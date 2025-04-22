92 Times “White People Twitter” Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In Chaos

While we’ve often heard that honesty is the best policy, there are times when keeping our candid thoughts to ourselves can be just as wise. However, there are people who don’t wish to hold back, and they simply put everything that comes to mind out there for others to enjoy, judge, or react to.

And today, we’ve picked some fascinating and peculiar unfiltered thoughts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter). So, Pandas, keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Funny…wish It Were True

Image source: LoneShark81

#2 Time To Learn Our Abcs

Image source: Capercaillie

#3 I 100% Agree

Image source: FalconLynx13

#4 “None Of You Seem To Understand. I’m Not Locked In Here With You. You’re Locked In Here With Me”

Image source: ExactlySorta

#5 Spot On

Image source: MoreMotivation

#6 Why You Americans Insist On Pissing Off Your Allies

Image source: Drixuus

#7 Consequence!

Image source: GuiltyBathroom9385

#8 Tear It All Down

Image source: MothersMiIk

#9 It’s A Parent Who’s At Fault

Image source: ExactlySorta

#10 This Is What The USA Needs

Image source: shobijatoi19

#11 Now They Realize

Image source: blllrrrrr

#12 I’ve Been Wondering About This Too. Someone Please Do Explain

Image source: CrJ418

#13 Why Do They Think They’re Called Campaign Promises

Image source: ExactlySorta

#14 Disgraceful

Image source: John_1992_funny

#15 It Is Incomprehensible

Image source: BarronGreen89

#16 Canadians Helping While Trump Is Taunting

Image source: chriskiji

#17 “I Love The Poorly Educated”- Djt

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Check Mate Marge

Image source: squarebiz

#19 Folks, He’s Still Got It!

Image source: CorleoneBaloney

#20 Idiocracy Is Upon Us

Image source: jonredd901

#21 I’ll Miss You Most Of All, Satire

Image source: ExactlySorta

#22 Quite A Few Similarities

Image source: BotanicalsAreTherapy

#23 How Wonderfully Refreshing

Image source: Tobias-Tawanda

#24 Iron Law Of Oligarchy

Image source: sereneandeternal

#25 It’s A Pleasure Watching Her Bait Him Into Short-Circuiting

Image source: ExactlySorta

#26 The Most Accurate Description Of The Trump Presidency So Far

Image source: yeeeerika

#27 Thug President

Image source: tapedegg

#28 Its Not Just A Malpractice, But Also A Blatant Injustice

Image source: blllrrrrr

#29 I Love That The Find Out Stage Is Coming So Swiftly

Image source: Detroitish24

#30 A Tariff Is A Tax

Image source: GoMx808-0

#31 She Was Right

Image source: Lonely_Elk_4534

#32 Gotta Laugh To Keep From Crying

Image source: ExactlySorta

#33 Surprise, Surprise

Image source: ZonkXD

#34 Costco CEO Isn’t Losing Any Sleep

Image source: Kait2lyn

#35 For Real, Why

Image source: tylerjfrancke

#36 In 2025, It’s The Wild, Wild West Wing

Image source: ExactlySorta

#37 This Explains Some Things

Image source: Detroitish24

#38 Trump’s Cabinet Is A Joke

Image source: Detroitish24

#39 Well, He Certainly Loves The Poorly Educated

Image source: blllrrrrr

#40 🤔

Image source: jv0731

#41 Was It Not Obvious From The Beginning?

Image source: blllrrrrr

#42 Simple, Loud Truth. Over And Over

Image source: ExactlySorta

#43 Investigate The Validity Of This Election!

Image source: GuiltyBathroom9385

#44 They Forgot Women Of A Certain Rage

Image source: ExactlySorta

#45 It’s Working

Image source: lifeandtimes89

#46 Lmfao Fafo

Image source: Skye_hai_bai

#47 😈

Image source: yorocky89A

#48 This Is What The Clown Did To America

Image source: GodButcherAura

#49 Discriminatory Treatment!

Image source: John_1992_funny

#50 I Can’t Stop Screaming

Image source: ExactlySorta

#51 This Is Gonna Get Scary!

Image source: GuiltyBathroom9385

#52 The Simple Reason Why The Us Has So Many School Shootings, But Not Canada

Image source: rhino910

#53 Funny How That Works

Image source: BirthdayBoyStabMan

#54 Family Values

Image source: nikamats

#55 These Aren’t Human

Image source: 8O8I

#56 Oligarchy

Image source: Miserable-Lizard

#57 Hoisted By Their Own Dotard

Image source: ExactlySorta

#58 Favouring The Rich And Powerful

Image source: Prestigious_Net_8356

#59 And He Didn’t Even Wait Until Taking Office To Brag About It

Image source: Detroitish24

#60 There’s Another Way To Do It?

Image source: ExactlySorta

#61 This Doesn’t Sound Highly Suspect Or Anything

Image source: G-Unit11111

#62 Why Are Some People Finding This Hard To Understand?

Image source: blllrrrrr

#63 Free Speech!! Ish…

Image source: Detroitish24

#64 It’s Gonna Be A Long Thanksgiving For Some Folks

Image source: ExactlySorta

#65 Just When You Think He Can’t Possibly Get Worse

Image source: ExactlySorta

#66 Everything Has A Price. We Have Found Out America’s

Image source: chriskiji

#67 Gotta Be A Martini Glass

Image source: eastcoastitnotes

#68 Sound Familiar?

Image source: TheTargaryensLawyer

#69 U.S. Corporate Media Is Proving To Be More Worthless Every Day

Image source: CrJ418

#70 Is This Really The Policies That They Voted For?

Image source: blllrrrrr

#71 Even Said So Hinself

Image source: blllrrrrr

#72 The Cognitive Dissonance And Denial Needed To Still Believe In This Conman Is Truly Incredible

Image source: ExactlySorta

#73 Hate To Say We Told You So, Sweet-Cheeks

Image source: c-k-q99903

#74 Trump For Cell

Image source: ExactlySorta

#75 If Biden Were President Maga Would Absolutely Hold Him Responsible, Double Standards All Day Everyday

Image source: Detroitish24

#76 This Is Hilarious

Image source: willis7747

#77 So Fucking Real

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#78 Just To Clear This Up For Her

Image source: CascadiaRocks

#79 We’re Witnessing An All Time Crash Out…😂😂😂

Image source: Contemporary_Scribe

#80 The Dumbest Person

Image source: chriskiji

#81 Slowly They Turn

Image source: ExactlySorta

#82 We Snoos. He Lose

Image source: ExactlySorta

#83 Then Imagine What Trump Is Getting

Image source: ExactlySorta

#84 Bullseye

Image source: ExactlySorta

#85 Perfect. No Notes

Image source: SeminoleDVM

#86 Musk Admits He Scammed Trump Voters

Image source: Witty_Heart1278

#87 Please Oh Please Oh Please

Image source: ExactlySorta

#88 Oligarchy

Image source: Miserable-Lizard

#89 Why So Angry After Winning?

Image source: reddit.com

#90 Jesus. The Incompetence Is As Dangerous As The Corruption

Image source: ExactlySorta

#91 Big (If True)

Image source: pbfoot3

#92 God Forbid Anyone Young Do Anything

Image source: eastcoastitnotes

