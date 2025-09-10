80 Mildly Interesting Photos With Even More Fascinating Backstories (New Pics)

The internet is quite a fascinating place. It’s a vast world of its own, filled with compelling content that may either unite or divide people.
But from time to time, you will encounter the occasional oddity that might make you question what you’re looking at. These photos, found on the Mildly Interesting subreddit, are excellent examples.
Don’t let the description fool you, because these images are compelling enough to make you want to dig deeper and know more. So go ahead and enjoy scrolling through, and hopefully, they make your they slightly more interesting.
You will also find some of our conversations with some professional photographers who were kind enough to provide their expert insights.
#1 Captured A Perfect Snowflake In My Dog’s Mouth
Image source: georgetteemariaa
#2 I Wrapped A (Nearly) Perfect Present By Accident
Image source: ptowncheffy
#3 A Few Of My Meals At A General Hospital In The Netherlands
Image source: bbgurl223
#4 My Son Put A Mushroom Cap On Some Paper
Image source: Deom23
#5 I Found This Comically Small Frog On My Truck This Morning
Image source: EnoughBag6963
#6 My Office Med Box Has Skin Tone Bandages
Image source: Namaslayy
#7 I Folded This Origami From A Single Sheet Of Paper, No Cuts, No Glue, Just Folding
Image source: Altruistic_Leg9121
#8 My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate
Image source: panaceator
#9 This “Love Heart” Shaped Lightning Bolt My Wife Photographed Last Night
Image source: McFortune-Cookie
#10 A Work Friend Has Been Giving Me One Demotivational Pencil Each Day
Image source: FOTOJONICK
#11 My Dress Has The Picture Of The Person Who Sewed It (Los Angeles Apparel)
Image source: caseygwenstacy
#12 Perfectly Circular From Above, Perfect Ellipse From The Side. The Perfect River Stone
Image source: Jymboe
#13 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They’re Floating In The Sky
Image source: JoshSp25
#14 My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo
Image source: Hcrumble
#15 My Father Found Over $40k USD Inside An Old Furnace
Image source: dmatson724
#16 My Dad Was Apple Employee #1851 In 1981
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Bought An Eggplant With A Nose Today
Image source: Ok-Zone-5603
#18 This Silver Ant I Saw Today
Image source: Roosteryster
#19 I Have Rings Around The Pupil Of My Eyes
Image source: TheSecondFork
#20 My Local Convenience Store Has Sky Box Diffusers Over Their Fluorescent Lights
Image source: RhynoGuy
#21 This Tree I Saw On A Walk Has A Near-Perfect Eye In Its Bark
Image source: FreshAdvantage
#22 The Walls In My 100y Irish Cottage Are 2ft Thick
Image source: Extension_Ad1814
#23 Encountered This Delivery Bot In My Neighborhood, Just Contemplating The End Of The Sidewalk
Image source: utahdog2
#24 This Laptop Shows Where The Headphone Jack Is In The Dark
Image source: fjeek
#25 My Co-Worker Still Owns And Uses A Sony Fm Walkman From The 1980’s
Image source: MoukinKage
#26 Broke An Billards Ball And Found A Mini One Inside
Image source: Wall-Wave
#27 My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail
Image source: jfarnworth15
#28 My Son Has A Hidden Birthmark Of A Wave That’s Only Visible When He’s Tan
Image source: Nebulous2024
#29 Wedding Rsvp Mailed By Friends That Live 30 Mins Away Somehow Was Sent To Malaysia And Then Sent Back To Us By Stranger
Image source: Asterseer
#30 The Muscle Atrophy On My Right Leg After Breaking My Ankle
Image source: dasillycat
#31 Something Peeled My Whole Lemon On The Tree Without Biting Into It
Image source: apple_fork
#32 The Waiter Dropped A Fork Into My Glass And It Created A Perfect Hole Without Shattering The Glass
Image source: CrudeReason78
#33 Received This Huge Ice Cream Cone From Mcdonald’s
Image source: BleachSupporter
#34 The Sphinx Has A Tail
Image source: Aaaarcher
#35 This Slice Of Bread Has Lips
Image source: too-meta
#36 My BF’s Allergy Test. Tested For 72 Things, Allergic To 70
Image source: lucy1166
#37 I Opened My Frozen Pizza To Find Two Stuck Together
Image source: crazycockerels
#38 It Was My Daughter’s 2nd Birthday Yesterday And She Received The Same Card Three Times
Image source: PepsiMaxCino
#39 Hair Of Marie Antoinette In A Golden Locket
Image source: LavishnessLoose2444
#40 This Restaurant Charges An 18% Living Wage Fee
Image source: TowelRack76
#41 My Pinky Toe Has Turned Sideways Over The Years
Image source: 54n351
#42 Guy Around Town Has A Strange Poster On His Car
Image source: RangerTheDestroyer
#43 My Watermelon Was Yellow On The Inside
Image source: NutchMuch
#44 My Wife’s Shorts Have Holes Worn Through The Pocket Where She Carries Chapstick
Image source: whiskeymann
#45 My Beer-Battered Onion Rings Came Out The Packet Like A Chain-Link
Image source: JonnoEnglish
#46 My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In Our Toilet Paper
Image source: Kylee_Witthun
#47 This Man Documented Every Haircut He And His Son Got, From 1946 & 1963 Until 1999
Image source: jillorama
#48 My New Bicycle Is Belt Driven. No Chain
Image source: ChefArtorias
#49 I Found An Unseasoned Sour Patch Kid In A Bag Of Swedish Fish. It’s The Same Material And Taste As A Swedish Fish
Image source: No_Dragonfruit2199
#50 Had A Long Strand Of Hair Growing Out Of My Forehead
Image source: CrimsonGamer12
#51 I Cut A Healthy Looking Onion Which Was Actually Hollow And Rotting From The Inside
Image source: BigPurpleSmile
#52 A 5 Page Book Of Fictional Couples From Real Estate Agent Ads I Made When I Was A Kid
Image source: shaquilIeoatmeaI
#53 22 Years Of Sun Exposure On Shirt
Image source: ConcentrateNew8437
#54 Concerning Dark Green Lays Potato Chip I Found. To The Right: Normal Lays Potato Chip From The Same Bag (For Comparison)
Image source: Muted_Membership_785
#55 Saw A Ladybird With No Spots
Image source: AnthonyDawnwalker
#56 Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces
Image source: jcats45
#57 My Neighbors Hold Their Hollow Tree Up With Spray Foam
Image source: j00sh7
#58 My Mom’s Pill Full Of Little Circles
Image source: curlygirl9021
#59 This Ipa Bottle Has An Internal Structure And Can‘T Be Squished
Image source: SomeFreakishThings
#60 Dairy Queen Not Taking E-Pay Because Of Airshow
Image source: EycNotShiest
#61 Had A Minor Surgery Yesterday, Sent Me Home With Narcan In Addition To My Pain Meds
Image source: larrythegirl
#62 Row Home Sits Alone Next To Atlantic City Casino Tower
Image source: GreetingsFromAP
#63 Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game
Image source: donbbqq
#64 My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt
Image source: toxicatedscientist
#65 All The Baldcaps At A Pitbull Concert
Image source: Jip3205
#66 I Trimmed My Broom And Now It Looks Almost New
Image source: Act_True
#67 This Hotel Requires Men To Wear Swim Briefs Or Square Leg Swimsuits In The Pool. Boardshorts (And T-Shirts Or Rash Guards) Are Not Allowed
Image source: the_wellspring
#68 My Ex Race Horse’s Identification Tattoo On Her Upper Lip Inside Her Mouth
Image source: Basicallyacrow7
#69 My Boyfriend Dropped An Avocado On His Shorts, And The Stain Has Never Come Out Since
Image source: theIqrx
#70 A Clown Is Running For New York City Mayor
Image source: donutcronut
#71 Walmart Gave Me Pringles And A Coke With My Switch 2 Order
Image source: ddrzew1
#72 My Grandma, Aunt And Daughter All Have The Same Weird Thumb Toe
Image source: frizziefrazzle
#73 I Put My Candle Out With Drops Of Water And This Is What It Looked Like When It Cooled
Image source: VaultDweller837
#74 These Yellow Flowers Are Only Growing In One Area Of My Lawn
Image source: PM_YOUR__BUBBLE_BUTT
#75 The Funkiest Avocado I’ve Ever Cut Into
Image source: 1n1n1is3
#76 My Roomba Keeps Going Over To The Doorstop, And Turns Itself Off By Hitting The Switch On The Side
Image source: El_Voador
#77 This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount
Image source: Substantial_Purple12
#78 Neighbor’s Recycling Bin Burst Into Flames And Melted Into A Puddle Overnight. (Purple Recycling Bin On The Right For Reference)
Image source: gemsweater1
#79 Glowing Pvc In My Attic
Image source: gonzotronn
#80 Our Cow Gave Birth To A Mini Version Of Her
Image source: itsnotromy
