Ecologist Serves A Massive Burn To Founder Of AccuWeather After He Tells Her To Get Educated

by

Australia is currently suffering from devastating bushfires that are spread across the country, consuming an estimated 10.7 million hectares (26 million acres; 107,000 square kilometers; 41,000 square miles) and taking 28 people’s lives as of 8 January 2020. The animal population of Australia is taking hit after hit as millions of animals were either lost to the fires or will most likely perish due to loss of food and habitat. It is currently estimated that over a billion animals were lost to the ongoing 2019–’20 Australian bushfire season.

There have been many claims online being spread alleging that arsons were to blame for the current tragic situation in Australia. And while NSW police say they have charged 24 people with deliberately putting bushes to flame, most of the information related to “arson emergency” is vastly exaggerated.

Assistant Professor of Climate Science, Dr. Jacquelyn Gill recently served a monumental burn on Twitter

Image credits: genConnect U

While it’s true that some people have been charged with arson, it is hard to deny that the current bushfire season has not been a consequence of climate change. Ecologist and associate professor Dr. Jacquelyn Gill took to Twitter to explain how climate change affects our environment and how it was a huge factor in the current fires Australia has been experiencing.

She first responded to a tweet about climate change deniers

Image credits: DrKateMarvel

Offering an explanation on how wildfires are impacted by climate change

Image credits: JacquelynGill

However, not everyone was buying Gill’s story, one of those, a self-proclaimed “US Weather Expert”, AccuWeather’s senior VP Mike Smith, decided to voice his opinion. The man called Gill’s response “nonsense” and urged her to get educated on the matter. What he did not see coming was Dr. Jacquelyn Gill’s next reply where she proudly stated that she’s actually a professor teaching the very same subject Smith was trying to school her on. Of course, Twitter met such a clash and satisfying finale with thunderous applause (well, many gifs and memes, to be precise).

However, AccuWeather’s Senior Vice President Mike Smith called Gill’s response “nonsense”

Image credits: USWeatherExpert

Image credits: JacquelynGill

The man even went as far as advising Gill to educate herself on the subject

Image credits: USWeatherExpert

However, she had the perfect response, as any professor would, duh!

Image credits: JacquelynGill

One ecologist backed up the fact that scientists predicted the event over a decade ago

Image credits: sawsharkman

Here’s how people responded to the Twitter exchange

Image credits: throughgate49

Image credits: Kodanshi

Image credits: BoscoBusco

Image credits: ProfBootyPhD

Image credits: RealG_Clausen

Image credits: PaulAtkinsonPDX

Image credits: recovrngchemist

Image credits: PhilipMartin

Image credits: ShockerdyermomR

Image credits: UnrelentingM

You can watch Dr. Jacquelyn Gill talk about climate change and her life in the video below

Patrick Penrose
