.
If your dog laying on top of you is out of character, you might want to check that nothing is wrong and that they have everything they need.
If you notice something abnormal or are worried about any changes in your dog’s behavior or other accompanying symptoms, then it’s best to contact your veterinarian.
To Be Warm
Dogs are pack animals, looking out and caring for each other. Some dogs may consider you a pack member and even expect to use you for their benefit!
Some pet owners notice that their dog becomes particularly cuddly during the times of the year which are a bit colder. If that’s the case for your pet, it could be that your dog is laying on top of you to keep warm.
If you think that your dog could be cold, feel the tips of their ears and their paws. If you feel that they are noticeably cold or different from usual, you might want to help your pet feel more comfortable by taking them to a warmer area or giving them a blanket.
If your dog is a puppy, keeping an eye on their body temperature is especially important. Puppies are particularly susceptible to hypothermia as they haven’t had time to build up their body stores yet. This is one of the reasons why puppies and young dogs will lay closer to their mum and littermates.
Tips to stop your dog from laying on you
Dogs sometimes lay on you at a time that isn’t particularly convenient. Although it can be a bit frustrating, it’s best to deal with this in the right way so that you can be sure there’s nothing wrong with your pet, and you don’t upset the bond between you.
If your dog lays on top of you and the timing isn’t great, first take a quick look at them to be sure nothing is wrong. If you are sure that they aren’t trying to tell you that there’s a problem, then there are 2 things you can do depending on how and where your dog is laying on you:
If you can’t move or comfortably lift your dog, then you should move rather than disturb your pet too much.
Should you encourage your dog to lay on you?
Image credits: Taylor Kopel.
Changing, influencing, or affecting the behavior of a furry friend can often be an exciting topic. Dogs are social animals, but encouraging them to lay on you can be complicated.
Overall, if you see that your furry friend is willing to have warmth, affection, and closeness by sleeping on you, you can try to encourage them a little. You can do this by calling and showing them that the area is perfect for snuggling!
It’s never a good idea to physically move them beside or on top of you. If they don’t come by themselves, they are unlikely to want to be there and will most likely move back to their original spot.
Dogs who want to lay on people will do so by their means. However, it is possible to train your dog to lay on you using food or their favorite toy. Some dog breeds and characters aren’t as willing to cuddle with their pet parents, which, although frustrating, can be part of their character, just like us humans!
It’s worth mentioning that if your older or less able-bodied dog likes sleeping on your furniture, you may want to consider getting them a little step to help them get comfy, even when you’re not around. A smaller dog, in particular, may have difficulty finding the perfect spot.
Even if your dog can access furniture for sleeping, always provide an appropriately sized dog bed, so they have a calm and personal place to rest.
Frequently asked questions
Let’s now take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding this topic. Please refer to this information as a guide only, and consult your veterinarian if you notice something abnormal with your pet.
What does it mean if a dog lays on you?
As discussed above, a dog laying on you can mean various things. They may be seeking cuddles and warmth or trying to tell you what they need. If you’re worried about your pet’s behavior, contact your veterinarian.
Why is my dog obsessed with laying on me?
Dogs have different characters, just like humans, and a dog obsessed with laying on you is likely to have a particularly affectionate character!
Many dog owners welcome this affection by allowing a dog to sleep on top of them. However, if your dog takes this to another level and becomes obsessed, it could cause some problems.
If you need to stop your dog from laying on you, it’s best to either carefully remove yourself or your dog in the way we explained above.
If this behavior doesn’t come out of nowhere (eg. your dog has always been obsessed with laying to you), it’s usually not a cause for concern. If your dog may be performing this behavior because they are unwell, then it’s best to contact your veterinarian.
How do you know if your dog is imprinted on you?
Imprinting is a behavior that both wild dogs and domesticated dogs can show when they make an attachment.
If your dog is very attached to you and follows you constantly, they could have imprinted on you.
It’s hard to tell, but if your dog never wants to leave your side and constantly tries to lay on top of you, they could have imprinted on you. If you want to know more about this dog behavior, you might want to talk to a specialist animal behaviorist, vet, or dog trainer.
Why do dogs lay against you when sleeping?
Like us, dogs love to be petted and cuddled to end the day! If you allow your dog to lay next to you at night, don’t be surprised if you fall asleep together!
If you choose to sleep with your dog, you might need to consider getting a more extensive get to ensure you both remain comfortable through the night! Ensure your dog is never at risk of falling out of bed.
How do dogs choose their favorite person?
It’s hard to know, but dogs probably choose their favorite person according to those who make them feel comfortable, loved, and safe.
Dog owners often notice that dogs are likelier to have 1 person they listen to and show affection to the most. This can largely depend on their character. For example, for some dogs, their favorite person is the one who throws the ball for them the most. For other dogs, it could be the one who feeds them or walks them the most.
Many dogs consider the owners part of their family. Whether you’re their favorite or not, spending time laying or playing with your dog is always lovely.
Conclusion
We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about why dogs may lay on their pet parents! It’s not usually a cause for concern, but don’t forget, if you’re worried about your pet’s behavior, it’s best to contact your veterinarian.
