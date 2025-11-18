Saint Jonas’ Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

by

Hello! I have created a project to commemorate a traditional Lithuanian festival and I would like to share some snapshots with you. If anyone is interested in seeing more or purchasing my work, please contact me on Facebook, Instagram, or via email.

The celebration of Joninės (Saint John’s Day) is closely related to the summer solstice when the Northern Hemisphere experiences the longest day and the shortest night of the year. In many countries, this festival and some of its traditions are linked to pre-Christian summer solstice celebrations. Therefore, in many countries, it is celebrated on the eve of Saint John, from the night of June 23rd to 24th.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#2

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#3

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#4

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#5

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#6

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#7

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

#8

Saint Jonas&#8217; Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Went To The Trendiest Cafe In Kuala Lumpur That’s Become An Instagram Hot Spot
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Top 20 Guest Star Appearances on Friends
3 min read
May, 11, 2018
Community 2.15 “Early 21st Century Romanticism” Review
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2011
30 Of The Funniest Tweets From Dads On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Best Sitcoms of TGIF
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2015
Venetian Floors: I Travelled To Venice And Found Out They Have Most Sumptuous Floor In The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.