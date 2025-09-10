80 Mildly Interesting Photos With Even More Fascinating Backstories (New Pics)

The internet is quite a fascinating place. It’s a vast world of its own, filled with compelling content that may either unite or divide people. 

But from time to time, you will encounter the occasional oddity that might make you question what you’re looking at. These photos, found on the Mildly Interesting subreddit, are excellent examples. 

Don’t let the description fool you, because these images are compelling enough to make you want to dig deeper and know more. So go ahead and enjoy scrolling through, and hopefully, they make your they slightly more interesting. 

You will also find some of our conversations with some professional photographers who were kind enough to provide their expert insights.

#1 Captured A Perfect Snowflake In My Dog’s Mouth

Image source: georgetteemariaa

#2 I Wrapped A (Nearly) Perfect Present By Accident

Image source: ptowncheffy

#3 A Few Of My Meals At A General Hospital In The Netherlands

Image source: bbgurl223

#4 My Son Put A Mushroom Cap On Some Paper

Image source: Deom23

#5 I Found This Comically Small Frog On My Truck This Morning

Image source: EnoughBag6963

#6 My Office Med Box Has Skin Tone Bandages

Image source: Namaslayy

#7 I Folded This Origami From A Single Sheet Of Paper, No Cuts, No Glue, Just Folding

Image source: Altruistic_Leg9121

#8 My Uncle Lit A Firework Which Failed To Launch But Didn’t Fail To Detonate

Image source: panaceator

#9 This “Love Heart” Shaped Lightning Bolt My Wife Photographed Last Night

Image source: McFortune-Cookie

#10 A Work Friend Has Been Giving Me One Demotivational Pencil Each Day

Image source: FOTOJONICK

#11 My Dress Has The Picture Of The Person Who Sewed It (Los Angeles Apparel)

Image source: caseygwenstacy

#12 Perfectly Circular From Above, Perfect Ellipse From The Side. The Perfect River Stone

Image source: Jymboe

#13 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They’re Floating In The Sky

Image source: JoshSp25

#14 My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo

Image source: Hcrumble

#15 My Father Found Over $40k USD Inside An Old Furnace

Image source: dmatson724

#16 My Dad Was Apple Employee #1851 In 1981

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Bought An Eggplant With A Nose Today

Image source: Ok-Zone-5603

#18 This Silver Ant I Saw Today

Image source: Roosteryster

#19 I Have Rings Around The Pupil Of My Eyes

Image source: TheSecondFork

#20 My Local Convenience Store Has Sky Box Diffusers Over Their Fluorescent Lights

Image source: RhynoGuy

#21 This Tree I Saw On A Walk Has A Near-Perfect Eye In Its Bark

Image source: FreshAdvantage

#22 The Walls In My 100y Irish Cottage Are 2ft Thick

Image source: Extension_Ad1814

#23 Encountered This Delivery Bot In My Neighborhood, Just Contemplating The End Of The Sidewalk

Image source: utahdog2

#24 This Laptop Shows Where The Headphone Jack Is In The Dark

Image source: fjeek

#25 My Co-Worker Still Owns And Uses A Sony Fm Walkman From The 1980’s

Image source: MoukinKage

#26 Broke An Billards Ball And Found A Mini One Inside

Image source: Wall-Wave

#27 My Son Was Born Missing A Toenail

Image source: jfarnworth15

#28 My Son Has A Hidden Birthmark Of A Wave That’s Only Visible When He’s Tan

Image source: Nebulous2024

#29 Wedding Rsvp Mailed By Friends That Live 30 Mins Away Somehow Was Sent To Malaysia And Then Sent Back To Us By Stranger

Image source: Asterseer

#30 The Muscle Atrophy On My Right Leg After Breaking My Ankle

Image source: dasillycat

#31 Something Peeled My Whole Lemon On The Tree Without Biting Into It

Image source: apple_fork

#32 The Waiter Dropped A Fork Into My Glass And It Created A Perfect Hole Without Shattering The Glass

Image source: CrudeReason78

#33 Received This Huge Ice Cream Cone From Mcdonald’s

Image source: BleachSupporter

#34 The Sphinx Has A Tail

Image source: Aaaarcher

#35 This Slice Of Bread Has Lips

Image source: too-meta

#36 My BF’s Allergy Test. Tested For 72 Things, Allergic To 70

Image source: lucy1166

#37 I Opened My Frozen Pizza To Find Two Stuck Together

Image source: crazycockerels

#38 It Was My Daughter’s 2nd Birthday Yesterday And She Received The Same Card Three Times

Image source: PepsiMaxCino

#39 Hair Of Marie Antoinette In A Golden Locket

Image source: LavishnessLoose2444

#40 This Restaurant Charges An 18% Living Wage Fee

Image source: TowelRack76

#41 My Pinky Toe Has Turned Sideways Over The Years

Image source: 54n351

#42 Guy Around Town Has A Strange Poster On His Car

Image source: RangerTheDestroyer

#43 My Watermelon Was Yellow On The Inside

Image source: NutchMuch

#44 My Wife’s Shorts Have Holes Worn Through The Pocket Where She Carries Chapstick

Image source: whiskeymann

#45 My Beer-Battered Onion Rings Came Out The Packet Like A Chain-Link

Image source: JonnoEnglish

#46 My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In Our Toilet Paper

Image source: Kylee_Witthun

#47 This Man Documented Every Haircut He And His Son Got, From 1946 & 1963 Until 1999

Image source: jillorama

#48 My New Bicycle Is Belt Driven. No Chain

Image source: ChefArtorias

#49 I Found An Unseasoned Sour Patch Kid In A Bag Of Swedish Fish. It’s The Same Material And Taste As A Swedish Fish

Image source: No_Dragonfruit2199

#50 Had A Long Strand Of Hair Growing Out Of My Forehead

Image source: CrimsonGamer12

#51 I Cut A Healthy Looking Onion Which Was Actually Hollow And Rotting From The Inside

Image source: BigPurpleSmile

#52 A 5 Page Book Of Fictional Couples From Real Estate Agent Ads I Made When I Was A Kid

Image source: shaquilIeoatmeaI

#53 22 Years Of Sun Exposure On Shirt

Image source: ConcentrateNew8437

#54 Concerning Dark Green Lays Potato Chip I Found. To The Right: Normal Lays Potato Chip From The Same Bag (For Comparison)

Image source: Muted_Membership_785

#55 Saw A Ladybird With No Spots

Image source: AnthonyDawnwalker

#56 Sunburned My Bald Head. Peeled Off In Big Pieces

Image source: jcats45

#57 My Neighbors Hold Their Hollow Tree Up With Spray Foam

Image source: j00sh7

#58 My Mom’s Pill Full Of Little Circles

Image source: curlygirl9021

#59 This Ipa Bottle Has An Internal Structure And Can‘T Be Squished

Image source: SomeFreakishThings

#60 Dairy Queen Not Taking E-Pay Because Of Airshow

Image source: EycNotShiest

#61 Had A Minor Surgery Yesterday, Sent Me Home With Narcan In Addition To My Pain Meds

Image source: larrythegirl

#62 Row Home Sits Alone Next To Atlantic City Casino Tower

Image source: GreetingsFromAP

#63 Fog Over La Makes It Look Like Badly Rendered Video Game

Image source: donbbqq

#64 My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt

Image source: toxicatedscientist

#65 All The Baldcaps At A Pitbull Concert

Image source: Jip3205

#66 I Trimmed My Broom And Now It Looks Almost New

Image source: Act_True

#67 This Hotel Requires Men To Wear Swim Briefs Or Square Leg Swimsuits In The Pool. Boardshorts (And T-Shirts Or Rash Guards) Are Not Allowed

Image source: the_wellspring

#68 My Ex Race Horse’s Identification Tattoo On Her Upper Lip Inside Her Mouth

Image source: Basicallyacrow7

#69 My Boyfriend Dropped An Avocado On His Shorts, And The Stain Has Never Come Out Since

Image source: theIqrx

#70 A Clown Is Running For New York City Mayor

Image source: donutcronut

#71 Walmart Gave Me Pringles And A Coke With My Switch 2 Order

Image source: ddrzew1

#72 My Grandma, Aunt And Daughter All Have The Same Weird Thumb Toe

Image source: frizziefrazzle

#73 I Put My Candle Out With Drops Of Water And This Is What It Looked Like When It Cooled

Image source: VaultDweller837

#74 These Yellow Flowers Are Only Growing In One Area Of My Lawn

Image source: PM_YOUR__BUBBLE_BUTT

#75 The Funkiest Avocado I’ve Ever Cut Into

Image source: 1n1n1is3

#76 My Roomba Keeps Going Over To The Doorstop, And Turns Itself Off By Hitting The Switch On The Side

Image source: El_Voador

#77 This Coffee Shop Has A Riddle You Can Solve To Get A Discount

Image source: Substantial_Purple12

#78 Neighbor’s Recycling Bin Burst Into Flames And Melted Into A Puddle Overnight. (Purple Recycling Bin On The Right For Reference)

Image source: gemsweater1

#79 Glowing Pvc In My Attic

Image source: gonzotronn

#80 Our Cow Gave Birth To A Mini Version Of Her

Image source: itsnotromy

