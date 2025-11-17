35 Times Customers Tried To Destroy A Business’s Reputation With Shameless Lies But Were Exposed Right Away

On paper, online reviews are a great way to do your due diligence before laying down some hard-earned cash. Unfortunately, it does leave you at the mercy of random internet people, who can range from well-informed and helpful to enteral made up. 

The ‘Quit Your BS’ internet group gathers all the times people have publicly lied and then gotten caught in the act. Most prominent are the posts about customers leaving reviews so fake that the business owners themselves had to debunk them. So be sure to upvote the most satisfying call-outs as you scroll and comment your own stories below.

#1 Local Shop Owner Calling Out Fake Review

Image source: ratdaddy225

#2 One Star Review For A Wedding Officiant

Image source: Amethyst928

#3 Reviewing A Place That Isn’t Even Open Yet

Image source: endoflevelbaddy

#4 The Food At This Shop Sucked!

Image source: 88Burner88

#5 A Review About A Trampoline Park

Image source: demonic_pug

#6 Local Barber Shop Calls Out Fake Review

Image source: CallingYouForMoney

#7 Owner Calls Out Customer Over Poor Review

Image source: PurpleDiver

#8 Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens

Image source: your_dankesty

#9 This Review Of My University

Image source: DrKader

#10 1 – Star Review Fail

Image source: Eileithia

#11 Why Lie It’s Just Not Worth It’ll The Embarrassment?

Image source: ari_bu03

#12 Fake Review By A Competitor For A Bicycle Store

Image source: Trazer854

#13 Leaving An Incorrect Negative Review

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Fake Review After Eating The Food

Image source: LionsLioness

#15 A Nail Salon Owner Responds To A 1 Star Review

Image source: imgur.com

#16 Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

Image source: NarutoCell

#17 Hostel Responding To A Hostile Yelp Review

Image source: imgur.com

#18 Woman Writes A Fake Bad Review, Gets Called Out By Restaurant Owner

Image source: BRANN0N

#19 My Orthodontist Received A Fake Review From The Competition… Murder Ensues

Image source: reddit.com

#20 “WTH, I Didn’t Want This Food, Why Would You Make Me Eat It??”

Image source: Sizzox

#21 Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant

Only for the owner to call the bulls**t that they tried to do a professional photoshoot and lingered around for 3.5hrs buying 3 coffees for a group of 6!!!

Image source: Indianfattie

#22 Lying On A Pet Store Google Review Because They Wouldn’t Hire Him. Owner Responds

Image source: greeneyes826

#23 More Fake Reviews

Image source: myameans

#24 Fake Review For An Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital Program

Image source: anagorinth

#25 Competitor Barber Shop Posts Fake Review – Gets Called Out

Image source: schleiderftw

#26 Owner Of Salon Says ‘Quit Your Bullsh*t’ To Fake Review

Image source: CynicalCinderella

#27 Pink Tried To Make A Bad Review, Then Gets Called Out By The Devs Of The App

Image source: GirixK

#28 Woman Leaves Poor Review On Local Restaurant, Restaurant Fires Back

Image source: lilgnat

#29 Owner Of Car Mechanic Shop Calls Out Fake Reviewer

Image source: kar816

#30 A Coworker Was Fired In No Small Part Due To His Harassment Of Me

He wasting no time in asking his friends to leave a bunch of fake reviews against me and the tattoo I work at. I thought it was over since it’s been 4 months, but we just got a new one!

Image source: rococo_chaos

#31 Casually Browsing Reviews For Dinner When

Image source: ginga_gingaa

#32 Owner Of A Micro-Brewery Responds To A Review, The Reviewer Doesn’t Want To Quit Their Bullsh*t

Image source: carlsto1

#33 Reading Reviews For A Hotel And Found This Gem

Image source: silkblackrose

#34 Fake Google Review Gets Called Out

Image source: dannydevito77

#35 Friend Of Disgruntled Ex Employee Leaves Fake Review, Gets Called Out

Image source: you-know-poo

