68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

by

Food is supposed to be fun, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting a little creative in the kitchen. Right, Pandas? But every now and then, someone comes up with a dish that makes you stop, stare, and wonder, “How exactly did we get here?”

In today’s collection, people are sharing some of the strangest, most questionable, and downright confusing dishes they’ve come across. From bizarre ingredient combinations to food presentations that seem to defy all logic, these creations prove that not every culinary experiment is destined for greatness. Some might be surprisingly delicious, while others look like they should come with a warning label. Keep scrolling to see the dishes that had people asking one very important question: What were they thinking?

#1 This Sub Pmo Because A Majority Of The Posts Here Labelling Foods “Stupid” Are Just Ignorant Of Different Cultures, Anyway Heres An Oreo Spaghetti Ice Cream Beef Burger

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: camthecame_l

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

#2 Just Wayyyy Too Much

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: silvy_vix

#3 Turned My Dog Into An Eggroll

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Kiyomitsu_Yogane

Let’s be honest: most of us have thrown away a little food at some point. Maybe it was the last bite of a meal that had gone cold, the vegetables left behind by a picky eater, or that container of leftovers hiding at the back of the fridge until it became completely unrecognizable. Sometimes the food simply doesn’t taste as good as we hoped, and sometimes we cook far more than anyone could possibly eat. No one usually intends to waste food, but those small, everyday decisions can add up to a much bigger problem when they are repeated by millions of people around the world.

#4 Grasshoppers In Vegemite Toast

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Prau3751

#5 They Banned Me For This

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: wynd666

#6 When Somebody Attempts To Cook A Fkn Hot Dog In The Air Fryer

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: b9_rkt

According to a United Nations Report, approximately 1.05 billion tonnes of food waste were generated in 2022, including inedible parts. That’s roughly 132 kilograms per person and almost one-fifth of all the food available to consumers. What makes the figures especially surprising is where most of the waste happens. Around 60% of food waste takes place at the household level, while food services account for 28% and retailers for 12%. So while supermarkets and restaurants certainly play a role, a huge portion of the problem begins in our own kitchens.

#7 Burger King Thailand’s “The Real Cheeseburger”

It’s literally just a bun with 20 slices of cheese.

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent-Agent-477

#8 Someone Tell My Girlfriend To Stop Eating Dog Food

Bonus points if yall can guess what’s in this concoction.

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: TJL2000

#9 This Bowl Of Oxtails Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: batukaming

Breaking those numbers down makes the scale even more difficult to comprehend. Households generated approximately 631 million tonnes of food waste in 2022. Food services contributed another 290 million tonnes, while retail accounted for around 131 million tonnes. On average, each person wastes approximately 79 kilograms of food every year. That is equivalent to at least 1 billion meals being wasted every single day. One forgotten lunch may not seem like a global crisis, but when similar moments happen in homes across the world day after day, the numbers quickly become staggering.

#10 Breaded+ Chicken Wing

A chicken wing breaded and fried over the course of about 4 hours. How many layers we dont know.

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Bananabis420

#11 Happy 4th Of July

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: pixel_dreamgirl

#12 “Hair” Cake. The “Hair” Are Dried Seaweed

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Token_Thai_person

And these figures become even more difficult to ignore when we consider the wider context. Food is being wasted at a time when approximately 700 million people around the world face hunger, while around one-third of the global population experiences some form of food insecurity. The reasons for food waste are often not dramatic or complicated. People buy more than they need, forget what they already have, plan meals poorly, or simply fail to use ingredients before they spoil. Sometimes, we see a special offer and think, “This is such a good deal!”—only to discover weeks later that the food is still sitting untouched in the back of the cupboard.

#13 Malaysia, The Land Of Culinary Geniuses

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: augmentedcheesus

#14 Resort Buffet Offerings

Ham and pearl onion salad topped with watermelon radish garnish *chefs kiss*

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: twoescapedsheep

#15 Tiramisu In Italy

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Frequent_Bream66

Poor storage can also cause food to spoil much faster than necessary. Other common causes include cooking portions that are too large, misunderstanding food labels, and not knowing how to use leftovers creatively. A few extra servings of rice, half a bag of vegetables, or a slightly bruised piece of fruit may seem insignificant on its own. But when these small amounts are thrown away repeatedly by households around the world, they contribute to an enormous global total.

#16 Rice Cricket Treats. Marshmellow+butter+crickets. 😋

High protein and much lower water consumption.

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Few-Currency-2366

#17 My Dad’s Black Eggs? That’s Pepper

Two eggs and potato salad.

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: The_Gale0

#18 Biscoff-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich With Biscoff Cookie, Biscoff Topping, And Smoky Maple Hot Honey On A Brioche Bun

At Toronto’s Exhibition, 2025.
A bite or two was good but the sauce was too many things and it was too big and sweet. Hard to eat half of, let alone finish.
$25 CAD

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: szthesquid

Food waste also has a major environmental impact. Before food reaches our plates, it already requires land, water, energy, packaging, transportation, labor, and countless other resources. When that food is thrown away, all of those resources are wasted too. Recent data suggests that food loss and waste are responsible for around 8–10% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions; almost five times the emissions associated with the aviation sector. Food production also uses the equivalent of nearly one-third of the world’s agricultural land, meaning that wasted food contributes to biodiversity loss and puts additional pressure on ecosystems.

#19 Yo What Rat Pizza

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: MaxiumPotential777

#20 What Happened That Lead To Either Of These Existing? Anyone Tried Either Of These?

Always thought, “you know what this apple pie is missing? Beans.”

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Slugwheat

#21 Bro Made A Farting Gun In Baguette Form

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Round-Mushroom-4438

The economic cost is equally staggering. The global financial toll of food loss and waste is estimated at roughly $1 trillion. And the consequences continue even after food reaches the trash. When organic waste ends up in landfills and decomposes without enough oxygen, it can release methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. So when we throw away a meal, we are not just losing the food itself. We are also wasting the water used to grow it, the energy used to transport and prepare it, and the land and resources required to produce it in the first place.

#22 Johnny Dang Got Em Right

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: John-mills-82

#23 I Call It A Mountain Of Sorrow

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Venture_compound

#24 My ‘Biscoff Cheesecake’ That I Got Delivered Has No Biscuit Base And Looks Like Burned Cheese

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Middle-Asparagus-802

As Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, has described it, food waste is a global tragedy. Millions of people go hungry while food is wasted around the world, creating unnecessary costs for communities, economies, the climate, and nature. The good news is that food waste is also a problem where small changes can genuinely help. Planning meals more carefully, checking what we already have before shopping, storing food properly, freezing items before they spoil, using leftovers creatively, and serving more reasonable portions can all make a difference.

#25 Defeats The Purpose Of A Sandwich…just Incredibly Ridiculous

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Comprehensive_Data27

#26 Chocolate Eclair Hotdog Anyone?

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: senex_puerilis

#27 More Food From My Boyfriend. He Calls It “The Broth”

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: SpaceCowgirl935

Of course, this doesn’t mean anyone should feel guilty about every single bite of food they throw away. Sometimes food genuinely goes bad, a recipe fails spectacularly, or you take one bite and realize that whatever you just cooked is simply not happening. Life is not perfectly waste-free, and nobody expects it to be. The important thing is becoming a little more aware of our habits and making better choices whenever we can. Even small changes can have a meaningful impact when millions of people make them together.

And that brings us to today’s collection. Some of the dishes featured here are genuinely funny, while others look like cooking experiments that took a very unexpected turn. Hopefully, at least a few of them were rescued before ending up in the trash! After all, cooking is all about experimenting, and not every recipe turns out perfectly. Sometimes dinner is delicious, sometimes it’s merely edible, and sometimes you take one bite, stare at the plate in silence, and quietly order pizza instead. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and let us know—which of these dishes do you think deserved a second chance?

#28 Too Many People Don’t Seem To Understand The Point Of This Sub… Time To Lead By Example

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Arne83

#29 Fresh Capitalistic Horror Beyond My Comprehension

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: PanzerSoul

#30 Heb, I Love You, But What Is This?

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Designer-Trip-1255

#31 Who’s Taste Buds Want This? 😭

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Corner-2032

#32 This Is What My 6 Year Old Insisted That I Make For Her

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: LBHHF

#33 I Made Quintuple Milk

Yo dawg, I heard you like milk, so I put milk and milk and milk and milk in your milk so you can have milk and milk and milk and milk while you drink milk

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: electricmindshaft

#34 I Messed Up My Macros, Now I Eat Mac & Cheese With Chocolate Protien

I messed up my macros this morning & tried to add some protein power to my mac. I didn’t realize it was chocolate protein & now I am left with this. It is as bad as it looks. God help me
Edit: i ate half & threw out the rest. Tasted [bad] & required water after every gulp

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: LlamasOnTheRun

#35 “We Have Such Sights To Show You”

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: VexImmortalis

#36 You Can Get A Blue Waffle Breakfast In Curaçao In Support Of Their World Cup Team

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: december151791

#37 Costco Canned Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Capslock91

#38 What Can We Call This Sandwich?

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: 1elgwapo

#39 Red, White And Ewww

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: NeuropathyandNetflix

#40 A Cheeseburger My Sister Got

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: FixDefiant3414

#41 Baked Beans On Cheesecake

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: ttw81

#42 Mountain Dew Cupcakes With Doritos

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: HoboToast

#43 White Monster Sourdough Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: lonelysingledad420

#44 Happy 4th Of July…i Guess

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: P26601

#45 Meal-In-A-Mould

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: ttw81

#46 If The Eggs Aren’t Gravel, I Ain’t Eating

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: AgentBeginning2667

#47 We Have Reached Deep Ends

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: mister_anti_meta

#48 I Made A Birthday Cake 🎂, However, It’s A Little Bit (Unusual) 😬

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: The_DarkSide_of_me

#49 Oatmeal Cream Pie Tacos

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Cup8723

#50 Didn’t Want A Whole Pizza So I’m Only Having A Hole Pizza

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: dumbmutt575

#51 Do You Guys Like My Cheerios Latte

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Parzley777

#52 Twinkie Weiner Sandwich

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: kitfistossmile

#53 Is This The Correct Way To Make Fried Banana?

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Manukmiber

#54 Breakfast Of Champions

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Cultural_Traffic3119

#55 I Made This A Good While Back. Called It “Mayo Cheesy Bread”. It Was Really Bad

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Shadowbloodimpurity

#56 Anchovy-Stuffed Olives And Pepper Jelly Sandwich

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Chompif

#57 This Mac And Cheese Was Fed To Me By An Evil Family

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: No_Philosopher_6833

#58 Redioactive Chicken

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Cow8851

#59 Get The Party Started!

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: KanyeWestistheDevil

#60 Chocolate Yam Pudding Came Out Looking Like Feces

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: VastLazy5701

#61 Turn That Burger Into A Fruit Basket!

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: btopski

#62 To British People. We Should Run

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: chanelblouse

#63 Tuna With Baked Beans Fried In Butter With Red Onions And Garlic, A Filling For A Sandwich

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: misoscare

#64 I Saw The Ramenwhich

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: BotherAggravating462

#65 Leftover Macaroni Salad With Cheesey Eggs, Hot Sauce And Ranch

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: SlappyPappy99

#66 I Deep Fried Some Cheezits

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Lavaswan001

#67 Rate My Stupid Food, Taco Dogs

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: Wild_Wasabi9984

#68 Had The Munchies

68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Image source: SprinkledBlunt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daily Guess The Country Game #031 (Mar 13, 2026)
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2026
It’s A Boy: Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child At 53, Hitting Back At Critics With Wholesome Instagram Post
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 7, 2026
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Friend Thinks Messing With Work Schedules Is Hilarious, Gets Reported To The Boss When It Backfires
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2026
Hey Pandas, Share A Déjà Vu Moment You Experienced (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Americans, Can You Pass Your Own Citizenship Test?”: Take This 30-Question Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025