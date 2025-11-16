Mother Doesn’t Care That Her Kid Is Bothering Other Plane Passengers, Regrets It Later

Demand for air travel is increasing as pandemic lockdowns lift and restrictions ease, and airlines are having difficulties keeping up.
This year, many commercial airlines in the US are regularly reporting flight delays and cancellations are becoming more commonplace.
However, there’s one problem that travelers have been consistently complaining about no matter the situation in the industry.
Recently, Reddit user mngirl2465 submitted a post to the platform’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ community, detailing a particularly annoying experience. During a 15-hour flight, she had to endure a little girl kicking her seat and pulling her hair.
However, the woman was actually the one who the child’s mother blamed for ruining the trip. Continue scrolling to read why.
This woman had to sit next to a young child during a fifteen-hour flight
Image credits: AndrewLozovyi (not the actual photo)
And eventually got into a confrontation with the kid’s mother
Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)
We managed to get in touch with mngirl2465 and she agreed to tell us more about the whole ordeal. “The father attempted to calm the girl down at the beginning of the flight, but once he realized it wasn’t working (about 30 minutes to 1 hour into the flight), he stopped,” she told Bored Panda. “The mother never said anything to stop it.”
“After I didn’t recline my seat, the mother seemed visibly annoyed, made a groan, and made a few comments to her husband about it. It didn’t go much beyond that because she ended up falling asleep herself a while later,” mngirl2465 recalled.
Now that she has read what other people think of what happened, the Redditor is fine with the way she handled the situation.
“I hadn’t been aware of the undisclosed protocol on not reclining on shorter flights, but given it was a 14-hour flight and at midnight, I feel it was OK!
The woman provided more details as people reacted to her story
And most of them thought she didn’t do anything wrong
But some said believed ESH (everyone sucked here)
