81 Ridiculous Design Choices That Somehow Got Past Every Meeting, Every Check, And Every Approval

“To err is human, to forgive is divine.” You’ve probably heard this popular quote before, Pandas. After all, we all make mistakes, and nobody gets everything right all the time. But some mistakes are so baffling that you have to wonder what was going through someone’s mind when they made them!
And that’s especially true when it comes to design. A good design can make everyday life so much easier, but a bad one? Well, it can leave you confused, frustrated, or even wondering how anyone thought it was a good idea in the first place. From toilets that seem almost impossible to use to parking lots that make no sense and staircases that look like accidents waiting to happen, these design fails are a whole new level of questionable. We scoured the internet to find some of the most ridiculous examples. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which ones leave you scratching your head!
#1 This Is The Stupidest Design In Parking Lots. Why
Image source: NeoKorean
#2 They Put New Carpet On The Stairs
Image source: McNasty420
#3 Poor Placement Of A Ad On The Bus
Image source: Impossible-Step-8691
If these posts prove anything, Pandas, it’s that good design is about much more than making something look nice. A building can be stunning, a ship can look impressive, and a gadget can promise to change your life, but if the thing doesn’t actually work as intended, we’ve got a problem! And believe it or not, history is full of expensive design blunders that prove even the most ambitious ideas can go spectacularly wrong. Let’s take a look at a few famous examples!
#4 This Horrible Bathroom I Saw At A Burger King In Oregon
Image source: Available-Week5218
#5 These Blocks That Should Say “Fall” But Definitely Say “Fail”
Image source: funnysigns
#6 I Genuinely Don’t Know What They Were Going For
Image source: funnysigns
You might expect a massive warship built for the Swedish Navy to be ready for battle, but the Vasa barely made it out of the harbor. The ship was designed to carry an impressive collection of cannons across two gun decks, but all that weight made it dangerously top-heavy. In August 1628, it sank less than a mile into its maiden voyage after a gust of wind caused it to heel over and take on water. As explored in The Sinking of the Vasa: A Shipwreck of Titanic Proportions, the disaster was largely caused by the ship’s instability. The king had demanded a powerful warship, but the vessel’s proportions couldn’t safely accommodate the heavy armament. Today, the Vasa is often remembered as a cautionary tale about what can happen when ambitious plans aren’t properly matched with sound engineering.
#7 There Is Only One Elevator Call Button In This Photo, The Rest Are Just Design Motifs.
Image source: funnysigns
#8 Paused Mid-Bite When I Saw It (It’s Printed On The Plate)
Image source: funnysigns
#9 Who Decided That Material Was A Good Idea?
Image source: funnysigns
A skyscraper that reflects sunlight might sound harmless enough, right, Pandas? Well, London’s Walkie-Talkie building proved otherwise. Its curved, glass-covered facade reflected sunlight onto the street below, concentrating the heat so intensely that temperatures reportedly reached around 117°C (242°F) in certain spots. The result? A parked Jaguar had parts of its exterior melted, and a shopkeeper’s doormat reportedly caught fire. The building had effectively turned into a giant magnifying glass, creating a problem nobody wanted to deal with on a sunny day. Developers eventually installed sunshades to help disperse the reflected light. It’s a striking example of how a design can look impressive on the skyline but create some very uncomfortable surprises at street level.
#10 Look Again
Image source: funnysigns
#11 Throwing Beach Balls At The Smelly Man
Image source: CrappyDesign
#12 Am I Supposed To Bike Here?
Image source: CrappyDesign
Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, MIT’s Stata Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, looks like a collection of buildings that decided to ignore the rules of geometry. Its slanted walls, unusual angles, and playful shapes certainly make it stand out, but the building’s real-world performance proved less impressive. The complex faced complaints involving leaks, drainage issues, cracks, and other construction defects. Ice accumulating on some of its unconventional rooflines also raised safety concerns during winter. In 2007, MIT sued Gehry’s firm, alleging design and construction problems. The dispute is a reminder that even the most creative architectural vision needs to account for less glamorous (but essential) things like water, weather, and maintenance.
#13 This Awful Bread Packaging Design, Which Looks Exactly Like Mould:
Image source: f36263
#14 I’m A Woman, But Even I Can Imagine How Mortifying This Urinal Is:
Image source: 5parky
#15 This Elevator, Which Seriously Overestimates People’s Ability To Follow Instructions:
The University of Massachusetts Amherst is home to several libraries, but the W.E.B. Du Bois Library is particularly hard to miss. According to CNBC, this 26-story structure is the tallest library in the United States. However, soon after it opened in the 1970s, the building began shedding small pieces of brick from its exterior, a problem known as spalling. Naturally, rumors soon followed. One popular urban legend claimed that the architects had forgotten to account for the weight of all the books that would eventually fill the library. The reality is more complicated: the building experienced problems with its brick facade, and concerns were also raised about the ground beneath it. Around 60,000 books reportedly had to be moved during the investigation. Although the story about forgetting to account for books makes for a memorable tale, the actual causes of the damage were more complex than the legend suggests.
#16 How Do I Erase This Mistake Of A Design?
Image source: ROCKWATER4556
#17 Caution: Bad Design
Image source: LindsayOG
#18 Idk How To Feel About This
Image source: killianbones
Few architectural mishaps have become quite as famous as the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Today, tourists flock to the Italian landmark to admire its tilt and pose for those classic photos pretending to hold it upright. But when construction began in 1173, the builders probably weren’t aiming to create one of the world’s most recognizable tourist attractions. The tower started leaning while it was still being built, thanks to its shallow foundations and the soft, unstable ground beneath it. As construction continued, builders tried to compensate for the tilt by adjusting the heights of the upper floors, giving the tower its slightly curved appearance. The problem persisted for centuries, and engineers eventually carried out major stabilization work to prevent it from toppling over. The tower has since become an architectural icon, but imagine being one of the builders who first realized that the structure wasn’t standing quite as straight as it should!
#19 Bad Design At Sephora
Image source: Puzzlehead_Rich4444
#20 Quite A Fail…
Image source: y3rnaux
#21 Design Fail?
Image source: TJS_Art
#22 Dunno About Having Fire As A Petrol/Gas Station Mascot..
Image source: funnysigns
Imagine spending $700 on a fancy juicer, only to discover you could get the same result by squeezing a pouch with your own hands. That was the problem with the Juicero Press, a Wi-Fi-connected countertop machine that promised to make fresh juice from specially designed fruit and vegetable packs. As Architectural Digest India notes, the Silicon Valley startup attracted major investors and raised nearly $120 million, but its product soon became the subject of widespread ridicule. The machine didn’t actually process whole fruits and vegetables. Instead, it squeezed proprietary pouches filled with pre-crushed produce—and people discovered that their hands could do the job just as well. The revelation raised an obvious question: why spend so much money on a machine when you could simply squeeze the pouch yourself? Juicero shut down in 2017, around a year and a half after launching. Sometimes, Pandas, the simplest solution really is the best one!
#23 How Many People Have Run Right Into That?
Image source: funnysigns
#24 The World’s Best Superhero
Image source: funnysigns
#25 I Don’t Think You Meant It Like That
Image source: funnysigns
#26 Someone On Facebook Was Asking For Shower Curtain Advice
Image source: trigunnerd
Well, Pandas, these examples show that even projects backed by big budgets, famous architects, or enthusiastic investors can go seriously wrong. And coming back to today’s posts, they’re proof that bad design isn’t just an eyesore—it can also create serious safety hazards, waste money, and turn everyday tasks into a real headache. Which of these design disasters left you scratching your head the most? And have you ever come across a real-life design choice that made you wonder what the creators were thinking? Tell us about it in the comments!
#27 Perfect Place For It, Thanks!
Image source: funnysigns
#28 A Lot To See Here
Image source: funnysigns
#29 Which End Of My Car Can I Expect To Be Washed?
Image source: funnysigns
#30
Image source: CrappyDesign
#31 I’m Suddenly Getting Dizzy
Image source: CrappyDesign
#32 What Did The Icon Mean? Itself, Duh!
Image source: CrappyDesign
#33 What Are You Trying To Tell Me?
Image source: CrappyDesign
#34 Which Toilet Should Each Gender Go In? Found In The St. Dennis Cathedral In Paris.
Image source: CrappyDesign
#35 We Are Absolutely Done
Image source: CrappyDesign
#36 I’m Skipping To The Bold Part Sorry
Image source: CrappyDesign
#37 Mixed Messages Crazy Style
Image source: CrappyDesign
#38 I See What You Were Going For But
Image source: CrappyDesign
#39 Least Comfortable Armrests Ever
Image source: CrappyDesign
#40 Someone Went Crazy On Microsoft Word
Image source: CrappyDesign
#41 Love The P Verson
Image source: CrappyDesign
#42 Most Treacherous Bathroom
Image source: CrappyDesign
#43 This Local Bank’s Logo Looks Like It Reads “In Debt”
Image source: CrappyDesign
#44 I Can’t Look At It Too Hard
Image source: CrappyDesign
#45 Classic Airbnb Chic
Image source: CrappyDesign
#46 Okay Who Was In Charge Of This?
Image source: CrappyDesign
#47 I’m No Mathematician, But Something Just Ain’t Adding Up Here:
Image source: killmetwice1234
#48 I’m Firmly Against Qr-Code-Only Menus, But Especially If They Don’t Even Work:
Image source: Professional_Shine97
#49 This So-Called “Accessible” Parking Space, Which Has A Pretty Major Design Flaw:
Image source: rattieboii
#50 This “Tear Away” Tag, Which Proves You Shouldn’t Always Blindly Follow Instructions:
Image source: RayzTheRoof
#51 This “Modern” Staircase, Which Would Cause Countless Injuries To Anyone Who’s Clumsy (Me):
Image source: SpringtimeInChicago
#52 And These Refrigerator Settings, Which Have Me Permanently Head-Scratching:
Image source: MrNobodyX3
#53 This Absolutely Chaotic Front Entrance:
Image source: Catalina_whine_fixer
#54 This Beautiful Home Sign, Which Could’ve Used An Edit:
Image source: Worldly-Return-9417
#55 Please, Comment Below And Tell Me What This Car Sticker Was Intending To Say:
Image source: RogueBagel_
#56 I Guess The Person Who Made This Elevator Just Loved The Number 3:
Image source: a.boredpanda.bio
#57 This Confusing Gift Bag, Which I’d Definitely Hyperfixate On If I Ever Received It:
Image source: Zendo7777
#58 These Box Instructions, Which Aren’t Nearly Simple Enough To Prevent Issues:
#59 This One, Though? No Idea What They Mean Here:
#60 This Apartment Sign, Which — Believe It Or Not — Is Actually Supposed To Say 102:
Image source: L_Imperatore10
#61 I Understand The Intention Here, But I Can Only Imagine How Many Students Made Fun Of This:
Image source: MicromonicsTTV
#62 This Sign, Which Truly Makes No Sense To My Tiny Brain:
Image source: _BORK-
#63 Awful
Image source: lxgan18
#64 Person That Design This Needs To Burn In Hell!!!!!!
Image source: Kacpirek
#65 2 Locks In A Single Door At Our School… Either Its Bad Design Or The Enterance To The Chamber Of Secrets. We Shall Never Know
Image source: Kokke3000
#66 Poor Designing
Image source: businessbub
#67 What Was Wrong With The Original Design???
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Melbourne Airport Carpet
Image source: leroywinston
#69 The Longer You Look, The More You Realize
Image source: funnysigns
#70 Ran Into The Men’s Restroom… The Woman’s One Is Exactly The Other Way Around
Image source: funnysigns
#71 Having A Printed On ‘Sticker’ That You Can’t Remove Promoting A Movie That Came Out 3 Years Ago On A Book.
Image source: CrappyDesign
#72 Accidents Waiting To Happen
Image source: CrappyDesign
#73 Why Is The Outline Of The Letters Like That?
Image source: CrappyDesign
#74 Another Unfortunate Line Break
Image source: Cheap-Menu9081
#75 This Impossible Word Search For Kids, That Perhaps Aims To Teach Young People A Lesson In Failure:
Image source: clear3_3
#76 This Seemingly Inspirational Banner, Which I Reread 10 Times And Still Don’t Understand:
Image source: Right-Dot4471
#77 This Simple Sign, Which Probably Seemed Innocent In Theory:
Image source: slysam69
#78 This Eye-Drops Bottle, Which Doesn’t Actually Say Anywhere That It’s Eye Drops:
Image source: gachunt
#79 And I’d Refuse To Eat Off These Plates, As Someone With A Fear Of Hair In My Food:
#80 This Hand Sanitizer, Which Genuinely Made Me Scream, “What The Heck?!”:
#81 This Bowl Design Is Kinda Bad For Eating This Type Of Cheese That It Commonly Serves
Image source: lightmare69
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