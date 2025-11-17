50 Times People Committed Horrible Design Decisions (New Pics)

Often, people can intuitively tell whether something’s been designed well or poorly. When it comes to products, furniture, and logos, there has to be a balance between function and form. Without it, you risk alienating your customers or even worse—having your project ridiculed by millions of people online.
There’s one massively successful subreddit that does just that. Members of the online group share the most epic design fails they’ve ever stumbled across and it’s a masterclass in what to never ever do. We’ve collected some of the worst examples of design to share with you, so scroll down to check them out. Don’t forget to upvote the worst of the bunch!
Bored Panda reached out to consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., to get his thoughts on what designers can do to ensure the quality of the end product and how to pick between designs that seem equally good. You’ll find our full interview with the expert as you read on. Johnson is the host of the human nature and marketing psychology blogs, as well as the author of ‘Branding that Means Business.’
#1 I Think I Know Why
Image source: TherRealMemeDemon
#2 Sometimes It’s Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover
Image source: jaapgrolleman
#3 Just Why
Image source: ComunistCow
#4 I Don’t Know If This Fits Here, But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods
Image source: howaboutthatgod
#5 Vicious Incest?!
Image source: thedirtyjackal
#6 Diapers For Mutant Baby
Image source: XinXaiXoku
#7 Architect: So How Many Windows We Thinking? Client: Yes
Image source: Any-Classic-5733
#8 I’m Just Gonna Let The Fire Consume Me
Image source: veethis
#9 Please Don’t Season The Birds
Image source: Steven_NotMyRealName
#10 “How Do We Make It Clear That It’s A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?”
Image source: neverindoubt
#11 Correct Punctuation Is A Must!
Image source: [deleted]
#12 Natural Beauty – Four Pairs Of Legs For Three Enourmous Torsos
Image source: JnK85
#13 Mate, I Don’t Think That’s A Seagull
Image source: SparkOfFire_
#14 I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First
Image source: bennythomson
#15 Thanks For Reminding Me
Image source: Conicius
#16 I’ve Been Conditioned To Recognize This As “Do Not”
Image source: CaptAwesome5
#17 This Elevator
Image source: Xadacka
#18 These New Public Trash Cans In The Us City I Live In (Binghamton, NY) That Definitely Won’t Confuse Older Folks Trying To Send Mail
Image source: AfterDINNERMinge
#19 Very Long Message Warning (While Driving) Not To Take Your Eyes Off The Road For Too Long
Image source: J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS
#20 A Water Filled Bench, As There Are No Holes…
Image source: Mrb1d
#21 Safe Sex Campaign On My Campus Handed These Out
Image source: wrags23
#22 This Balcony Blocking Half Of The Pavement
Image source: Snoo_90160
#23 Thanks To The Ramp People With Disability Now Can Access The Curb, Make A 360° Turn And Leave
Image source: chili_pepper97
#24 The Mattress Is Edited On The Photo And Why Are They On The Floor Outside With The Mattress Next To Them? It Just Makes No Sense
Image source: GoldenAxo
#25 This Painting In The Pedestrian Lane
Image source: [deleted]
#26 Let’s Alphabetically Order The Floor Numbers
Image source: CRISPYricePC
#27 Teaching Kids Terrible Things At Wellington Zoo
Image source: FinnMac93
#28 I Don’t Think That’s Where The Eyes Are Supposed To Be On The Gorilla
Image source: Rayquazas_prophet
#29 The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue
Image source: Ysisbr
#30 Crappy Misleading Pie Chart
Image source: Papa_is_Here_
#31 Not Only The Shower And Bathroom Are Together,it Wasn’t Built For Claustrophobic
Image source: Garlianx_
#32 The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off
Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43
#33 Brand New Handicapped Ramp At My Local Public Park
Image source: bonez656
#34 Someone Found A Way To Make ‘Press A Button, Get To A Floor’ Complicated
Image source: daveymcbride
#35 This Tiny, Almost Invisible Ledge Has Made Multiple People Trip Up – And It’s On A Balcony
Image source: JonDaBon
#36 This Signage Is Impossible To Read In The Sun
Image source: hockenduke
#37 Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You
Image source: Vexced
#38 I Think This Belongs Here
Image source: aiden66
#39 Fire Exit In Case Of A Fire
Image source: AristonD
#40 Every You Give Zoom More Idea?
Image source: mirest
#41 I Love Sping
Image source: MackensieM08
#42 Forcea Forsmt
Image source: coupledwalk
#43 Why Would You Publicly Admit This
Image source: pennywaffer
#44 Him In Us Is… Heaven?
Image source: shmamien
#45 Just Connect It With Pipes Wtf
Image source: princemaster
#46 Close Monday Except Monday
Image source: Gradiant_C
#47 My Stylus Pen And Case Have This Weird Font For The Name And I Can’t Figure Out What It Says Anymore
Image source: AshDev0813
#48 Isn’t Love Anything Love Is Kind At All
Image source: beirizzle
#49 Restaurant In Chicago
Image source: slothen2
#50 I Love Gold Tins, What About You?
Image source: lampa116
Follow Us