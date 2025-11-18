50 Creative And Cool Crochet Pieces People Shared Online (New Pics)

One of the best things about the internet is that it helps you learn new things. If you want to cook a Korean dish, you’ll find the recipe online. Trying to figure out how to assemble the new book shelf? Video tutorials are to your rescue. And if you need inspiration for a new hobby, online communities are the best place to start.
Take, for instance, the r/crochet subreddit, where crochet fans share their most imaginative, gorgeous, and unique patterns with one another. The community has seasoned yarn and hook users as well as newbies who share everything from expert-level to beginner-friendly designs. Scroll down to check out some of their best pictures! And don’t forget to compliment these people; they truly deserve them.
#1 Oh My God Y’all. I Finally Finished
Crilbyte
#2 I Don’t Show My Work Because A Lot Of People Ask Me Why Do I Like To Crochet And That It’s A Grandmom Sport. But Here’s Something I Did Today
This-Interview-1313
#3 My First Finished Sweater
Umibay
#4 I Finished My First Blanket!
purple-fairy97
#5 My Sister Asked Me To Share This Amazing Scarf She Made
KleiKnutsels
#6 My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That’s Ok
WhichUsernameCanIUse
#7 My Dad: You’re A Guy, You Can’t Crochet, People Will Think You’re Gay. Me, A Straight 18 Yr Old Guy: Hehe Mini Dino Go Roar
Prayerwarrior6640
#8 Y’all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭
Queen_of_Cats_
#9 Crocheted My Wedding Dress
iwonthewar032722
#10 My First Dress, For A California Wedding. Nothing Special But I’m Feeling Pretty Proud Of It Today!
veryacebitch
#11 My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year
seacogen
#12 Finished My First Sweater
Photo_Bandit
#13 I Made This For My First, But It Was Too Small By The Time I Finished. Had To Have A Whole Other Baby
advenurehobbit
#14 Mouse In Suitcase Done: Can You Tell What The Left Baggage Tag Is? And What Do You Think Overall?
Leading-Knowledge712
#15 My Hands Are Killing Me But I Finished My Giraffe
SadWizzard88
#16 Made Myself A Cute Lil Jumper :)
SarahLDeservedBetter
#17 I Designed This Halter Top And I Can’t Take It Off!! It Took Many Unravels And A Migraine But Im In Love
Famous_Flamingo8071
#18 Finished This Monster
themagicflutist
#19 My Dogs Love This Chunky Blanket (The Lump Is My Dog)
layoo228
#20 Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢
Dondae
#21 I Just Finished My First Blanket!!! I Know It‘S Nothing Special But I Am So Proud!
neubsi1210
#22 All Finished! And It Didn’t Take Me All Year! Husband Is 5’11 For Reference
Opposite-Version-682
#23 Celestial Baby Blanket With Matching Lovey
bananavstheworld
#24 I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like
SaveBandit91
#25 Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece !
DD_Frenchy
#26 I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends
SadWizzard88
#27 I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger
InspiredByMadness611
#28 Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It!
Superb_Product_2908
#29 My Mom Has Been Asking Me For An Egg Apron… An Eggpron, If You Will
_creature_feature
#30 What 240 Individual Crochet Baby’s Breath Look Like
crazystitcher
#31 Made A School Bus Scarf For My Daughter’s Bus Driver For Christmas. I Hope She Loves It!
chorski
#32 102,000 Stitches Later…
[deleted]
#33 An Homage To 2023 (A Temperature Blanket)
faulome
#34 Had A Course At University This Semester Called “Cut Out, Leave Out”. After All This Work I Can’t Think Properly Anymore
Aibe96
#35 She Loves Being Burritoed So I Made Her A Snuggle Bag!
MonzieMe
#36 I Made This Bluey Plush For Someone In My Boyfriends Family :3
No_Exam4780
#37 Starry Night Van Gogh Blanket
cesspenguin
#38 I Made This Tote Bag❤️🩹
deepstupidthings22
#39 My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️
Objective_Abroad_701
#40 Blanket I Made For My Sister’s Birthday A Couple Months Ago
Queenoflibras_
#41 9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest
CBA_with_life
#42 I Feel Incredibly Accomplished. I Freehanded My First Sweater 🥹💚
Famous_Flamingo8071
#43 I Finally Finished The Joins And Border On My Persian Tiles Blanket
arieewinn
#44 My Wife Doesn’t Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made!
Oreo112
#45 Isn’t This Stitch Neat?
somethingyelling
#46 Any Tips For Reinforcing This Hammock For My Girl? She’s 8 Months Old And I Feel It’s Not Going To Hold Her Much Longer Tbh But It’s Her Favourite Spot
Odd-Warning-1907
#47 Burger Sweater
evilgaysex
#48 I Finally Finished This Beast But The Colours Don’t Suit Any Part Of My Home
ciasteczkaTynki
#49 First Ever Project- Expectation vs. Reality :(
trainasteroidkale
#50 My First Ever Sweater Design! Bulbasaur Ugly Christmas Sweater
h-nelli
