16 Dogs And Their Hilarious Habits That Remind Us Just How Silly These Adorable Creatures Are

Some of us may act and talk similarly, perhaps even look almost exactly alike, but at the end of the day, every single individual on this planet is unique. Just the same, we all have our own quirks that only add to our uniqueness.
It turns out that dogs are no different. In this one video that took over the internet several months ago, 4 siblings showed off how different their 16 dogs are and how each has their own hilariously adorable ‘problems’ that made people online fall in love with them. Scroll down to learn more!
#1 Magnus – Gets Stuck In Trees
#2 Khaleesi – Identifies As Mud
#3 Sirius – Has Emotional Support Teddy
#4 Maleficent – Sees Everything As A Chair
#5 Silly – Sleeps In Odd Places
#6 Turko – Cleans Everyone’s Teeth
#7 Phoenix – Hates Being Left Behind
#8 Shakira – Too Good For Dog Beds
#9 Atlas – Has No Idea What’s Going On
#10 Cinnamon – Overly Dramatic About Everything
#11 Eddy – Lets all the dogs out
#12 Buckeye – Rock Collector
#13 Bridget – Always Judging You
#14 Feyre – Sleeps With Her Eyes Open
#15 Tiffany – Prefers Trees Without Branches
#16 Cosette – Digs For Buried Treasure
