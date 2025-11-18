30 Of The Wildest Superstitions About Raising Babies That Grandparents Took For Fact

Being caring and attentive is a common grandparent trait. They want only what’s best for their kin, which is why they might go to extreme lengths to make sure nothing bad ever happens to them. Though in order to make sure that it doesn’t, one has to take certain precautionary measures, which might sometimes seem illogical or cuckoo at best.
For instance, according to some grandmas, moms have to bite off the nails of their babies instead of using clippers, or else the little one might become a thief. Other grandmothers have something against socks, as they say that putting them on babies can stop the growth of their ankles.
These are just a couple examples of superstitions regarding babies grandparents have shared with their loved ones. In a video that went viral, TikToker ‘artbydemarcusshawn’ discussed some that he’s heard from his grandmother, starting a thread of netizens discussing more surprising instances. Scroll down to find some questionable suggestions on the list below and see for yourself how superstitious grandparents can get when it comes to babies.
#1
Watch out for the cat, too. A cat will inhale all the baby’s air.
#2
When I was pregnant I was addicted to ice water, my granny told me too much would drown the baby.
#3
My grandma said my baby was going to develop a club foot because he wore footed pajamas all the time…. Girl, you smoked in the car with my mama.
#4
My grandma told me, my baby was going to drown, if I went swimming while pregnant.
#5
My grandma told my mom if she raised her arms above her head while pregnant, she’d wrap the umbilical cord around the baby.
#6
My husband’s grandma told me not to put socks on the baby bc his ankles won’t grow.
#7
My MIL told me to not let my son stare at the ceiling fan bc it’s demonic.
#8
My grandmother: ‘Don’t tickle the baby’s feet, he’ll grow up to be a swearer.’
#9
My MIL would bother the s**t out of me to bath my baby with lettuce every day because it reduce chances of sleep apnea I’m like girl,I’m tired.
#10
My grandma would say don’t let the baby look at it’s reflection in the mirror or their teeth won’t come in.
#11
While I was pregnant, my grandma told me that I could drown the baby if I held my pee too long.
#12
My grandma said: ‘Don’t take so many pictures of her, it ruins their eyes.
#13
My grandma told me to bite my baby’s nails instead of using clippers or he’d become a thief.
#14
My grandmother told me if I let her blow cigarette smoke in my 4-month-old’s ear, it would cure his ear infection.
#15
Lol I’m Appalachian and there are so many of these. “dont hold the baby upside down because you will turn it’s liver over” my fav.
#16
We were told to tip the baby upside down to sort out their days and nights properly…
#17
my nanny told me watering down the apple juice would give my baby diabetes.
#18
‘Don’t touch the bottom of the baby’s feet or his hair won’t grow,’ like huh??
#19
Mine said if you tickle the baby too much they can go mute.
#20
My grandma told me to never hold my baby on my hip or else he’ll be bow legged.
#21
When I was pregnant my mom slapped my legs and told me to uncross them because the umbilical cord would get wrapped around the neck.
Image source: Caaasss, Annushka Ahuja / Pexels
#22
My great grandma told my mom we’d have a heart attack if we looked in a mirror as babies.
#23
My husbands grandmother always said if my child (who was inside) wasn’t wearing socks, he’d get hypothermia. in the middle of the summer too.
#24
“don’t go outside after birth for a month the baby can get colic”-RIP grandma
#25
My granny said I was patting my baby to hard she said “you don’t want her intestines to fall out” it was a regular tap as she was falling asleep.
#26
Was told by my grandma that letting a baby look in the mirror will hurt his gums.
#27
granny saw a fly in my living room and then proceeded to order MOSQUITO NET COVER for her bassinet bc obviously flies will lay eggs in the baby mouth
#28
‘Don’t tickle his feet, he’ll get diabetes’ was a real one we heard.
#29
I was told not to tickle babies feet or they will be incontinent as adults.
#30
my momma said don’t be looking over the baby head, he might become cross eyed
