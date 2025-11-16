This Facebook Page Is Dedicated To Amazing Sculptures, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones

Sculpture has been used as a form of human expression since prehistoric times. In fact, the earliest known works of sculpture date from around 32,000 B.C.
They were, of course, far from how we imagine sculptures today, mostly either utilitarian objects decorated with sculptural forms or small animal and human figures carved in bone, ivory, or stone. Researchers suspect that these earliest forms of sculpture had been used mostly for spiritual and religious purposes.
Fast forward to Greek sculpture, which shaped the way we perceive human creativity and skill as something eternal. Then you look back at its revival in Roman art that opened up new horizons still relevant today, and then you look at the great Renaissance master Michelangelo or French sculptor Rodin or Jeff Koons, the sculptor of today, and you wonder.
Can there be anything more profound and beautiful than these incredible sculptures? Well, the answer is below thanks to a beautiful Facebook account titled “Sculpture.” We wrapped up some of the most incredible pictures of sculpture shared on this page, so enjoy!
#1 Bruno Walpoth, Wood Sculpture
Image source: Sculpture
#2 Leah Jeffrey, Scrap Metal Sculpture
Image source: Leah Jeffrey
#3 Artist: Luo Li Rong
Image source: Sculpture
#4 Artist: Matthew Simmonds, Rock Carving
Image source: Sculpture
#5 Nichola Theakston
Image source: Nichola Theakston
#6 Gaku, Broccoli Carving
Image source: Gaku
#7 Zhanna Martin
Image source: Zhanna Martin
#8 Artist: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia, Moonlight Shadow, Bronze, 2019
Image source: Sculpture
#9 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture
Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture
#10 Mitchell Grafton
Image source: Mitchell Grafton
#11 Fanni Sandor
Image source: Fanni Sandor
#12 Christopher Guinet
Image source: Christopher Guinet
#13 Matt Buckley
Image source: Matt Buckley
#14 Daniele Barresi
Image source: Daniele Barresi
#15 Paola Grizi
Image source: Paola Grizi
#16 Chris Maynard, Cut Feather
Image source: Chris Maynard
#17 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture
Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia Sculpture
#18 Artist, Ostinelli & Priest, Ceramic
Image source: Sculpture
#19 Alex Chinneck
Image source: Alex Chinneck
#20 Artist: Hans Op De Beeck
Image source: Sculpture
#21 Vaishali & Naya, Miniature Paper Sculpture
Image source: Vaishali & Nayan
#22 Lee Sangsoo
Image source: Lee Sangsoo
#23 Christopher Robin Nordstrom, Miniature Japanese Building
Image source: Christopher Robin Nordstrom
#24 Ikuo Inada, Wooden Sculpture
Image source: Ikuo Inada
#25 Anna Nazarenko
Image source: Sculpture
#26 Nichola Theakston, Ceramic
Image source: Nichola Theakston
#27 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia
Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia
#28 Artist: Daniel Popper
Image source: Sculpture
#29 Johnson Tsang, Ceramic
Image source: Johnson Tsang
#30 Wilfried Grootens
Image source: Wilfried Grootens
#31
Image source: Sculpture
#32 Artist: Gerard Mas
Image source: Sculpture
#33 Johnson Tsang, Ceramic
Image source: Johnson Tsang
#34 Marie Cohydon
Image source: Sculpture
#35 Artist: Brian Mock, Welded Metal Sculpture
Image source: Sculpture
#36 Taiichiro Yoshida
Image source: Taiichiro Yoshida
#37 Artist: Valérie Hadida
Image source: Sculpture
#38 Diana Beltrán Herrera
Image source: Diana Beltrán Herrera
#39 Warren King, Cardboard Sculpture
Image source: Warren King
#40 Sabin Howard
Image source: Sabin Howard
#41 Artist: Hans Op De Beeck, Dancer, 2021
Image source: Sculpture
#42 Oliver Marinkoski
Image source: Oliver Marinkoski
#43 Artist: Anton Smit
Image source: Sculpture
#44 Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia
Image source: Joan Coderch & Javier Malavia
#45 Matthew Chambers, Ceramic
Image source: Matthew Chambers
#46 “Black Maiden In Veil Of Midnight”, 2022, Morel Doucet, Slip-Casted White Earthenware
Image source: Morel Doucet
#47 Artist: Jason Decaires Taylor, Museum Of Underwater Sculpture
Image source: Sculpture
#48 Martin Eichinger
Image source: Martin Eichinger
#49 Artist: Willy Verginer, Wood Sculpture
Image source: Sculpture
#50 Artist: Valérie Hadida
Image source: Sculpture
Follow Us