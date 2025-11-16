This Facebook Page Is Dedicated To Amazing Sculptures, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

Sculpture has been used as a form of human expression since prehistoric times. In fact, the earliest known works of sculpture date from around 32,000 B.C.

They were, of course, far from how we imagine sculptures today, mostly either utilitarian objects decorated with sculptural forms or small animal and human figures carved in bone, ivory, or stone. Researchers suspect that these earliest forms of sculpture had been used mostly for spiritual and religious purposes.

Fast forward to Greek sculpture, which shaped the way we perceive human creativity and skill as something eternal. Then you look back at its revival in Roman art that opened up new horizons still relevant today, and then you look at the great Renaissance master Michelangelo or French sculptor Rodin or Jeff Koons, the sculptor of today, and you wonder.

Can there be anything more profound and beautiful than these incredible sculptures? Well, the answer is below thanks to a beautiful Facebook account titled “Sculpture.” We wrapped up some of the most incredible pictures of sculpture shared on this page, so enjoy!

#1 Bruno Walpoth, Wood Sculpture

Image source: Sculpture

#2 Leah Jeffrey, Scrap Metal Sculpture

Image source: Leah Jeffrey

#3 Artist: Luo Li Rong

Image source: Sculpture

#4 Artist: Matthew Simmonds, Rock Carving

Image source: Sculpture

#5 Nichola Theakston

Image source: Nichola Theakston

#6 Gaku, Broccoli Carving

Image source: Gaku

#7 Zhanna Martin

Image source: Zhanna Martin

#8 Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019

Image source: Sculpture

#9 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

#10 Mitchell Grafton

Image source: Mitchell Grafton

#11 Fanni Sandor

Image source: Fanni Sandor

#12 Christopher Guinet

Image source: Christopher Guinet

#13 Matt Buckley

Image source: Matt Buckley

#14 Daniele Barresi

Image source:  Daniele Barresi

#15 Paola Grizi

Image source: Paola Grizi

#16 Chris Maynard, Cut Feather

Image source: Chris Maynard

#17 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture

#18 Artist, Ostinelli & Priest, Ceramic

Image source: Sculpture

#19 Alex Chinneck

Image source: Alex Chinneck

#20 Artist: Hans Op De Beeck

Image source: Sculpture

#21 Vaishali & Naya, Miniature Paper Sculpture

Image source: Vaishali & Nayan

#22 Lee Sangsoo

Image source: Lee Sangsoo

#23 Christopher Robin Nordstrom, Miniature Japanese Building

Image source: Christopher Robin Nordstrom

#24 Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture

Image source: Ikuo Inada

#25 Anna Nazarenko

Image source: Sculpture

#26 Nichola Theakston, Ceramic

Image source: Nichola Theakston

#27 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

#28 Artist: Daniel Popper

Image source: Sculpture

#29 Johnson Tsang, Ceramic

Image source: Johnson Tsang

#30 Wilfried Grootens

Image source: Wilfried Grootens

#31

Image source: Sculpture

#32 Artist: Gerard Mas

Image source: Sculpture

#33 Johnson Tsang, Ceramic

Image source: Johnson Tsang

#34 Marie Cohydon

Image source: Sculpture

#35 Artist: Brian Mock, Welded Metal Sculpture

Image source: Sculpture

#36 Taiichiro Yoshida

Image source: Taiichiro Yoshida

#37 Artist: Valérie Hadida

Image source: Sculpture

#38 Diana Beltrán Herrera

Image source: Diana Beltrán Herrera

#39 Warren King, Cardboard Sculpture

Image source: Warren King

#40 Sabin Howard

Image source: Sabin Howard

#41 Artist: Hans Op De Beeck, Dancer, 2021

Image source: Sculpture

#42 Oliver Marinkoski

Image source: Oliver Marinkoski

#43 Artist: Anton Smit

Image source: Sculpture

#44 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia

#45 Matthew Chambers, Ceramic

Image source: Matthew Chambers

#46 “Black Maiden In Veil Of Midnight”, 2022, Morel Doucet, Slip-Casted White Earthenware

Image source: Morel Doucet

#47 Artist: Jason Decaires Taylor, Museum Of Underwater Sculpture

Image source: Sculpture

#48 Martin Eichinger

Image source: Martin Eichinger

#49 Artist: Willy Verginer, Wood Sculpture

Image source: Sculpture

#50 Artist: Valérie Hadida

Image source: Sculpture

