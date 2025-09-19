“I’m Hurt That This Is Happening Again”: Lady Tries To Steal SIL’s Party Dates, Drama Arises

Just recently, we presented you with a collection of stories about how people encountered a true “wolf in sheep’s clothing” in various life situations: at work, in friendship, or in their family. Well, perhaps the most unpleasant and frustrating thing is when such a person turns out to be among your relatives.
Our narrator today, the user u/planet_adrian, seems to have found herself in a similar situation. On the one hand, she has quite a normal relationship with her brother’s wife. On the other, this lady is trying for the second time to literally steal her special events related to her little son. But let’s just take things in order.
So, the Original Poster (OP) is a mom of a boy approaching his first birthday. Naturally, the mom plans to throw the party and invite all the relatives. However, what mars her joy is the fact that her brother’s pregnant wife is planning her baby shower on the very same day.
The OP and her spouse live 1.5 hours away from the rest of their fam, and the trip will be difficult for them, but they still want to be present at both places that day. But the most annoying thing is that the situation is actually repeating itself. Moreover, the SIL knew about the party six weeks in advance – and still made the same decision.
Earlier, when our heroine was just bearing her baby, she threw her own baby shower – and guess whose surprise party for the husband was scheduled for the same day? That’s right, the SIL’s! The most interesting fact is that both women are on good terms, but as soon as the author plans a family gathering, another party immediately comes up!
The author sincerely doesn’t understand the reason for her SIL’s behavior and considers maybe talking to her or her brother to clarify the situation. For now, she’s simply decided to take it all online, seeking some advice from netizens. Perhaps she’s just overreacting, the woman wonders…
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
“Of course, this isn’t an overreaction. Even if it was a coincidence the first time – although even at that moment, judging by everything, timing issues could’ve been easily avoided – repetition of the situation puts everything in its place,” says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment about this case.
The expert supposes that it’s quite possible there’s some hidden tension between these women, the causes of which most likely need to be sought in the mind of this woman’s sister-in-law. That’s why, Maria believes, it makes sense to talk openly with the brother and his wife, express all the concerns, and try to understand the situation together.
“Although, if this was all done on purpose, even a frank conversation won’t really help. But at least she’ll better understand the reasons behind SIL’s behavior. And if there’s any manipulation, then serious conclusions will need to be drawn about any future relationship with this person,” Maria summarizes.
People in the comments are convinced that the SIL is doing this on purpose, simply to cause trouble for the author. According to responders, if she does have to talk, it should only be with the brother – perhaps he can influence the spouse. Or, simply draw conclusions and stop inviting them anywhere. So what do you, our dear readers, think of this story?
