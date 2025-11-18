Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

by

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, USA, in a bondage-inspired Christian Dior ensemble on Wednesday (September 11). The pop star stunned on the red carpet, rocking a plaid corset with black, bondage-inspired gloves.

Swift’s height added to her commanding presence as she topped off her pop-punk look with her signature knee-high boots and a choker necklace, E! Online reported on Thursday (September 12).

The yellowy-green and black tartan dress features a zip-up corset top and a sweeping train over black shorts, according to Vogue.

Taylor’s ensemble may have been a nod to her 2017 album Reputation, which is associated with the colors green and black and generally edgier fashion choices.

Taylor Swift stunned at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, USA

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard

“Her accessories were definitely Reputation-coded,” Vogue reported, noting that the Shake it Off hitmaker wore a pair of thigh-high black leather Stuart Weitzman boots, strappy black leather gloves, and a matching plaid choker, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Swifties were quick to express their admiration, as a Threads user commented: “Taylor Swift in that gorgeous and fierce Dior is giving Hufflepuff to the max and I’m loving it.”

Another person wrote: “Taylor Swift yesterday at the VMAS probably giving everybody a heart attack from her outfit.”

Taylor wore a bondage-inspired Christian Dior ensemble on Wednesday (September 11)

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Billboard

Taylor has embodied the world of bondage before. In 2015, the musician scooped up $13,000 in fetish clothing for the shoot of her Bad Blood hit song.

In the music video of Bad Blood, Taylor’s outfits were pulled off the rack at BDSM store The Stockroom, well-known for its hardcore fetish items in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.

At the VMAs, Taylor later slipped into a custom sparkling Monse dress—featuring a UFO on the front—inside New York’s UBS Arena, E! Online reported.

The pop star stunned on the red carpet, rocking a plaid corset with black bondage-inspired gloves

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Image credits: Taylor Swift

This time, her outfit appeared to allude to her 2024 Tortured Poets Department song Down Bad, which Taylor previously revealed has an alien abduction theme behind it.

This year marks a staggering change from the singer’s previous appearance at the VMAs

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania native became the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history, BBC reported on Wednesday.

Taylor reportedly picked up seven prizes, including the top two awards: Artist and Video of the Year. She now has 30 MTV trophies, overtaking Beyoncé as the event’s biggest winner.

In 2009,  Kanye “Ye” West infamously interrupted her

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This year marks a staggering change from the singer’s previous appearance at the VMAs. In 2009, moments after Taylor took to the stage to accept her award for Best Female Video, Kanye “Ye” West infamously interrupted her.

Ye went on to voice his disappointment at the result, exclaiming: “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you. I’m going to let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

“She looks incredible,” a reader commented

Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions
Taylor Swift’s “Bondage-Inspired” VMAs Red Carpet Outfit Sparks Mixed Opinions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Devin Hester: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Apparently, Pencil Scars Are A Thing And There Are More People Affected Then You Would Think
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Woman Gives Tips On How To Treat A Loved One During A Depression Episode
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law’s Life
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Police Forced To Intervene As Chinese Tourists Confront London Train Performer Over Livestream
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Officers Arrived To Catch A Home Intruder, But Then ‘Died Laughing’
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.