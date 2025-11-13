I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

by

A little over a year ago I published a series of satirical illustrations on Bored Panda. The series, titled #ThingsThatiHear, depicts our modern life, the struggles of adulting, and the hell that is online dating.

The great reactions I got here were very inspiring, and now I collected all of them plus many new cartoon drawings into one big book which is now available on Kickstarter.

I am happy to share some new ones with you!

More info: kickstarter.com | Instagram

#1

“My friends keep telling me I’m always busy which makes me realize I lie a lot.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#2

“Once I get to know them, I hate most people.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#3

“How was your date?” “There should be a yelp for people.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#4

“I’m wearing neon underwear today and I feel like a superhero.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#5

“I haven’t been dating much lately, but I’ve been very botanically active.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#6

“Where’s Deb?!” “She’s at home… Sober with her cat.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#7

“Ughhh… Do we have to go out and be all social?”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#8

“Growing up is really anticlimactic.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#9

“I need a do not disturb sign for my life.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#10

“I’ve met a lot of slimy frogs in this town but still haven’t found my prince charming.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#11

“Her son’s kindergarten costs $25K a year. That’s a lot of shoes!!!”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#12

“We realized he’s not a picky eater he just doesn’t like your food.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#13

“Lately I’ve been going to bed at 9:30 SO lame, I know but I LOOOVE IT.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#14

“You’d think that living 2000 miles away from home would prevent me from going to my parents house to do laundry.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#15

“My New Year’s resolution was to block at least one person per day and I’m killing it.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#16

“Man… This would be an awesome pic for my Tinder, but I just started seeing someone.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#17

“I hate it that I care so much, cause I shouldn’t.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#18

“I’ve always wanted a Christmas tree but my mom is not on board with me being religiously fluid.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#19

“Man… All my Facebook memories are really traumatic.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#20

“Sooo…? He seeemed… Faaairlyyy normal? He’s really into origami.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#21

“But will it recognize me without my makeup?”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#22

“My mom’s fortune teller told her my boyfriend is not the one.” “My mom’s been saying that about every boyfriend I had since I was 18.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#23

“He’s nothing without his Instagram.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#24

“I’m so happy we finally got some one on one time.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#25

“Oh, I only drink coconut milk eggnog.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#26

“Emergency! Delete the post about Branden.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#27

“Seeing him I’m thinking – OMG… I should go home and shave my mustache.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#28

“YEAH?!…” “Trust me hun I’ve seen your underwear.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#29

“We both swiped right. It was love @ first sight.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

#30

“I had cold nachos for dinner last night.” “I saw. You’re disgusting.”

I Often Overhear People Say Funny Things, So I Started Illustrating Them (30 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Much do Big Brother Contestants Get Paid?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2020
My Photographs Show The Magical Side Of Being Alone
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
How to Watch Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Online
3 min read
May, 10, 2018
The Book of Boba Fett: ‘The Tribes of Tatooine’ Recap
3 min read
Jan, 9, 2022
People Are Posting ‘Illegal’ Lego Building Techniques And They Are Actually Genius
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Not How Things Are Done”: Karen Explodes With Rage When Renter Goes Over Her Head To Landlord
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.