Artist Depicts Famous Characters As Real Human Beings Dressed In Modern Clothes (30 New Pics)

Mohamed Halawany is an Egyptian artist who can bring our beloved cartoon and game characters to life. He created a series called “Real Toons” where he depicts famous personages as real human beings dressed up in modern clothes.
Halawany previously revealed to Bored Panda that he started as a freelancer 3D generalist in 2007 and now is an art director and co-founder of Seven Pictures, an Egyptian media production house. Everything that you’re about to see, the artist learned to do by himself! Scroll down for the fun artwork!
More info: Instagram | halawany.7pictures.net | Facebook | behance.net | twitter.com
#1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
#2 Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse
#3 Miss Piggy And Kermit The Frog
#4 Shrek
#5 Lola Bunny
#6 Squidward
#7 Scoobert “Scooby” Doo And Shaggy Rogers
#8 Elsa
#9 Jerry, Tom And Spike
#10 Wreck-It Ralph
#11 Donald Duck
#12 Goofy
#13 Bugs Bunny
#14 Aang
#15 Piglet And Winnie-The-Pooh
#16 Ernie And Bert
#17 Tigger And Eeyore
#18 Garfield
#19 Brainy Smurf And Smurfette
#20 Princess Merida Of Dunbroch
#21 Wallace
#22 Mario
#23 The Incredibles
#24 James P. Sullivan
#25 Marge Simpson And Homer Simpson
#26 Peter Griffin
#27 Crash Bandicoot
#28 Goku
#29 Naruto Uzumaki
#30 Pikachu And Ash Ketchum
