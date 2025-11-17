Hey Pandas, What Was A Moment You Trusted Your Gut Feeling And It Saved Your Life? (Closed)

I would like to know your thoughts.
#1
this one time me and my sis were crossing a street. my sis went first and i was about to go after her.
then i felt my heart drop, and my hair stand on end(paired with a very cold feeling), and shivers down my spine.
it was as if it was automatic, or i was programmed to do this but i immediately pull her back behind me. right after, this car goes speeding past us, right where she would have been standing if i hadn’t pulled her back.
if i hadn’t done this, she would have been badly injured or maybe even killed. im so grateful that i had this gut feeling.
#2
Not me but my sister saved us both. Grew up in the 70’s. Yellow truck pulled up while we were walking to the store. Passenger door opens and the guy offers us some candy. I’m about to go for it when my sis grabs me and pulls me away. I was an adult when I realized the danger we were in. My sis was like that. Though we were but very young she always had her danger antennae out. Never told a soul until now.
#3
I always have a gut feeling because I’m paranoid, but GoodBoi (our son who is a wolf) saved my child from a Rhodesian Ridgeback. WHICH I TOLD SOMEONE I DO NOT TRUST BUT THEY SAID ITS ALL GOOD BRO. YOUR DOG DRAGGING MY CHILD BY THE ARM IS… sorry got triggered, thank you GoodBoi
#4
Not my life, but my kid’s. We had a roommate that invited his friend to play D&D one night. No problem, we love having new people in the game. Almost from the moment he walked in, he started making comments about my then 3yo daughter. The words weren’t anything no one had ever said about her (“she’s adorable!” “Look at that blonde hair!”), but something about him seemed…off. Idk how to explain it, just that something wasn’t right. I wasn’t sure about the feeling, so I didn’t sat anything, but I kept my kid close just in case. Eventually, the guy started asking, almost begging us to let him babysit. I pulled my kid’s dad aside, told him about the way the guy was making my skin crawl, and he said he felt the same way. So we told our roommate how we felt and that we wanted his friend to leave. The roommate pitched a fit, saying how it was so unfair that we could have our friends over but not him. We tried explaining that it wasn’t all of his friends, just the one guy, but he just didn’t get it. We ended up telling the friend ourselves that he was making us uncomfortable and needed to leave. He and the roommate left in a huff. The roommate moved out a couple of weeks later. A few months after that, we heard that the friend was caught in an FBI bust for possession and distribution of child p*rnography. Take it from me, listen to your gut. If someone feels ick to you, they probably are.
