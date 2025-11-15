This Instagram Page Is Solely Dedicated To People Standing Weirdly In Public, And Here Are 40 Of The Best Pics

If you’ve seen Monty Python’s Flying Circus, you probably know where this is going.

If you’re not aware, then let me break it down to you: the surreal comedy troupe called Monty Python used to make absurd skits back in the late ‘60s through the early ‘80s with comebacks here and there.

One skit, in particular, is about the Ministry of Silly Walks, which is exactly what it sounds like. It talks about silly walks and how one person is attempting to acquire a grant to develop a silly walk.

Well, it seems that the legacy lives on in the form of silly standing. The link may or may not be relevant here, but the vibe is definitely the same. And there’s a whole Instagram account dedicated to this!

Bored Panda collected and featured the best of the best ways people stand in public as posted on the People Standing Instagram. So, check out the whole curated list below, and while you’re down there, leave a vote and a comment on the ones you liked the most!

More Info: Instagram

#1

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#2

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#3

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#4

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#5

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#6

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#7

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#8

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#9

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#10

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#11

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#12

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#13

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#14

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#15

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#16

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#17

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#18

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#19

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#20

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#21

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#22

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#23

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#24

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#25

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#26

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#27

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#28

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#29

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#30

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#31

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#32

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#33

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#34

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#35

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#36

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#37

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#38

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#39

Image source: @PeopleStanding

#40

Image source: @PeopleStanding

