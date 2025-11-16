Artist Depicts Famous Characters As Real Human Beings Dressed In Modern Clothes (30 New Pics)

Mohamed Halawany is an Egyptian artist who can bring our beloved cartoon and game characters to life. He created a series called “Real Toons” where he depicts famous personages as real human beings dressed up in modern clothes. 

Halawany previously revealed to Bored Panda that he started as a freelancer 3D generalist in 2007 and now is an art director and co-founder of Seven  Pictures, an Egyptian media production house. Everything that you’re about to see, the artist learned to do by himself! Scroll down for the fun artwork!

More info: Instagram | halawany.7pictures.net | Facebook | behance.net | twitter.com

#1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image source: halawany.m

#2 Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse

Image source: halawany.m

#3 Miss Piggy And Kermit The Frog

Image source: halawany.m

#4 Shrek

Image source: halawany.m

#5 Lola Bunny

Image source: halawany.m

#6 Squidward

Image source: halawany.m

#7 Scoobert “Scooby” Doo And Shaggy Rogers

Image source: halawany.m

#8 Elsa

Image source: halawany.m

#9 Jerry, Tom And Spike

Image source: halawany.m

#10 Wreck-It Ralph

Image source: halawany.m

#11 Donald Duck

Image source: halawany.m

#12 Goofy

Image source: halawany.m

#13 Bugs Bunny

Image source: halawany.m

#14 Aang

Image source: halawany.m

#15 Piglet And Winnie-The-Pooh

Image source: halawany.m

#16 Ernie And Bert

Image source: halawany.m

#17 Tigger And Eeyore

Image source: halawany.m

#18 Garfield

Image source: halawany.m

#19 Brainy Smurf And Smurfette

Image source: halawany.m

#20 Princess Merida Of Dunbroch

Image source: halawany.m

#21 Wallace

Image source: halawany.m

#22 Mario

Image source: halawany.m

#23 The Incredibles

Image source: halawany.m

#24 James P. Sullivan

Image source: halawany.m

#25 Marge Simpson And Homer Simpson

Image source: halawany.m

#26 Peter Griffin

Image source: halawany.m

#27 Crash Bandicoot

Image source: halawany.m

#28 Goku

Image source: halawany.m

#29 Naruto Uzumaki

Image source: halawany.m

#30 Pikachu And Ash Ketchum

Image source: halawany.m

