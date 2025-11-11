89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Underground metro stations are associated with rats, garbage, noise and filth, not their interior design. However, there are a few subway stations in the world that go against the grain, standing out as excellent examples of the beautiful architecture and unique design that can be created in underground spaces.

The interiors achieved in some of these underground stations become all the more impressive when you consider the particular challenges to creating comfortable spaces below the surface of a city. The architects must keep track of the structural integrity of the walls, air circulation, excessive moisture, and a million other concerns. Their maintenance is another difficulty entirely – one that transit organizations often have difficulty with.

In this list, you’ll not only find the most famous, elegant stations of Moscow subway and New York subway, but also some very modern ones in Madrid and Oslo metro. Vote for your favorite stations and, if there’s a beautiful metro station in your city that should be on this list, we’d love to see it!

#1 Toledo Metro Station, Naples, Italy

Image source: Mario Laporta

#2 Kievskaya, Mayakovskaya And Park Pobedy Stations, Moscow, Russia

Image source: imgur

#3 Rådhuset Station, Stockholm, Sweden

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: Alexander Dragunov

#4 Avtovo Metro Station, St. Petersburg, Russia

Image source: asergeev.com

#5 Tilework In Szent Gellért Square, Budapest, Hungary

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: acdn.architizer.com

#6 Bund Sightseeing Tunnel, Shanghai, China

Image source: mic-ro.com

#7 University Of Naples Subway Station, Italy

Image source: dezeen.com

#8 Arts Et Métiers Station, Paris, France

Image source: RG1033

#9 Formosa Boulevard Station, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Image source: getintravel.com

#10 Kungstradgarden Metro Station, Stokholm, Sweden

Image source: A. Dragunov

#11 City Hall Station, New York

Image source: nycsubway.org

#12 T-Centralen Station, Stockholm, Sweden

Image source: A. Dragunov

#13 Olaias Station, Lisbon, Portugal

Image source: Miguel Riopa

#14 Stadion Station, Stockholm, Sweden

Image source: Jonathan Nackstrand

#15 Slavyansky Bulvar Station, Moscow, Russia

Image source: fotogaleri.com

#16 Stockholm, “the Water Lily Station” – Näckrosen

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: fnurra.wordpress.com

#17 Atocha, Madrid, Spain

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#18 Georg-Brauchle-Ring, Marienplatz and Candidplatz U-Bahn Stations, Munich, Germany

Image source: Christian Beirle González

#19 Tunel, Istanbul Old Metro, Turkey

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: upload.wikimedia.org

#20 Metro Station Wilhelminaplein (wilhelmina Square), Rotterdam, The Netherlands

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#21 Oez, Munich

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#22 Malostranská Station In Prague.

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#23 Budapest Metro 4

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#24 São Bento Station, Porto, Portugal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#25 “zoloti Vorota” Station, Kiev, Ukraine

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#26 Hamburg Hafencity Metro

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#27 Namur Station Lighting, Montréal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: Stm

#28 Finding It Hard To Step Up

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#29 Kyoto Station, Japan

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#30 Metro Station Plac Wilsona, Warsaw, Poland

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#31 Syntagma Station, Athens, Greece

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: usemycamera.net

#32 Liège Guillemins, Belgium

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: e-architect.co.uk

#33 #17 U3-volkstheater, Vienna, Austria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#34 Bochum Rathaus, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: view.stern.de

#35 Parque Metro Station, Lisbon, Portugal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#36 Devyatkino, St. Petersburg, Russia

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#37 Arbatskaya Station, Moscow, Russia

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: sormabulmadunyasi.blogspot.com

#38 U-bahn Station Westfriedhof, Munich, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: view.stern.de

#39 Metro Station Pannenhuis – Brussels

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#40 Lavov Most Station, Sofia, Bulgaria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#41 Kremlevskaya Metro Station, Kazan, Russia

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: k-metro.ruz.net

#42 Almaty, Kazakhstan – Metro Station “baikonyr”

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#43 National Stadium Station, Sofia, Bulgaria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#44 Metro Station In Dubai – Uae

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#45 Almaty, Kazakhstan – Metro Station “almaly”

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#46 Caís Do Sodré Metro Station, Lisboa, Portugal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#47 Rákóczi Square, Budapest, Hungary

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#48 Belgica Station – Brussels

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#49 Estación De Metro Arganzuela-planetario (madrid, España)

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: metromadrid.es

#50 Namur Station Lighting, Montreal, Canada

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: STM

#51 Duvbo Subwaystation, Stockholm

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#52 Nydalen Metro Stastion, Oslo, Norway. Kristin Jarmund Arkitekter

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#53 Terreiro Do Paço Metro Station, Lisboa, Portugal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#54 Lisbon Airport Metro Station, Portugal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: upload.wikimedia.org

#55 Emirates Towers Metro Station, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#56 Rotterdam Central Station, The Netherlands.

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#57 Mladost 3 Station, Sofia, Bulgaria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#58 Joliot Curie Station, Sofia, Bulgaria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#59 European Union Station, Sofia, Bulgaria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#60 Musagenitsa Station, Sofia, Bulgaria

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#61 Metro Station Wilhelminaplein, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#62 Hamburg, Hafencity Metro Station

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#63 Metro Copilco Station (mexico City) . Mexico.

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#64 Bochum, U35 Haltestelle Rathaus

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#65 Almaty, Kazakhstan – Metro Station “alatau”

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#66 Metrostation Wilhelminaplein

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#67 Hafencity University, Hamburg, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#68 Amsterdam Central Station, The Netherlands

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#69 Marienplatz, Munich, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#70 Rathaus Spandau U-bahn Station, Berlin

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: upload.wikimedia.org

#71 Titan Station, Bucharest, Romania

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#72 Moscow Metro – Stazione C’kalovskaya

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#73 Střížkov Station, Prague, Czech Republic

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#74 Garching Forchungzentrum (tum Station), Munich, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: upload.wikimedia.org

#75 Syntagma Station, Athens, Greece

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: history-pages.blogspot.com

#76 Station Champ-de-mars, Montréal

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#77 Letňany, Prague, Czech Republic

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#78 Westminster Station, London

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#79 Shibuya Station, Tokyo

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#80 Metrostation Wilhelminaplein

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#81 Steglitz Station, Berlin, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#82 Rajská Zahrada Station, Prague, Czech Republic

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#83 Union Station, Los Angeles, California

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#84 Lohring, Bochum, Germany

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

Image source: artibeau.de

#85 Fővám Square, Rákóczi Square And Bikás Park, Budapest, Hungary

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#86 Stockholm T-bana, Rissne

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#87 Маяковская, St. Petersburg, Russia

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

#88 Móricz Zsigmond Station, Budapest, Hungary

89 Of The Most Beautiful Metro Stations In The World

