Hey Pandas, What’s An Advice You Think Everyone Should Know? (Closed)

Share some advice.
#1
My daddy said that he would always help as long as he could, but I had to figure how to do things if he wasn’t there. He died when I was 23. Fifty years later, I still think of that whenever it would be nice to have someone around to help. It’s amazing, though, how much I have been able to do alone thanks to his advice.
#2
Try not to let your experiences shape your opinions. Everybody has different experiences. Remain open-minded as much as possible.
Just because you had a shite experience it doesn’t mean that thing is shite.
First time I had Chinese food it was one of the most disgusting things I had eaten up to that point (Mushrooms in black bean sauce is not suitable for a sweet toothed kid). If I had let that shape my opinion, I would have missed out on all that yummy goodness.
When I first came to England, being Irish in London during The Troubles, I had a really bad time of it. My best mate at the time was originally from Ghana, he had a great time, without any issues what-so-ever. He still finds it hard to believe that there is racism in England because he never experienced it in the time that he was here.
#3
If you have a bad habit of getting up early but just lying down in bed until it’s late, this is for you. When you wake up, like as soon as you are conscious, don’t think. Just get up.
#4
Life is short and cringe culture is stupid. Do what makes you happy, as long as it’s not hurting others.
Follow Us