Small Town Rocked After 52-Year-Old Farm Wife Revealed To Be Crime Family Matriarch

For years, there was something sinister brewing behind the closed doors of the Leyson Family’s Pibwr Farm in Carmarthen, South Wales.
Lynne Leyson, a Welsh farmer’s wife and mother of three, has been on the run for over a year after her family was caught illegally dealing cocaine and cannabis across Wales.
In May of 2023, the Leyson family was arrested after authorities discovered 592 g of cocaine on their farm in Carmarthen, Wales, with a street value of more than £45,000 (approximately $60,000 USD), and 1.4 kg of cannabis, with a street value of around £15,615 ($20,628.20 USD).
This arrest was made after a search warrant of the area was granted in October 2021.
The Leyson family was always a little reserved in their rural area, but while the locals knew they were dealing with various drugs, they weren’t able to predict the extent of how far the family had gone
A mugshot of the 52-year-old has been distributed by police, who say she might also be going by the fake name of Annelyn Caldicot.
In partnership with authorities, Crimestoppers — an independent charity giving people the power to report crime anonymously — is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on Leyson’s whereabouts.
To the unsuspecting eye, visitors would have no idea what Leyson was hiding.
According to an article by news.com.au, neighbors saw her as an “impeccably dressed” mother, driving around in a white Audi “as if she owned [the roads]” and always rocking a new, fancy hairstyle.
But in secret, Leyson was the “godmother” of a countryside cocaine ring. Her family not only hid their illegal practices, but they also concealed huge amounts of cash and weapons.
The Leyson family farm was located on rolling farm hills, which was the ideal setting for hiding their activities
Independent reports that officers discovered £17,190 (approximately $25,000 USD) in cash and a semi-automatic pistol on Leyson’s farm.
Following this uncovering, three people were convicted of conspiracy in supplying Class A and B drugs: Lynne, then 51, her husband Stephen Leyson, 55, and their son Samson, 22.
However, while the other members were locked up, the mother managed to skip bail and flee, being sentenced to nine years in jail in her absence.
The court heard that both Stephen and Lynne Leyson benefited from their criminal lifestyle to the tune of £77,967 (more than $100,000 USD), Daily Mail reports.
Their son, Samson Leyson, benefitted to the tune of £69,795 ($92,159.06 USD).
Judge Catherine Richards made confiscation orders in the available sums for the three arrested Leysons and gave them three months to pay or face additional jail time.
Stephen and Lynne Leyson denied any wrongdoing when they were questioned.
The Leyson family knew how to keep their dealings alive without getting caught.
Locals would refer to them as “the druggies” and said that they would use quad bikes as a means of fast transportation and head to a forested area to sell.
In an interview with news.com.au, a neighbor said: “That’s how they were running drugs. They would turn up at an arranged lay-by on the A48, hand over the cocaine, and be gone. It was all over in a few seconds, so it was very hard for the police to detect what was going on.”
In general, the Leysons did not talk much with the locals. They were distant but friendly. As one resident was recovering from an accident, the family gave them iced cupcakes laced with cannabis in order to “help with the pain.”
After an extensive search, it seems even her family members are in the dark about her location
Police are sure that someone out there knows where Leyson may be hiding, but after thorough research and interviews, it looks as if the mother-of-three has also kept herself at a distance from her own blood.
Patrick Brooke, 56, is Lynne Leyson’s half-brother, but it seems he didn’t know his half-sister as well as he thought.
The same news.com.au article states that he said: “Nobody has had anything to do with her. No one even knew anything about the court case. I didn’t even know she was married.
“My dad had a place in Thailand. It is in a village. She may be heading to Thailand. She won’t be coming to us.”
The only leads authorities have are based on rumors, with some saying she’s gone abroad to Spain or that she still resides somewhere in the valleys of rural south Wales.
The search now involves the public as the crime godmother has yet to be found, and her location is still unknown
Lynne Leyson’s description is as follows: white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall, and medium build with straight, dark hair and brown eyes.
As written in the Daily Mail, Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones said: “I urge anyone with information of Leyson’s whereabouts to come forward.
You can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, which is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to her arrest.
“She is known to have connections in the Carmarthen and Swansea area but may have traveled further afield. Someone knows where she is or has been over the last few months. Please come forward with any information.”
