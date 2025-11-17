Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Movie Or Book Tropes? (Closed)

I love anything to do with books and movie nights! I would like to know what are your favorite ones.
#1
bad boy and shy girl
star crossed lovers
popular underestimated guy with a shy girl
enemies to lovers!!
best friends to lovers
anything romance rlly, can u tell im a hopeless romantic lmaoo
#2
Acrobatic fighting moves, especially in flowy clothing. I love watching the fabric go about like a beta fish.
Animated food scenes. I could taste the bananas in The Jungle Book.
I don’t know if these are tropes, though.
Guy or couple needing to travel somewhere but get nothing but problems and put in weird situations.
Someone being rude to an employee or customer gets owned.
#3
The sweet, innocent girl youd never suspect ends up being a plot twist villain. I aspire to be one of those characters
#4
Enemies to lovers or enemies to best friends.
Sunshine and grumpy one. Especially if the sunshine one is hiding trauma and the grumpy one knows.
I’m a sucker for redemption arcs.
I will NEVER get over the ‘mentor gives up dreams for kid’ trope. Like Lightening McQueen and Cruz. It gets me every time.
Also love the older boss woman trope. Like she’s an older lady but she can do martial arts in heels and knows how to handle anything.
#5
Enemies to lovers
Trauma bonding
Shy girl and bad boy
I don’t know the name for it but when they are forced to be around each other and fall in love
As Z:) said i love anything romance and I’m a hopeless romantic like her
I disagree with dp on the 4th wall breaks because they make me feel like I’m part of the story but I don’t wanna be, not to mention the fact that it feels like they are in their own world and with breaks it doesn’t feel like that anymore
I’m really bad at wordifying things sorry
#6
I call it God in the balcony. When a character’s innermost thoughts are broadcast through a loudspeaker located in the front of the balcony.
#7
ao3 angst
