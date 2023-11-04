Amy Winehouse was born on September 14, 1983, in Southgate, London, England. She began singing at a young age and showed incredible talent in jazz and soul music. However, Winehouse’s fame was short-lived as she became a part of the infamous “27 club” when she died on July 23, 2011, at the young age of 27. Throughout her career, she won multiple awards, including three Echo Awards and seven Grammy Awards. However, despite her immense success, Amy struggled with addiction and legal issues. Although the world knew of her problems, her tragic death truly shook the music industry and her fans.
For a number of years, rumors of a film about her life have circulated, and it has now been confirmed that renowned director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, will helm the biopic, Back to Black. The film is set to explore Amy’s incredible talent, struggles, and ultimate downfall. So, here’s everything we know about the Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.
Unveiling Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back to Black
Sam Taylor-Johnson is a British filmmaker known for her unique style of storytelling. She often explores the lives and relationships of real-life figures in her films, bringing their stories to life on the big screen. In 2009, she took the reins of the biographical drama Nowhere Boy, which tells the story of John Lennon‘s early years and his relationship with his mother. The film was a critical success and gave Taylor-Johnson’s the opportunity to showcase her ability to capture the essence of real-life figures and their impact on society.
With Back to Black, Taylor-Johnson will explore the amazing yet vociferous life of Amy Winehouse. While the movie is biographical, it will pay particular attention to the adult years of winehouse, documenting her rise to fame. Furthermore, the film will explore Winehouse’s tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, and strained relationship with her father. The movie was shot in and around London, and even recreated events in the exact location where they happened. Namely, the infamous tabloid pictures of Winehouse breaking down in central London as she argued with her boyfriend. Furthermore, scenes were shot in New York City and film crews were spotted outside of Winehouse’s old apartment in Camden.
Meet the Cast of Back to Black
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Marisa Abela is a British actress, born in London, England in 1993. She attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, where she honed her craft and gained recognition for her talent. Abela has quickly become a fast rising star in British cinema, known for her captivating performances on screen. She has already landed roles in a number of acclaimed TV series, including the likes of Industry and Cobra.
In Back to Black, Abela will take on the lead role of Amy Winehouse. From the behind the scenes pictures, it is clear to see she has fully immersed herself into the role. She has been spotted wearing Winehouse’s iconic denim hotpants and sporting her distinctive beehive hairdo. Based on Abela’s previous renditions, she brings an intensity to her roles that will surely carry over into the complex character that was Amy Winehouse.
Jack O’Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil
Jack O’Connell is one of the finest talents of his generation. Growing up in working class Derby, he became known when he was scouted to star in Shane Meadows‘ drama, This Is England. From here, he went on to play the boisterous yet loveable criminal, James Cook, in Skins. Soon enough, O’Connell had become known for playing unhinged young men with a tendency for violence. However, he broke free from this type casting when he took on the lead role of Louis Zamperini in Unbroken. Now that he has proven himself as a diverse thespian, it seems O’Connell has no qualms with returning to portray troubled young men from time to time.
In Back to Black, O’Connell stars as Blake Fielder-Civil, a central figure in Amy Winehouse’s tumultuous personal life. Their relationship will be a key focus on the story, as it was plagued with instability, substance abuse and tabloid scrutiny. It’s no secret that their relationship was anything but a fairytale, with frequent public arguments, infidelity, and substance abuse that fueled their destructive dynamic.
Eddie Marsan as Mitch Winehouse
Eddie Marsan is a British actor, born on June 9, 1968, in Stepney, London. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry for his versatile acting skills. With that said, Marsan has played a plethora of characters throughout his career, from the evil husband in Tyronassaur, to the mild-mannered Peter in Edgar Wright‘s The World’s End. In Back to Black, Marsan will play Amy Winehouse’s long-suffering yet supportive father, Mitch Winehouse.
Mitch was a taxi driver before Amy’s rise to fame and continued to work throughout her career. He was very supportive of Amy’s music and often attended her performances. After Amy’s death in 2011, Mitch became an advocate for addiction and mental health awareness. To that, he started the Amy Winehouse Foundation to help young people struggling with addiction.
When Will Back to Black Be Released?
As of the time of this writing, Back to Black has finished post-production. Therefore, a trailer will likely land by the end of 2023. The current release date for the film is 2024. Focus Features will handle the film’s distribution in the US, while StudioCanal UK will handle distribution in the UK. However, there is currently no information on the precise release date.