Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Or The Funniest Way To Come Out? (Closed)

by

You can also tell any way that you came out, I’m looking for ideas on a way that I can come out to my parents.

#1

Get all your family and friends together. Wear a rainbow outfit, a pink feather boa, high heels, big Elton John glasses lots of glitter and play I’m coming out by Diana Ross very loudly and see how long it takes them to work it out.

#2

just yell, “I’M GAY” or whatever sexuality you are

#3

The ending is flexible for anything you want to put there =)

Knock knock.

“Who’s there?”

A person.

“A person who?”

A person who is bisexual AYE

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
