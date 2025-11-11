Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

by

Meet Christoph Niemann – an amazingly talented illustrator, who creates unique drawings featuring everyday objects. You may recognize him from the NY Times, as he works there, but what we really love are his “Sunday Sketches”… Every Sunday he sits down and creates unique, minimal illustrations out of everyday objects then shares the results on Instagram. Each one of his illustrations are like visual experiments based on different object every time.

“I try to let the object dictate where I’m going,” Cristoph Niemann told Bored Panda. “I pick a random object, put it on my desk and then just start staring at it, desperately hoping that somethings clicks. I try to tackle these images with absolutely no plan regarding the end result. I’m searching for an unusual angle that leads to a visual connection that is surprising for me (and the viewer)”

P.S. If you like Niemann’s work, check out his books on Amazon!

More info: christophniemann.com | Facebook | Amazon | Tumblr | Twitter | Instagram  (h/t)

#1

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#2

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#3

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#4

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#5

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#6

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#7

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#8

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#9

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#10

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#11

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#12

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#13

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#14

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#15

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#16

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#17

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#18

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#19

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#20

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#21

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#22

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#23

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#24

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#25

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#26

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#27

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#28

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#29

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#30

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#31

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#32

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#33

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#34

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#35

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#36

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#37

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#38

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#39

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#40

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#41

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#42

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#43

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#44

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#45

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#46

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#47

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#48

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#49

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#50

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#51

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#52

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#53

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#54

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#55

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#56

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#57

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#58

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#59

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#60

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

#61

Illustrator Completes His Illustrations With Everyday Objects (61 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Massive Snowfall Timelapse
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dune: Movie Review
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2021
What is Going on With all of These Hidden Westworld Trailers?
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2018
I Painted Famous Cartoon Characters Before Their Morning Coffee
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Collection of Battle Disney Princess Fan Art
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2017
Fallout TV Series: Everything You Need to Know About Prime Video’s Adaptation
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.