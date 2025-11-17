“Banging” Noises Detected Every 30 Minutes In Desperate Search For Titanic Tour Sub – Reporter Who Previously Rode It Says There Were ‘Many Red Flags’

Acoustic noise coming from the depths of the Atlantic brings hope in the search of a submersible gone missing with five crew on board on Sunday. A Canadian aircraft reportedly detected “banging sounds” on Tuesday, repeating in 30-minute intervals, indicating the likelihood of life thousands of meters underwater.
In a statement released on social media, the president of the private American exploration group Explorers Club, Richard Garriot, said, “We have much greater confidence that there is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site.”
The search carries on as the race with time continues due to the declining levels of oxygen in the submersible. BBC reports that according to the rescue authorities, the vessel has fewer than 30 hours of oxygen left.
‘The Titan’ with five people onboard went missing on Sunday after embarking on a Titanic wreckage tour
The mothership, Polar Prince, reportedly lost contact with the vessel roughly an hour and 45 minutes after submersion
Part of the OceanGate Expeditions, the mission has already taken two dozen people to see the wreckage of the iconic ship
First signs of hope appeared on Tuesday after a Canadian aircraft detected “banging sounds” in the search area
‘The Titan’ started its journey towards the wreckage of Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland in the early hours of Sunday, June 18th. In a press briefing on Monday in Boston, Massachusetts, Rear Adm. John Mauger said the Coast Guard was searching for five people missing after the vessel Polar Prince—the submersible’s mothership—lost contact with the latter approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod.
The search continues with the help of US and Canadian agencies, navies and commercial deep-sea firms, BBC News reports, using aircraft, sonar buoys, and other means in hopes to detect the vessel and safely return the crewmembers. The five people on board include British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and CEO of OceanGate Expedition, Stockton Rush.
OceanGate Expeditions reportedly have had to cancel dives and missions before and have encountered troubles during one last year
CBS correspondent David Pogue discussed the vessel with OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and joined one of the expeditions himself
Some doubt the safety of the submersible and some of its features, such as the gaming console that’s used to control it
Chris Brown, who was supposed to join billionaire Hamish Harding on the tour, changed his mind due to safety concerns related to the vessel
Another person who was planning on joining the expedition, a friend of Hamish Harding, Chris Brown, withdrew last minute due to safety concerns. According to The Sun, the multi-millionaire had a change of heart after learning that the submersible was controlled by a gaming console-like device.
He told The Sun: “I found out they used old scaffolding poles for the sub’s ballast—and its controls were based on computer game-style controllers. If you’re trying to build your own submarine you could probably use old scaffold poles. But this was a commercial craft.
“Eventually I emailed them and said, ‘I’m no longer able to go on this thing’. I asked for a refund after being less than convinced,” he added.
CBS correspondent David Pogue, who joined the expedition last year, covered the vessel as well as the waiver thrill-seekers have to sign before onboarding it. In a video for CBS Sunday Morning, he cited the document, which reads in part: “an experimental submersible vessel that has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body”.
As the search continues, Andrew Von Kerens, a spokesperson for OceanGate Expeditions, issued a statement to Bored Panda:
“For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles, which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely.
We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.”
People shared their thoughts on the matter online
