Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressly Look So Similar, Their Fans Are Shocked

There are plenty of celebrities who look a lot like each other. We previously made a list of the most striking celebrity look-alikes, and the astonishing reaction from these celebrities’ fans followed. But there’s one celebrity duo who look so similar that even their fans can’t tell them apart.
If you ask the internet about ‘Margot Robbie look-alike actors,’ you’re very likely to find this duo. We, too, were so surprised by their similarity that we decided to make a post about it. And here we are!
Margot Robbie Doppelganger: Get Ready to be Shocked!
Jaime Pressly, Margot Robbie look-alike; yes, that’s the one we are talking about! You probably know them both. Jaime Pressly is an Emmy award-winning actress best known for her role in the sitcom My Name Is Earl. The other is an Oscar-nominated actress, Margot Robbie, who starred in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad.
Despite the fact that Jaime (left) is more than a decade older than Margot (right), their resemblance is quite surprising, to the point where people sometimes think they are the same person!
Margot Robbie on the Left, Jaime Pressly on the Right
And if these comparison photos have left you confused, there’s proof that they aren’t the same person. In 2017, the two famous actresses finally met each other and were in the same disbelief of their resemblance as we are.
Unbelievable Margot Robbie Look-Alike: the Internet Couldn’t Handle It!
Margot Robbie Twin…Or Not?
Nope, the pictures above are proof that they are definitely NOT twins! Although, as you can see from how fans reacted, many are in denial. What about you? Let us know what you think in the comments. Also, if you know any other celebrity look-alikes, don’t forget to share them with us! If you know any Margot Robbie or Jaime Pressly fans, share this post with them and watch their shocking reactions!
