Obama And Clinton’s Hug Was Perfect, Until Internet Trolls Ruined Everything

After Barak Obama hugged Hillary Clinton following his speech at the Democratic National Convention recently, Photoshoppers everywhere were quick to respond to the Reddit call to battle, and it looks like they’ve really gone to town on this one. Whether they’re sharing a blanket at Woodstock, reenacting Kate and Leo’s famous Titanic scene, or sharing a special moment at the high school dance, Barak And Hillary’s warm embrace is sure to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Think you can do better? Give it your best shot! Add your picture to the list below and don’t forget to vote!

#1 A Wild Putin Appears

Image source: Professor_Spankem

#2 A New Era In Foreign Relationships

Image source: koshgeo

#3 High School Dance

Image source: myphotoshopaccount

#4 We All Know How’s It Gonna End

Image source: DaVinci_

#5 Michelle Is Watching You

Image source: dwells7583

#6 By The Time We Got To Woodstock

Image source: ArsonDaly

#7 Power Is Nothing, Without Love

Image source: MartyB*tchTits

#8 All The Proof I Need

Image source: ashdelete

#9 Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn

Image source: iamriot

#10 Beauty And The Beast

Image source: rubiksman333

#11 Kanye 2020

Image source: 7061756c

#12 This Is Fine

Image source: semi_modular_mind

#13 Big Hug!

Image source: SanguinePar

#14 Oh Boy!

Image source: clueless_as_fuck

#15 You Met Me At A Very Strange Time In My Life…

Image source: haventReddthat

#16 Zoidberg For America

Image source: reddbunny1370

#17 We Helped Syria

Image source: JRPlatt99

#18 Mount Rushmore

#19 The Ooold Switcheroo

Image source: Painted_Pellegrino

#20 All We Need Is Love

Image source: ademnus

#21 Why Did I Make This?

Image source: ColoursRock

#22 Those Aren’t Pillows!

#23 The U.S. Government Was Founded In Philly

Image source: beefsupreme52

#24 Twilight

Image source: hanky1979

#25 And I… Will Always Love You

Image source: lukalucasluka

#26 So You Can Be Ready When The Moment Is Right

Image source: DrewHaef

#27 How It Should Be

Image source: Riksize

#28 Is Obama Feeling The Bern?

Image source: evilmeow

#29 #sheiswithher

Image source: altrss

#30 We’ll Meet Again… Don’t Know Where… Don’t Know When…

Image source: PapaJulietZulu

#31 Giant Meteor 2016 Won!

Image source: AgentDarkStar

#32 They Needed A Little Rest

Image source: janlaureys9

#33 Who Does She Think She Is?

Image source: philphan25

#34 We’re Done. Time To Leave The Planet.

Image source: nasa.gov

#35 What’s Up With That?!

#36 At Least We Still Have Eachother

Image source: DarkJohnson

#37 Romance Novel

Image source: Elelegante101

#38 Gotta Catch ’em All

#39 State Of Silence

Image source: Unknown

#40 Bill And Michelle

#41 Group Hug!

Image source: teyem

#42 Stranger Things Have Happened…

Image source: crystalhour

#43 Backstabber

Image source: davidgrayPhotography

#44 I Immediately Regret My Decision To Make This

Image source: spanxxxy

#45 Kim Jong-Hillary

Image source: Nathannnnnnnn

#46 Couple Of Liberty

#47 It Seems, This Might Be The Near Future

Image source: Mr_Dillon

#48 Meanwhile, In A Parallel Universe

Image source: WetCoastLife

#49 Obama And His One True Love

Image source: skibum607

#50 Gone With The Wind

Image source: Brewdaddy23

#51 Feel The Love Deep Down.

#52 Berning With Love

Image source: plasticmind

#53 Deep Impact 2: High Energy

Image source: CrackingYs

#54 Everything Is Fine

#55 It’s The Thought That Counts….

#56 Congrats

Image source: jingle_balls123

#57 Lovely Vacation

Image source: BloobirdStudio

#58 Gotta Catch ’em All.

#59 Fdrwc

#60 Just After…

#61 Meanwhile…

#62 Quick N Dirty

Image source: deadserios

#63 They Were Sworn Enemies, Only One Thing Could Bring Them Together

Image source: Imgur

#64 I’m The King Of The World, Whoo-hoo

#65 Follow The White Rabbit.

#66 Just In Time…

#67 Happy Slappy Squirt Day From Squirtman

#68 The Usa-kiss 2

#69 I’m Watching U

#70 Obamaclinton In Ulaanbaatar

#71 Don’t Give Up

Image source: butterpaper

#72 Field Of My Fathers Dreams 2

#73 Togetherness.

#74 Notagain

#75 We’re Going Home…

#76 I Just Can’t Get Enough

#77 Wanted Poster

#78 Field Of My Fathers’ Dreams 1

#79 The Pallbearer’s Magnet, 1865

#80 The Usa-kiss

