Jeremy Allen White Shares Intense Kiss With Co-Star Molly Gordon Weeks After Rosalia Breakup

Jeremy Allen White was seen kissing The Bear co-star Molly Gordon weeks after his breakup with Rosalía.

The actor, who recently took home his second Emmy Award, was photographed smooching Molly, his on-screen girlfriend, in Los Angeles on Wednesday (September 25).

The 28-year-old actress and screenwriter can be seen wrapping her arms around Jeremy as they embraced and shared a kiss by his car.

In the second season of the FX show, Molly portrays Claire, the childhood sweetheart of Carmy, played by Jeremy. Claire does not return for season three, but she appears in flashbacks.

Jeremy and Molly recently posed together at the 2024 SAG Awards after winning their Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series awards.

The successful show also won 11 Emmys, breaking its own record for most comedy wins in a year.

The photos of the 33-year-old actor’s new flame confirm his breakup with Spanish singer Rosalía. The pair began dating in October 2023 and were last photographed in July 2024 at an event for The Bear

The Despechá singer didn’t invite Jeremy to her birthday bash in Paris, which was celebrated on Wednesday.

Jeremy was previously married to actress Addison Timlin, whom he met on the set of the 2008 drama Afterschool.

Addison and Jeremy divorced in 2023. The exes share two daughters: five-year-old Ezer and three-year-old Dolores.

