Former News Anchor Takes Her Own Mother’s Life On Halloween “To Save Herself”

The morning of Halloween turned into a real-life horror show after a blood-soaked woman stumbled out of her Kansas home, asking neighbors to call 911.

The same woman, identified as former morning show anchor Angelynn Mock, was arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly mother.

The 47-year-old daughter claimed to cops that she violently took her mother’s life “to save herself.”

Former news anchor Angelynn Mock emerged from her home covered in blood on Halloween morning 

Image credits: Mort Meisner/FOX 2

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The gruesome tragedy came to light after Angelynn, who used to work for KTVI Fox 2 as a morning and evening fill-in anchor, emerged from her Wichita home on Friday, October 31, at around 8 a.m.

Neighbors were traumatized by the sight of the woman covered in blood.

Image credits: Mort Meisner/FOX 2

Alyssa Castro said she and her boyfriend watched as Angelynn approached them from across the street and flagged her boyfriend’s vehicle down.

The blood-soaked woman then begged to use the boyfriend’s phone to call 911.

“There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911,” Alyssa told KAKE.

The former news anchor then grabbed his phone and rushed back inside her house.

Anita Avers, 80, was found “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds,” the police said

Image credits: Anita Bradley Avers/Facebook

Alyssa said she tried to help Angelynn after the 911 call was placed.

“I asked her if she was okay, and she was pretty shooken up and she seemed scared, and she just ran off,” she told the outlet.

Image credits: Sedgwick County

In a press release shared online, the Sedgwick County Police Department (SCPD) said they responded “to a reported cutting” on Halloween morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers informed emergency responders that the suspect confessed to stabbing her mother and claimed it was in self-defense.

“Calling party stabbed the mother to save herself,” dispatchers informed the first responders.

Angelynn told 911 dispatchers that she had violently attacked her mother to “save herself”

Image credits: KAKE News

They arrived at the address on Crowley Street to find Angelynn waiting outside the residence.

Once inside the house, responders found her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers.

She was “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds,” the police said about the mother.

The stabbed victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased at 8:26 a.m.

Angelynn was taken into custody and charged with first-degree m**der.

Image credits: Wichita Police Department

The police were able to return Alyssa’s boyfriend’s phone to him.

“I’m just glad we were able to help you know what I mean. Like, we never know what anyone is going through,” Alyssa said.

“This happened randomly, but as long as we were able to get 911 and see what we can do, that’s all I really care about,” she added.

The elderly mother reportedly worked as a marriage and family therapist

Image credits: Anita Bradley Avers/Facebook

Reports revealed that the stabbed mother was a marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals.

The arrested daughter worked for KTVI Fox 2 from 2011 to 2015 before taking up different sales jobs in Missouri. She then took a two-year hiatus in 2017.

Angelynn later joined a data management software company, where she is believed to have still been employed when her mother was found with multiple stab wounds.

Image credits: Sedgwick County

Netizens wondered what the daughter’s alleged motive might have been and why the mother was found in bed.

“She was in bed. That doesn’t sound like she was a threat,” one said, while another wrote, “OMG she lost her mind.”

“Sad what she did to her mom,” another wrote.

“Nothing says threat like sleeping in your own bed,” said another.

“Really sounds like the daughter had issues over the years that are not publicly known,” one wrote. “You don’t go from TV anchor to random sales jobs.”

“She was my mentor when I interned at Fox News,” one wrote online

Image credits: Mort Meisner/FOX 2

Some remembered seeing Angelynn on TV during her news anchor days.

“Sad, I do remember watching her on KTVI or Fox 2 as it’s called now here in St. Louis,” one said.

Another wrote, “I used to watch her on ch 2 and would not have recognized her now.”

“If you were not there, you have no way of knowing what happened,” one said online

