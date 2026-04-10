50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

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Street art has a way of catching people off guard in the best possible way. One moment, you’re walking past an ordinary wall, and the next, you’re staring at a piece that feels playful, powerful, surreal, or impossibly alive. That’s part of what makes pages like “Urban Vibes Community” so fun to scroll through; they gather works from street artists around the world and turn your feed into a constantly changing open-air gallery. The page describes itself as a community for street art lovers and urban artists, and that sense of shared creative energy really comes through in the pieces it features.

From massive murals that transform entire buildings to smaller interventions packed with attitude and clever visual tricks, these works show just how imaginative public art can be. Some pieces blend seamlessly into the city around them, while others demand attention right away, adding color, humor, and personality to everyday spaces.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite street art shared by “Urban Vibes Community,” so keep scrolling and see which ones stopped us in our tracks.

#1

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: oakoak

#2

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: DFace

#3

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Juanjo Surace

#4

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Sweo

#5

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Artez

#6

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Christ Butcher

#7

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Bordalo II

#8

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Mirko Loste Cavallotto

#9

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Vinie

#10

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: PichiAvo

#11

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Lula Goce

#12

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: huariu

#13

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Jeks One

#14

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Magali

#15

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Bordalo II

#16

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Damien Mitchell

#17

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: RNST

#18

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: NILS

#19

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Kloser Kloser

#20

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Rebobinart

#21

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Mantra

#22

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Bordalo II

#23

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Aaron Li-Hill

#24

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: nychos

#25

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: albertoleon_art

#26

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: DFace

#27

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: PichiAvo

#28

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: albertoleon_art

#29

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Panagiotis_Kargakos

#30

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Jimmy Dvate

#31

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: asquidcalledsebastian

#32

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Smug

#33

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: braga_last_one

#34

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Sfhir Ogt Lcsiete

#35

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Fin DAC

#36

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Figue

#37

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: seth_globepainter

#38

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Dulk

#39

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Pierre Bertolotti

#40

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Studio Giftig

#41

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Tinte Rosa

#42

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Guido van Helten

#43

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Bronik

#44

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Stefan Roots Riddimz

#45

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Wellington Naberezny

#46

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: graffmatt

#47

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Jacob Butler

#48

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: DavidL

#49

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: buffdiss

#50

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Image source: Fin DAC

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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