Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

Meet Christoph Niemann – an amazingly talented illustrator, who creates unique drawings featuring everyday objects. You may recognize him from the NY Times, as he works there, but what we really love are his “Sunday Sketches”… Every Sunday he sits down and creates unique, minimal illustrations out of everyday objects then shares the results on Instagram. Each one of his illustrations are like visual experiments based on different object every time.
“I try to let the object dictate where I’m going,” Cristoph Niemann told Bored Panda. “I pick a random object, put it on my desk and then just start staring at it, desperately hoping that somethings clicks. I try to tackle these images with absolutely no plan regarding the end result. I’m searching for an unusual angle that leads to a visual connection that is surprising for me (and the viewer)”
P.S. If you like Niemann’s work, check out his books on Amazon!
More info: christophniemann.com | Facebook | Amazon | Tumblr | Twitter | Instagram (h/t)
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
#49
#50
#51
#52
#53
#54
#55
#56
#57
#58
#59
#60
#61
Follow Us