89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Underground metro stations are associated with rats, garbage, noise and filth, not their interior design. However, there are a few subway stations in the world that go against the grain, standing out as excellent examples of the beautiful architecture and unique design that can be created in underground spaces.
The interiors achieved in some of these underground stations become all the more impressive when you consider the particular challenges to creating comfortable spaces below the surface of a city. The architects must keep track of the structural integrity of the walls, air circulation, excessive moisture, and a million other concerns. Their maintenance is another difficulty entirely – one that transit organizations often have difficulty with.
In this list, you’ll not only find the most famous, elegant stations of Moscow subway and New York subway, but also some very modern ones in Madrid and Oslo metro. Vote for your favorite stations and, if there’s a beautiful metro station in your city that should be on this list, we’d love to see it!
#1 Toledo Metro Station, Naples, Italy
Image source: Mario Laporta
#2 Kievskaya, Mayakovskaya And Park Pobedy Stations, Moscow, Russia
Image source: imgur
#3 Rådhuset Station, Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: Alexander Dragunov
#4 Avtovo Metro Station, St. Petersburg, Russia
Image source: asergeev.com
#5 Tilework In Szent Gellért Square, Budapest, Hungary
Image source: acdn.architizer.com
#6 Bund Sightseeing Tunnel, Shanghai, China
Image source: mic-ro.com
#7 University Of Naples Subway Station, Italy
Image source: dezeen.com
#8 Arts Et Métiers Station, Paris, France
Image source: RG1033
#9 Formosa Boulevard Station, Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Image source: getintravel.com
#10 Kungstradgarden Metro Station, Stokholm, Sweden
Image source: A. Dragunov
#11 City Hall Station, New York
Image source: nycsubway.org
#12 T-Centralen Station, Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: A. Dragunov
#13 Olaias Station, Lisbon, Portugal
Image source: Miguel Riopa
#14 Stadion Station, Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: Jonathan Nackstrand
#15 Slavyansky Bulvar Station, Moscow, Russia
Image source: fotogaleri.com
#16 Stockholm, “the Water Lily Station” – Näckrosen
Image source: fnurra.wordpress.com
#17 Atocha, Madrid, Spain
#18 Georg-Brauchle-Ring, Marienplatz and Candidplatz U-Bahn Stations, Munich, Germany
Image source: Christian Beirle González
#19 Tunel, Istanbul Old Metro, Turkey
Image source: upload.wikimedia.org
#20 Metro Station Wilhelminaplein (wilhelmina Square), Rotterdam, The Netherlands
#21 Oez, Munich
#22 Malostranská Station In Prague.
#23 Budapest Metro 4
#24 São Bento Station, Porto, Portugal
#25 “zoloti Vorota” Station, Kiev, Ukraine
#26 Hamburg Hafencity Metro
#27 Namur Station Lighting, Montréal
Image source: Stm
#28 Finding It Hard To Step Up
#29 Kyoto Station, Japan
#30 Metro Station Plac Wilsona, Warsaw, Poland
#31 Syntagma Station, Athens, Greece
Image source: usemycamera.net
#32 Liège Guillemins, Belgium
Image source: e-architect.co.uk
#33 #17 U3-volkstheater, Vienna, Austria
#34 Bochum Rathaus, Germany
Image source: view.stern.de
#35 Parque Metro Station, Lisbon, Portugal
#36 Devyatkino, St. Petersburg, Russia
#37 Arbatskaya Station, Moscow, Russia
Image source: sormabulmadunyasi.blogspot.com
#38 U-bahn Station Westfriedhof, Munich, Germany
Image source: view.stern.de
#39 Metro Station Pannenhuis – Brussels
#40 Lavov Most Station, Sofia, Bulgaria
#41 Kremlevskaya Metro Station, Kazan, Russia
Image source: k-metro.ruz.net
#42 Almaty, Kazakhstan – Metro Station “baikonyr”
#43 National Stadium Station, Sofia, Bulgaria
#44 Metro Station In Dubai – Uae
#45 Almaty, Kazakhstan – Metro Station “almaly”
#46 Caís Do Sodré Metro Station, Lisboa, Portugal
#47 Rákóczi Square, Budapest, Hungary
#48 Belgica Station – Brussels
#49 Estación De Metro Arganzuela-planetario (madrid, España)
Image source: metromadrid.es
#50 Namur Station Lighting, Montreal, Canada
Image source: STM
#51 Duvbo Subwaystation, Stockholm
#52 Nydalen Metro Stastion, Oslo, Norway. Kristin Jarmund Arkitekter
#53 Terreiro Do Paço Metro Station, Lisboa, Portugal
#54 Lisbon Airport Metro Station, Portugal
Image source: upload.wikimedia.org
#55 Emirates Towers Metro Station, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
#56 Rotterdam Central Station, The Netherlands.
#57 Mladost 3 Station, Sofia, Bulgaria
#58 Joliot Curie Station, Sofia, Bulgaria
#59 European Union Station, Sofia, Bulgaria
#60 Musagenitsa Station, Sofia, Bulgaria
#61 Metro Station Wilhelminaplein, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
#62 Hamburg, Hafencity Metro Station
#63 Metro Copilco Station (mexico City) . Mexico.
#64 Bochum, U35 Haltestelle Rathaus
#65 Almaty, Kazakhstan – Metro Station “alatau”
#66 Metrostation Wilhelminaplein
#67 Hafencity University, Hamburg, Germany
#68 Amsterdam Central Station, The Netherlands
#69 Marienplatz, Munich, Germany
#70 Rathaus Spandau U-bahn Station, Berlin
Image source: upload.wikimedia.org
#71 Titan Station, Bucharest, Romania
#72 Moscow Metro – Stazione C’kalovskaya
#73 Střížkov Station, Prague, Czech Republic
#74 Garching Forchungzentrum (tum Station), Munich, Germany
Image source: upload.wikimedia.org
#75 Syntagma Station, Athens, Greece
Image source: history-pages.blogspot.com
#76 Station Champ-de-mars, Montréal
#77 Letňany, Prague, Czech Republic
#78 Westminster Station, London
#79 Shibuya Station, Tokyo
#80 Metrostation Wilhelminaplein
#81 Steglitz Station, Berlin, Germany
#82 Rajská Zahrada Station, Prague, Czech Republic
#83 Union Station, Los Angeles, California
#84 Lohring, Bochum, Germany
Image source: artibeau.de
#85 Fővám Square, Rákóczi Square And Bikás Park, Budapest, Hungary
#86 Stockholm T-bana, Rissne
#87 Маяковская, St. Petersburg, Russia
#88 Móricz Zsigmond Station, Budapest, Hungary
