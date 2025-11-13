I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

A little over a year ago I published a series of satirical illustrations on Bored Panda. The series, titled #ThingsThatiHear, depicts our modern life, the struggles of adulting, and the hell that is online dating.
The great reactions I got here were very inspiring, and now I collected all of them plus many new cartoon drawings into one big book which is now available on Kickstarter.
I am happy to share some new ones with you!
#1
“My friends keep telling me I’m always busy which makes me realize I lie a lot.”
#2
“Once I get to know them, I hate most people.”
#3
“How was your date?” “There should be a yelp for people.”
#4
“I’m wearing neon underwear today and I feel like a superhero.”
#5
“I haven’t been dating much lately, but I’ve been very botanically active.”
#6
“Where’s Deb?!” “She’s at home… Sober with her cat.”
#7
“Ughhh… Do we have to go out and be all social?”
#8
“Growing up is really anticlimactic.”
#9
“I need a do not disturb sign for my life.”
#10
“I’ve met a lot of slimy frogs in this town but still haven’t found my prince charming.”
#11
“Her son’s kindergarten costs $25K a year. That’s a lot of shoes!!!”
#12
“We realized he’s not a picky eater he just doesn’t like your food.”
#13
“Lately I’ve been going to bed at 9:30 SO lame, I know but I LOOOVE IT.”
#14
“You’d think that living 2000 miles away from home would prevent me from going to my parents house to do laundry.”
#15
“My New Year’s resolution was to block at least one person per day and I’m killing it.”
#16
“Man… This would be an awesome pic for my Tinder, but I just started seeing someone.”
#17
“I hate it that I care so much, cause I shouldn’t.”
#18
“I’ve always wanted a Christmas tree but my mom is not on board with me being religiously fluid.”
#19
“Man… All my Facebook memories are really traumatic.”
#20
“Sooo…? He seeemed… Faaairlyyy normal? He’s really into origami.”
#21
“But will it recognize me without my makeup?”
#22
“My mom’s fortune teller told her my boyfriend is not the one.” “My mom’s been saying that about every boyfriend I had since I was 18.”
#23
“He’s nothing without his Instagram.”
#24
“I’m so happy we finally got some one on one time.”
#25
“Oh, I only drink coconut milk eggnog.”
#26
“Emergency! Delete the post about Branden.”
#27
“Seeing him I’m thinking – OMG… I should go home and shave my mustache.”
#28
“YEAH?!…” “Trust me hun I’ve seen your underwear.”
#29
“We both swiped right. It was love @ first sight.”
#30
“I had cold nachos for dinner last night.” “I saw. You’re disgusting.”
