50 Creative And Cool Crochet Pieces People Shared Online (New Pics)

One of the best things about the internet is that it helps you learn new things. If you want to cook a Korean dish, you’ll find the recipe online. Trying to figure out how to assemble the new book shelf? Video tutorials are to your rescue. And if you need inspiration for a new hobby, online communities are the best place to start.

Take, for instance, the r/crochet subreddit, where crochet fans share their most imaginative, gorgeous, and unique patterns with one another. The community has seasoned yarn and hook users as well as newbies who share everything from expert-level to beginner-friendly designs. Scroll down to check out some of their best pictures! And don’t forget to compliment these people; they truly deserve them.

#1 Oh My God Y’all. I Finally Finished

Image source: Crilbyte

#2 I Don’t Show My Work Because A Lot Of People Ask Me Why Do I Like To Crochet And That It’s A Grandmom Sport. But Here’s Something I Did Today

Image source: This-Interview-1313

#3 My First Finished Sweater

Image source: Umibay

#4 I Finished My First Blanket!

Image source: purple-fairy97

#5 My Sister Asked Me To Share This Amazing Scarf She Made

Image source: KleiKnutsels

#6 My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That’s Ok

Image source: WhichUsernameCanIUse

#7 My Dad: You’re A Guy, You Can’t Crochet, People Will Think You’re Gay. Me, A Straight 18 Yr Old Guy: Hehe Mini Dino Go Roar

Image source: Prayerwarrior6640

#8 Y’all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭

Image source: Queen_of_Cats_

#9 Crocheted My Wedding Dress

Image source: iwonthewar032722

#10 My First Dress, For A California Wedding. Nothing Special But I’m Feeling Pretty Proud Of It Today!

Image source: veryacebitch

#11 My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

Image source: seacogen

#12 Finished My First Sweater

Image source: Photo_Bandit

#13 I Made This For My First, But It Was Too Small By The Time I Finished. Had To Have A Whole Other Baby

Image source: advenurehobbit

#14 Mouse In Suitcase Done: Can You Tell What The Left Baggage Tag Is? And What Do You Think Overall?

Image source: Leading-Knowledge712

#15 My Hands Are Killing Me But I Finished My Giraffe

Image source: SadWizzard88

#16 Made Myself A Cute Lil Jumper :)

Image source: SarahLDeservedBetter

#17 I Designed This Halter Top And I Can’t Take It Off!! It Took Many Unravels And A Migraine But Im In Love

Image source: Famous_Flamingo8071

#18 Finished This Monster

Image source: themagicflutist

#19 My Dogs Love This Chunky Blanket (The Lump Is My Dog)

Image source: layoo228

#20 Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢

Image source: Dondae

#21 I Just Finished My First Blanket!!! I Know It‘S Nothing Special But I Am So Proud!

Image source: neubsi1210

#22 All Finished! And It Didn’t Take Me All Year! Husband Is 5’11 For Reference

Image source: Opposite-Version-682

#23 Celestial Baby Blanket With Matching Lovey

Image source: bananavstheworld

#24 I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like

Image source: SaveBandit91

#25 Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece !

Image source: DD_Frenchy

#26 I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends

Image source: SadWizzard88

#27 I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger

Image source: InspiredByMadness611

#28 Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It!

Image source: Superb_Product_2908

#29 My Mom Has Been Asking Me For An Egg Apron… An Eggpron, If You Will

Image source: _creature_feature

#30 What 240 Individual Crochet Baby’s Breath Look Like

Image source: crazystitcher

#31 Made A School Bus Scarf For My Daughter’s Bus Driver For Christmas. I Hope She Loves It!

Image source: chorski

#32 102,000 Stitches Later…

Image source: [deleted]

#33 An Homage To 2023 (A Temperature Blanket)

Image source: faulome

#34 Had A Course At University This Semester Called “Cut Out, Leave Out”. After All This Work I Can’t Think Properly Anymore

Image source: Aibe96

#35 She Loves Being Burritoed So I Made Her A Snuggle Bag!

Image source: MonzieMe

#36 I Made This Bluey Plush For Someone In My Boyfriends Family :3

Image source: No_Exam4780

#37 Starry Night Van Gogh Blanket

Image source: cesspenguin

#38 I Made This Tote Bag❤️‍🩹

Image source: deepstupidthings22

#39 My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️

Image source: Objective_Abroad_701

#40 Blanket I Made For My Sister’s Birthday A Couple Months Ago

Image source: Queenoflibras_

#41 9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest

Image source: CBA_with_life

#42 I Feel Incredibly Accomplished. I Freehanded My First Sweater 🥹💚

Image source: Famous_Flamingo8071

#43 I Finally Finished The Joins And Border On My Persian Tiles Blanket

Image source: arieewinn

#44 My Wife Doesn’t Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made!

Image source: Oreo112

#45 Isn’t This Stitch Neat?

Image source: somethingyelling

#46 Any Tips For Reinforcing This Hammock For My Girl? She’s 8 Months Old And I Feel It’s Not Going To Hold Her Much Longer Tbh But It’s Her Favourite Spot

Image source: Odd-Warning-1907

#47 Burger Sweater

Image source: evilgaysex

#48 I Finally Finished This Beast But The Colours Don’t Suit Any Part Of My Home

Image source: ciasteczkaTynki

#49 First Ever Project- Expectation vs. Reality :(

Image source: trainasteroidkale

#50 My First Ever Sweater Design! Bulbasaur Ugly Christmas Sweater

Image source: h-nelli

