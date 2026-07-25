68 Pieces Of Stupid And Disgusting Food That Deserve To Be Publicly Shamed (New Pics)

Food is supposed to be fun, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting a little creative in the kitchen. Right, Pandas? But every now and then, someone comes up with a dish that makes you stop, stare, and wonder, “How exactly did we get here?”
In today’s collection, people are sharing some of the strangest, most questionable, and downright confusing dishes they’ve come across. From bizarre ingredient combinations to food presentations that seem to defy all logic, these creations prove that not every culinary experiment is destined for greatness. Some might be surprisingly delicious, while others look like they should come with a warning label. Keep scrolling to see the dishes that had people asking one very important question: What were they thinking?
#1 This Sub Pmo Because A Majority Of The Posts Here Labelling Foods “Stupid” Are Just Ignorant Of Different Cultures, Anyway Heres An Oreo Spaghetti Ice Cream Beef Burger
Image source: camthecame_l
#2 Just Wayyyy Too Much
Image source: silvy_vix
#3 Turned My Dog Into An Eggroll
Image source: Kiyomitsu_Yogane
Let’s be honest: most of us have thrown away a little food at some point. Maybe it was the last bite of a meal that had gone cold, the vegetables left behind by a picky eater, or that container of leftovers hiding at the back of the fridge until it became completely unrecognizable. Sometimes the food simply doesn’t taste as good as we hoped, and sometimes we cook far more than anyone could possibly eat. No one usually intends to waste food, but those small, everyday decisions can add up to a much bigger problem when they are repeated by millions of people around the world.
#4 Grasshoppers In Vegemite Toast
Image source: Prau3751
#5 They Banned Me For This
Image source: wynd666
#6 When Somebody Attempts To Cook A Fkn Hot Dog In The Air Fryer
Image source: b9_rkt
According to a United Nations Report, approximately 1.05 billion tonnes of food waste were generated in 2022, including inedible parts. That’s roughly 132 kilograms per person and almost one-fifth of all the food available to consumers. What makes the figures especially surprising is where most of the waste happens. Around 60% of food waste takes place at the household level, while food services account for 28% and retailers for 12%. So while supermarkets and restaurants certainly play a role, a huge portion of the problem begins in our own kitchens.
#7 Burger King Thailand’s “The Real Cheeseburger”
It’s literally just a bun with 20 slices of cheese.
Image source: Maleficent-Agent-477
#8 Someone Tell My Girlfriend To Stop Eating Dog Food
Bonus points if yall can guess what’s in this concoction.
Image source: TJL2000
#9 This Bowl Of Oxtails Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie
Image source: batukaming
Breaking those numbers down makes the scale even more difficult to comprehend. Households generated approximately 631 million tonnes of food waste in 2022. Food services contributed another 290 million tonnes, while retail accounted for around 131 million tonnes. On average, each person wastes approximately 79 kilograms of food every year. That is equivalent to at least 1 billion meals being wasted every single day. One forgotten lunch may not seem like a global crisis, but when similar moments happen in homes across the world day after day, the numbers quickly become staggering.
#10 Breaded+ Chicken Wing
A chicken wing breaded and fried over the course of about 4 hours. How many layers we dont know.
Image source: Bananabis420
#11 Happy 4th Of July
Image source: pixel_dreamgirl
#12 “Hair” Cake. The “Hair” Are Dried Seaweed
Image source: Token_Thai_person
And these figures become even more difficult to ignore when we consider the wider context. Food is being wasted at a time when approximately 700 million people around the world face hunger, while around one-third of the global population experiences some form of food insecurity. The reasons for food waste are often not dramatic or complicated. People buy more than they need, forget what they already have, plan meals poorly, or simply fail to use ingredients before they spoil. Sometimes, we see a special offer and think, “This is such a good deal!”—only to discover weeks later that the food is still sitting untouched in the back of the cupboard.
#13 Malaysia, The Land Of Culinary Geniuses
Image source: augmentedcheesus
#14 Resort Buffet Offerings
Ham and pearl onion salad topped with watermelon radish garnish *chefs kiss*
Image source: twoescapedsheep
#15 Tiramisu In Italy
Image source: Frequent_Bream66
Poor storage can also cause food to spoil much faster than necessary. Other common causes include cooking portions that are too large, misunderstanding food labels, and not knowing how to use leftovers creatively. A few extra servings of rice, half a bag of vegetables, or a slightly bruised piece of fruit may seem insignificant on its own. But when these small amounts are thrown away repeatedly by households around the world, they contribute to an enormous global total.
#16 Rice Cricket Treats. Marshmellow+butter+crickets. 😋
High protein and much lower water consumption.
Image source: Few-Currency-2366
#17 My Dad’s Black Eggs? That’s Pepper
Two eggs and potato salad.
Image source: The_Gale0
#18 Biscoff-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich With Biscoff Cookie, Biscoff Topping, And Smoky Maple Hot Honey On A Brioche Bun
At Toronto’s Exhibition, 2025.
A bite or two was good but the sauce was too many things and it was too big and sweet. Hard to eat half of, let alone finish.
$25 CAD
Image source: szthesquid
Food waste also has a major environmental impact. Before food reaches our plates, it already requires land, water, energy, packaging, transportation, labor, and countless other resources. When that food is thrown away, all of those resources are wasted too. Recent data suggests that food loss and waste are responsible for around 8–10% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions; almost five times the emissions associated with the aviation sector. Food production also uses the equivalent of nearly one-third of the world’s agricultural land, meaning that wasted food contributes to biodiversity loss and puts additional pressure on ecosystems.
#19 Yo What Rat Pizza
Image source: MaxiumPotential777
#20 What Happened That Lead To Either Of These Existing? Anyone Tried Either Of These?
Always thought, “you know what this apple pie is missing? Beans.”
Image source: Slugwheat
#21 Bro Made A Farting Gun In Baguette Form
Image source: Round-Mushroom-4438
The economic cost is equally staggering. The global financial toll of food loss and waste is estimated at roughly $1 trillion. And the consequences continue even after food reaches the trash. When organic waste ends up in landfills and decomposes without enough oxygen, it can release methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. So when we throw away a meal, we are not just losing the food itself. We are also wasting the water used to grow it, the energy used to transport and prepare it, and the land and resources required to produce it in the first place.
#22 Johnny Dang Got Em Right
Image source: John-mills-82
#23 I Call It A Mountain Of Sorrow
Image source: Venture_compound
#24 My ‘Biscoff Cheesecake’ That I Got Delivered Has No Biscuit Base And Looks Like Burned Cheese
Image source: Middle-Asparagus-802
As Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, has described it, food waste is a global tragedy. Millions of people go hungry while food is wasted around the world, creating unnecessary costs for communities, economies, the climate, and nature. The good news is that food waste is also a problem where small changes can genuinely help. Planning meals more carefully, checking what we already have before shopping, storing food properly, freezing items before they spoil, using leftovers creatively, and serving more reasonable portions can all make a difference.
#25 Defeats The Purpose Of A Sandwich…just Incredibly Ridiculous
Image source: Comprehensive_Data27
#26 Chocolate Eclair Hotdog Anyone?
Image source: senex_puerilis
#27 More Food From My Boyfriend. He Calls It “The Broth”
Image source: SpaceCowgirl935
Of course, this doesn’t mean anyone should feel guilty about every single bite of food they throw away. Sometimes food genuinely goes bad, a recipe fails spectacularly, or you take one bite and realize that whatever you just cooked is simply not happening. Life is not perfectly waste-free, and nobody expects it to be. The important thing is becoming a little more aware of our habits and making better choices whenever we can. Even small changes can have a meaningful impact when millions of people make them together.
And that brings us to today’s collection. Some of the dishes featured here are genuinely funny, while others look like cooking experiments that took a very unexpected turn. Hopefully, at least a few of them were rescued before ending up in the trash! After all, cooking is all about experimenting, and not every recipe turns out perfectly. Sometimes dinner is delicious, sometimes it’s merely edible, and sometimes you take one bite, stare at the plate in silence, and quietly order pizza instead. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and let us know—which of these dishes do you think deserved a second chance?
#28 Too Many People Don’t Seem To Understand The Point Of This Sub… Time To Lead By Example
Image source: Arne83
#29 Fresh Capitalistic Horror Beyond My Comprehension
Image source: PanzerSoul
#30 Heb, I Love You, But What Is This?
Image source: Designer-Trip-1255
#31 Who’s Taste Buds Want This? 😭
Image source: Ok-Corner-2032
#32 This Is What My 6 Year Old Insisted That I Make For Her
Image source: LBHHF
#33 I Made Quintuple Milk
Yo dawg, I heard you like milk, so I put milk and milk and milk and milk in your milk so you can have milk and milk and milk and milk while you drink milk
Image source: electricmindshaft
#34 I Messed Up My Macros, Now I Eat Mac & Cheese With Chocolate Protien
I messed up my macros this morning & tried to add some protein power to my mac. I didn’t realize it was chocolate protein & now I am left with this. It is as bad as it looks. God help me
Edit: i ate half & threw out the rest. Tasted [bad] & required water after every gulp
Image source: LlamasOnTheRun
#35 “We Have Such Sights To Show You”
Image source: VexImmortalis
#36 You Can Get A Blue Waffle Breakfast In Curaçao In Support Of Their World Cup Team
Image source: december151791
#37 Costco Canned Chicken And Waffle Sandwich
Image source: Capslock91
#38 What Can We Call This Sandwich?
Image source: 1elgwapo
#39 Red, White And Ewww
Image source: NeuropathyandNetflix
#40 A Cheeseburger My Sister Got
Image source: FixDefiant3414
#41 Baked Beans On Cheesecake
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#42 Mountain Dew Cupcakes With Doritos
Image source: HoboToast
#43 White Monster Sourdough Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich
Image source: lonelysingledad420
#44 Happy 4th Of July…i Guess
Image source: P26601
#45 Meal-In-A-Mould
Image source: ttw81
#46 If The Eggs Aren’t Gravel, I Ain’t Eating
Image source: AgentBeginning2667
#47 We Have Reached Deep Ends
Image source: mister_anti_meta
#48 I Made A Birthday Cake 🎂, However, It’s A Little Bit (Unusual) 😬
Image source: The_DarkSide_of_me
#49 Oatmeal Cream Pie Tacos
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Cup8723
#50 Didn’t Want A Whole Pizza So I’m Only Having A Hole Pizza
Image source: dumbmutt575
#51 Do You Guys Like My Cheerios Latte
Image source: Parzley777
#52 Twinkie Weiner Sandwich
Image source: kitfistossmile
#53 Is This The Correct Way To Make Fried Banana?
Image source: Manukmiber
#54 Breakfast Of Champions
Image source: Cultural_Traffic3119
#55 I Made This A Good While Back. Called It “Mayo Cheesy Bread”. It Was Really Bad
Image source: Shadowbloodimpurity
#56 Anchovy-Stuffed Olives And Pepper Jelly Sandwich
Image source: Chompif
#57 This Mac And Cheese Was Fed To Me By An Evil Family
Image source: No_Philosopher_6833
#58 Redioactive Chicken
Image source: Necessary-Cow8851
#59 Get The Party Started!
Image source: KanyeWestistheDevil
#60 Chocolate Yam Pudding Came Out Looking Like Feces
Image source: VastLazy5701
#61 Turn That Burger Into A Fruit Basket!
Image source: btopski
#62 To British People. We Should Run
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#63 Tuna With Baked Beans Fried In Butter With Red Onions And Garlic, A Filling For A Sandwich
Image source: misoscare
#64 I Saw The Ramenwhich
Image source: BotherAggravating462
#65 Leftover Macaroni Salad With Cheesey Eggs, Hot Sauce And Ranch
Image source: SlappyPappy99
#66 I Deep Fried Some Cheezits
Image source: Lavaswan001
#67 Rate My Stupid Food, Taco Dogs
Image source: Wild_Wasabi9984
#68 Had The Munchies
Image source: SprinkledBlunt
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