Airline Hands Influencer Sweet Karma After His Disgusting Mid-Flight Prank

A Colombian influencer played a prank that left an entire plane of passengers and crew furious.
Yeferson Cossio has been banned from flying with a particular airline after forcing nearly everyone onboard to pinch their noses, having nowhere to escape, thousands of feet in the air.
The latest development came months after the content creator and the airline remained locked in their dispute over the foul-smelling incident.
Yeferson Cossio played a prank that left an entire plane of passengers and crew furious
Yeferson Cossio is known to his fans for plenty of things, such as pranks, comedy videos, elaborate stunts, and even undergoing a painful surgery in 2024 to increase his height.
He is one of Colombia’s most popular social media personalities, with a fan-following of 12.2M on Instagram and nearly 20M on TikTok.
Cossio had to pay the price for a prank he pulled off earlier this year.
The Colombian influencer had decided that thousands of feet in the air was the perfect place to drop a stink bomb.
The incident took place when he was onboard an Avianca flight, traveling from Bogotá, Colombia, to Madrid, Spain, on March 11, 2026.
The Colombian influencer was traveling from Bogotá, Colombia to Madrid, Spain, when he decided to play the stinky prank
While flying over the Atlantic, Cossio reportedly activated a prohibited chemical device on the flight AV46.
The foul odor quickly wafted through the cabin, making it a mid-air nightmare for everyone.
Passengers and crew members were reportedly angry because they had no choice but to remain trapped thousands of feet above the Atlantic with nowhere to run.
The South American cancelled Cossio’s return flight after landing in Madrid and formally filed a complaint against him.
Cossio apologized for setting off the stink bomb and was banned from flying with Avianca for a year
Terrence Henry/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Months later, Avianca announced a conclusion to the dispute, saying Cossio would be banned from flying with them for a year.
The Colombian flagship carrier released a statement last week to announce the same.
“Mr. Yeferson Cossio agreed to refrain from using Avianca’s services until August 21, 2027,” the airline said.
“He also apologized to Avianca S.A. and the crew of flight AV46 for his behavior; these apologies were accepted as part of the restorative process conducted between the parties,: they added.
Cossio also acknowledged the latest development and reiterated that he was sorry for the ordeal.
“It simply comes down to what I have said from the very beginning: offering an apology,” he said in an Instagram Story shared last week.
“Even though it wasn’t intentional, I messed up, and I will obviously refrain from using Avianca’s services for a year,” the content creator added.
The influencer said he now understands that carrying a stink bomb inside an aircraft is a violation of “air safety regulations,” and he extended his apology to everyone affected by his actions.
“I understand the concern and discomfort it may have caused,” he said. “I publicly reiterate my apologies to the airline, the crew, and anyone else who may have been affected.”
The influencer was in the news this month for delivering 40 tons of aid to earthquake victims
Although Cossio was in the news recently for a stinky situation, he also made headlines for some positive news.
The influencer lent a helping hand to those affected by the powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia and took the lives of about 200 to 300 people earlier this month.
In light of the devastation, Cossio delivered 40 tons of aid to the victims.
The prankster was even seen posing next to a Colombia National Police officer on ground and held his service rifle for the camera.
The stunt, however, was criticized by Bogotá congresswoman Claudia Romero Nader, who demanded an investigation must take place.
Cossio responded to the outrage and claimed Nader was diverting the attention away from what was important: which was the victims who lost their homes and their families in the earthquake.
“Why the hell — in the middle of such a f***ing awful situation — would you go and divert attention to that crap?” said the influencer.
“Especially in a country as sensationalist as the one we live in,” he added.
“Lifetime ban on all airlines is the only acceptable outcome here,” one commented online
Follow Us