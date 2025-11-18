Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, USA, in a bondage-inspired Christian Dior ensemble on Wednesday (September 11). The pop star stunned on the red carpet, rocking a plaid corset with black, bondage-inspired gloves.
Swift’s height added to her commanding presence as she topped off her pop-punk look with her signature knee-high boots and a choker necklace, E! Online reported on Thursday (September 12).
The yellowy-green and black tartan dress features a zip-up corset top and a sweeping train over black shorts, according to Vogue.
Taylor’s ensemble may have been a nod to her 2017 album Reputation, which is associated with the colors green and black and generally edgier fashion choices.
Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard
“Her accessories were definitely Reputation-coded,” Vogue reported, noting that the Shake it Off hitmaker wore a pair of thigh-high black leather Stuart Weitzman boots, strappy black leather gloves, and a matching plaid choker, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Swifties were quick to express their admiration, as a Threads user commented: “Taylor Swift in that gorgeous and fierce Dior is giving Hufflepuff to the max and I’m loving it.”
Another person wrote: “Taylor Swift yesterday at the VMAS probably giving everybody a heart attack from her outfit.”
Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard
Taylor has embodied the world of bondage before. In 2015, the musician scooped up $13,000 in fetish clothing for the shoot of her Bad Blood hit song.
In the music video of Bad Blood, Taylor’s outfits were pulled off the rack at BDSM store The Stockroom, well-known for its hardcore fetish items in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.
At the VMAs, Taylor later slipped into a custom sparkling Monse dress—featuring a UFO on the front—inside New York’s UBS Arena, E! Online reported.
Image credits: Taylor Swift
This time, her outfit appeared to allude to her 2024 Tortured Poets Department song Down Bad, which Taylor previously revealed has an alien abduction theme behind it.
Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Pennsylvania native became the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history, BBC reported on Wednesday.
Taylor reportedly picked up seven prizes, including the top two awards: Artist and Video of the Year. She now has 30 MTV trophies, overtaking Beyoncé as the event’s biggest winner.
Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
This year marks a staggering change from the singer’s previous appearance at the VMAs. In 2009, moments after Taylor took to the stage to accept her award for Best Female Video, Kanye “Ye” West infamously interrupted her.
Ye went on to voice his disappointment at the result, exclaiming: “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you. I’m going to let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”
