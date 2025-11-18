16 Dogs And Their Hilarious Habits That Remind Us Just How Silly These Adorable Creatures Are

Some of us may act and talk similarly, perhaps even look almost exactly alike, but at the end of the day, every single individual on this planet is unique. Just the same, we all have our own quirks that only add to our uniqueness. 

It turns out that dogs are no different. In this one video that took over the internet several months ago, 4 siblings showed off how different their 16 dogs are and how each has their own hilariously adorable ‘problems’ that made people online fall in love with them. Scroll down to learn more!

#1 Magnus – Gets Stuck In Trees

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#2 Khaleesi – Identifies As Mud

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#3 Sirius – Has Emotional Support Teddy

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#4 Maleficent – Sees Everything As A Chair

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#5 Silly – Sleeps In Odd Places

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#6 Turko – Cleans Everyone’s Teeth

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#7 Phoenix – Hates Being Left Behind

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#8 Shakira – Too Good For Dog Beds

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#9 Atlas – Has No Idea What’s Going On

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#10 Cinnamon – Overly Dramatic About Everything

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#11 Eddy – Lets all the dogs out

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#12 Buckeye – Rock Collector

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#13 Bridget – Always Judging You

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#14 Feyre – Sleeps With Her Eyes Open

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#15 Tiffany – Prefers Trees Without Branches

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

#16 Cosette – Digs For Buried Treasure

Image source: thegoodhypeofficial

