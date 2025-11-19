30 Times A Date Took Such An Awkward Turn, People Couldn’t Wait To Nope Out From It

Finding love isn’t easy; you have to kiss a few frogs in the process. That means going on a bad date or two. One poll found that 44% of people in the dating scene have gone on so many bad dates that they don’t think they’ll ever find “the one” anymore.
We’re not that pessimistic, but we still like bad date stories. Ergo, we present to you some of the worst text exchanges and the worst date experiences shared by folks online. I think it’s safe to say that their disappointment in their dates was immeasurable and their day was definitely ruined.
To learn more about how to avoid bad and awkward dates, Bored Panda reached out to dating coach Sabrina Bendory. She walked us through some red flags people looking for love should look out for. Read her expert advice below!
More info: Sabrina Bendory | You’re Overthinking It | Podcast | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok
#1 Cats Are Family
Image source: Nerdfury2
#2 The Giver? Like The Tree? Grow Up Dude
Image source: TenTails, om_eye_goodness
#3 That’s Horrifying
Image source: TQV94
#4 Yikes
Image source: paulywauly_74
#5 Oops
Image source: AnneOfCleavage2
#6 Glad You Left Her With A Bill
Image source: StevenTrustrum
#7 Well That’s Messy
Image source: miss__lucas254
#8 Worst Date
Image source: brookiewookie0
#9 And Yes, Yes He Was
Image source: Swazi_Cheri
#10 Lucky Escape To Find Out So Soon At Least
Image source: legsidelizzy
#11 A Sucky Date
Image source: Kyledude252
#12 Bruh Living In 3022
Image source: ElenaBjxrn
#13 Pos Made A Guy Wait For Her For Over An A Hour, Let Him Buy Her Food. Then She Didn’t Show And The Told Him She Was On A Date With Another Guy And To Stop Texting Her
Image source: Estrionix
#14 Dating These Days Has Gotta Be Crazy
Image source: iDontUnitTest1
#15 One Date And Hardly Spoke
Took her out, hardly spoke to me, and didn’t bother following up, apparently, that’s the new norm.
Image source: Farkkraf
#16 Embarrassing First Date Story
Image source: GamingFeline
#17 To Have A Pizza Date
Image source: TXVERAS
#18 I Would Definitely Be That Same Girl
Image source: s_kerekes
#19 Keep Your Head Up Queen
Image source: cal_gif
#20 The OCD Be Running Strong
Image source: ceecee_ndaba
#21 Date Asked Me To Pay For Her Uber At The End Of Night
Went to dinner on a first date with a girl to a pretty nice restaurant; bill was $215 which I gladly paid and offered her dessert which she declined.
We had a fine date. Nothing memorable but she was polite and enjoyable in conversation. I probably would’ve taken her out again if she was interested.
She ubered there and I offered to drove her home after the date. When I offered, she said ‘sure’ and asked if I could drive her to buy some skin care at a market and she said she could Uber from there. I let her know I’d be happy to take her home after the market, which she appreciated.
For context, she declined my offer to drive her to restaurant, not wanting a stranger to have her home address, which I totally understood.
As we’re pulling up to her place she asked me if I could pay for her Uber ride to the restaurant. Surprised by this request, I said ‘sure’ to avoid an argument in her driveway; again I don’t know this person so I figured I’d avoid a conflict. I get out of the car to say ‘bye’ and as I’m headed back to the car door she asked me about the money again which I replied to her saying I can send it over the phone.
We then had the following conversation which I’m not planning on continuing further. As you can see, I have some work to do to be a ‘gentleman’.
P.S. Funny enough, her card was declined on her first attempt to purchase the product.
Image source: Low-Professor2135
#22 The Entitlement Is Strong With This One
Image source: Piccolo-Sufficient
#23 Got Ditched For A Date, Took Myself Out Instead
Image source: Tabstir
#24 Cancelling A Date Last Minute Because She Couldn’t Be On Time?
I (33m) was talking to this woman on an app and we decided to meet for a coffee date on a Saturday morning.
I got to the cafe and I messaged her asking where she was. A few minutes later she said she just woke up. I asked her how long she would need to get ready and she said 1 hour. I told her that I can’t wait around because I had family plans and we will have to do something another time.
A week later she messaged me apologising again and I decided to give her a second chance.
We decided to meet up for boba tea.
I got to the boba spot and then asked for 30 more minutes to get ready after I had just got there.
I then sent her the above message.
AIO? I have got mixed messages from friends about it.
Image source: theguill0tine
#25 My Date Bit Multiple Candies And Put Them Back In The Shared Cup. I Asked Why, No Straight Answer
Image source: CuteBlueberryy
#26 He’s A Keeper
Image source: -kyutiepie-
#27 Why Don’t You Just Cancel The Date Before I Come There?
For the first time in a while I had a match on Hinge.
We were hanging out for a week and decided to go for a date. Scheduled the location and time. I bought flowers, and came to Brooklyn Bridge Park.
I arrived there early. I texted her 10 minutes before the meeting time. No response. I texted her 15 minutes after the meeting time. She unmatched me. No response, no message, nothing. Just removed the match. Not ideal.
I’m not even sad. Just disappointed. I still followed the plan, enjoyed the sunset in the park, got some food, etc. But why would not you just text me in advance before I come? I don’t care about flowers cost, because it’s almost nothing. I don’t care about wasted time, because the weather is very nice and I wanted to go for a walk anyway. It’s more about respect and responsibility. Just be an adult and make decisions.
This is still not the worst date in my life. At the worst one the girl just told me- “you have red hair. I hate red hair” and run away.
Maybe I’m that ugly. I don’t know. I guess so. But this time I was using very recent photos with no editing. She knew how I look like.
It’s frustrating to have just two dates in my life and both are going this way.
Ps. It was surprisingly hard to get rid of flowers. I approached at least 5 people and offered them the flowers. Nobody wanted them.
I was able to give flowers to a girl who was alone in the bar. She liked them and took them. But then her boyfriend (I guess) got back. Brother, sorry for interfering with your date. I tried not to approach couples.
I’m just surprised that nobody wants to take flowers. Idk whether they don’t want to take them from me, or they just expect some kind of scam, but I’m just surprised, that getting rid of flowers took about 30 minutes.
I guess I’m done with dating. I’m just tired of it. And I guess I don’t have chances. So, why bother. This is such frustrating experience.
Image source: ipogorelov98
#28 28m And “Dating A Cop”
First attempt at dating after a divorce.
Met her at an after work event- Latina, 23F, a lot of tattoos, seemed really nice at first and interested in me… First date was at a Mexican place, told her I was in recovery, she had two shots, figured it was first date jitters.
The rest is all there… I work for the State of MI and she’s a city LEO; and yes, have a record of two DUIs from when I was 21, not proud but working on my alcoholism and toxic tendencies to be a better partner for future Mrs. Right.
REALLY?! WHAT is wrong with people? I just decided to start dating again after the divorce, trying to turn my life around and these are the options?
Image source: Mars_The_68thMedic
#29 Always Doing Business
Image source: MatrixOnVHS
#30 She Doesn’t Know What She Will Be Missing Out On
Image source: rats7
Follow Us