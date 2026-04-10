50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

Street art has a way of catching people off guard in the best possible way. One moment, you’re walking past an ordinary wall, and the next, you’re staring at a piece that feels playful, powerful, surreal, or impossibly alive. That’s part of what makes pages like “Urban Vibes Community” so fun to scroll through; they gather works from street artists around the world and turn your feed into a constantly changing open-air gallery. The page describes itself as a community for street art lovers and urban artists, and that sense of shared creative energy really comes through in the pieces it features.
From massive murals that transform entire buildings to smaller interventions packed with attitude and clever visual tricks, these works show just how imaginative public art can be. Some pieces blend seamlessly into the city around them, while others demand attention right away, adding color, humor, and personality to everyday spaces.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite street art shared by “Urban Vibes Community,” so keep scrolling and see which ones stopped us in our tracks.
#1
Image source: oakoak
#2
Image source: DFace
#3
Image source: Juanjo Surace
#4
Image source: Sweo
#5
Image source: Artez
#6
Image source: Christ Butcher
#7
Image source: Bordalo II
#8
Image source: Mirko Loste Cavallotto
#9
Image source: Vinie
#10
Image source: PichiAvo
#11
Image source: Lula Goce
#12
Image source: huariu
#13
Image source: Jeks One
#14
Image source: Magali
#15
Image source: Bordalo II
#16
Image source: Damien Mitchell
#17
Image source: RNST
#18
Image source: NILS
#19
Image source: Kloser Kloser
#20
Image source: Rebobinart
#21
Image source: Mantra
#22
Image source: Bordalo II
#23
Image source: Aaron Li-Hill
#24
Image source: nychos
#25
Image source: albertoleon_art
#26
Image source: DFace
#27
Image source: PichiAvo
#28
Image source: albertoleon_art
#29
Image source: Panagiotis_Kargakos
#30
Image source: Jimmy Dvate
#31
Image source: asquidcalledsebastian
#32
Image source: Smug
#33
Image source: braga_last_one
#34
Image source: Sfhir Ogt Lcsiete
#35
Image source: Fin DAC
#36
Image source: Figue
#37
Image source: seth_globepainter
#38
Image source: Dulk
#39
Image source: Pierre Bertolotti
#40
Image source: Studio Giftig
#41
Image source: Tinte Rosa
#42
Image source: Guido van Helten
#43
Image source: Bronik
#44
Image source: Stefan Roots Riddimz
#45
Image source: Wellington Naberezny
#46
Image source: graffmatt
#47
Image source: Jacob Butler
#48
Image source: DavidL
#49
Image source: buffdiss
#50
Image source: Fin DAC
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