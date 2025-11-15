People Who Grew Up Poor Share The Subtle Signs That Show A Person Is Rich (30 Answers)

In America, nearly 11 million children are poor. That’s 1 in 7 kids, who make up almost one-third of all people living in poverty in this country. After growing up, none of those kids take things for granted, and they can clearly see the obvious prerogatives that the privileged and rich are lucky to have.
So when someone posed a question to people “who grew up poor, what do you associate with being rich?” on r/AskReddit, it immediately turned into an eye-opening thread. Below we selected some of the most interesting and thought-provoking responses that make us question simple things like going to Disneyland, buying new, not used furniture, and not having to dread grocery shopping.
Scroll down below, and after you’re done, be sure to check out our previous post with small subtle things about wealthy people that scream they are insanely rich.
#1
Eating pizza because you want to not because it’s $2. That and mom eating along with us normally instead of pretending that the crust is her favorite part and that’s why she’d eat the crust we leave.
Image source: DirtySingh, Jordan Nix
#2
There’s a line from Nick in new girl that describes being well off as ‘filling your gas tank up all the way rich.’ That was the rich I wanted to be. Comfortable. Also not having to do math in the grocery store to see what food you can buy.
Image source: Top_Confidence_9177, Wassim Chouak
#3
Vacations that weren’t visiting family.
Image source: lastcallface, Ibiza Ibiza Ibiza
#4
Having enough money to go to a psychologist for mental health.
Image source: Tofutofu12, Nik Shuliahin
#5
Hiring moving men. Especially if they’re the ones who pack all your s**t for you, too.
So many times, I would borrow a friend’s pickup (and buy my friend’s help with offers of pizza and beer) to move from one s**tty place to another.
For my most recent move, my wife and I packed everything, but hired professionals to load and unload it. I felt like a king.
Image source: KhaoticMess, Robinson Greig
#6
Being able to buy something you need without having to ask yourself how badly you need it
Image source: Awkward_Name5898, Pickawood
#7
Indifference. I realized what real wealth meant in high school when we cleaned up trash from a creek and the rich kids wore their Polo shirts, Guess jeans, and Jordan’s because if they were trashed they simply would get new. The poor kids wore their grubby clothes they do labor in.
Wealth is shown most acutely by indifference, nothing matters because money will fix it and there is plenty enough to fill black holes.
Image source: Waxnpoetic, Alexander Mils
#8
Having nice teeth that don’t cause constant, debilitating pain
Image source: DeanCrimson
#9
Regular doctor’s office visits or seeing a dentist at all for anything other than an emergency.
Image source: didnsignup4dis, Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
#10
Those fridges with the water dispenser on it
Image source: Siyuen_Tea, Francesca Tosolini
#11
Not having to panic if your car breaks down
Image source: momcitrus, Marc St
#12
Not knowing EXACTLY how much money you have at any given time.
Image source: wrongstuff, Jp Valery
#13
Parents buying a car for your 16th birthday
Image source: ghosthues, Roland Denes
#14
A new mattress.
Image source: OakNogg, Filmreal Studio
#15
Going to a store to pick out furniture. Like, actually buying NEW stuff, not just taking whatever you can find at thrift stores or garage sales. That seems so luxurious!
Image source: Nonsenseinabag, Anastase Maragos
#16
Hiring people to either cook, clean, mow the grass or do snow removal in the winter.
Showing my age but rich people didn’t need lay away to afford back to school or Christmas shopping
I don’t remember ever having name brand items, food or clothing. It was all generic Kmart. I bought my son a pair of Nike shoes and thought I felt rich for doing so.
Image source: thatstaceygirl, Boris Debusscher
#17
Everyone having their own room. We all slept in a single room.
Image source: CostSoLow, Daria Shevtsova
#18
Getting an appetizer and/or dessert at a restaurant in addition to an entree.
Image source: Frankfluff, Kamil Kalbarczyk
#19
Parents that didn’t fight. Mine and my other poor friends’ parents were always fighting. Most of the time my parents fought it was over money. You could tell that they were just scared whether or not we were going to make it and that’s how it manifested. You just never really saw that same type of fighting at the friends parents who were comfortable.
Like obviously there’s more factors but there’s a unique chaotic tension in poor households that is hard to describe.
Image source: Elegant_Extreme3268, Priscilla Du Preez
#20
Paying all your bills without eating Ramen noodles.
Image source: RadiantTangerine3920, Fernando Andrade
#21
Stairs. I’ve always lived in an apartment, so for me, I really hope that I’ll one day have a house with stairs.
Also well balanced meals, three meals a day.
Image source: Trikger
#22
Have the heating on in the winter
Image source: Pretzel_Lady, Julian Hochgesang
#23
Not having to worry about food or bills. Paying out of pocket at the dentist
Image source: Longjumping-Price-42, Tara Clark
#24
Being allowed to go in the fridge and get something to drink or eat without having to ask or worry about being yelled at
Image source: StraightSho, nrd
#25
Fresh fruit and vegetables. Anything we ever got was frozen or from a can. Frozen and canned last longer too.
People that openly had fruit bowls on their tables was the epitome of lavish for me as a kid.
Image source: Just-Seaworthiness39, Emily Powers
#26
Kids that went to summer camp. I got sent to long distant family and worked on family farm.
Image source: Jim105, Artem Kniaz
#27
Eating out. Birthday presents and Christmas presents that’s not clothes or school supply. New clothes that’s not hand me downs. And haircuts at a hair dresser.
Image source: AbnormalSkittles, freestocks
#28
Having food delivered. $5-$10 mark up?? Are you kidding?
For that matter, just going OUT to eat was a luxury.
Image source: malaprop5, Jon Tyson
#29
Knowing what a duvet cover is and owning one. I remember when my wife and I were newly weds and she was telling me how we needed a duvet cover for our bed. I had no clue what a duvet cover was prior as I always though people just purchase sheets and/or the big ass blankets with the lion/tiger prints. Suffice to say, my mind was blown away.
Image source: hominian, Ty Carlson
#30
Showing my age but having a shower in your house. Back in the day only people with money had showers, we all only had baths.
Image source: Guru6676, kevin Baquerizo
Follow Us