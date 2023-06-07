Asteroid City’s All Star Cast Explained & Where You Know Them From

The upcoming star-studded movie Asteroid City is the newest addition to Wes Anderson‘s film repertoire. The 76th Cannes film festival premiered Asteroid City on May 23, 2023, and fans also got a quick glance at the cast. The film, written by Anderson and Roman Coppola, features an ensemble cast with the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, and many more actors.
The film takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955. There, students and parents from across the country gather at a Junior Stargazer convention to compete in science, recreation, relaxation, comedy, and romance. The movie is scheduled for a wide release on June 23, 2023. Here is where we know the cast from and their respective roles in the movie.
Jason Schwartzman
Viewers probably know Jason Schwartzman from previous Wes Anderson movies he starred in. Most notable is the 1998 Comedy Rushmore. In Asteroid City, he plays Augie Steenback, who is a war photographer and Woodrow’s father.
Jake Ryan
The Australian actor Jake Ryan plays the Junior Stargazer winner Woodrow, who is Augie’s son and Stanley’s grandson. Fans most likely have seen the actor in Anderson’s films Isle of Dogs and Moonrise Kingdom. Besides that, he has starred in the 2019 Crime Drama Savage and Wyrmwood Apocalypse.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson is probably one of the most famous actresses in the world. She’s known best for her roles in Lost in Translation, Ghost in the Shell, Black Widow, and most recently, her performance in Marriage Story. In Asteroid City, she plays the actress Midge, who’s Dinah’s mother.
Grace Edwards
The actress Grace Edwards is probably not as widely known as the other members of the cast. But she has thus far appeared in the film Call Jane and an episode of Modern Love. Grace plays Dinah, also a Junior Stargaze winner, who is Midge’s daughter.
Tom Hanks
Wes Anderson secured himself another movie star powerhouse with the popular Tom Hanks. Hanks has won multiple Oscars and made a name for himself through films like Sleepless in Seattle, Apollo 13, Forrest Gump, and, most recently, Elvis. In the upcoming Asteroid City, he plays Stanley Zak, who is Augie’s father-in-law.
Tilda Swinton
This is not Tilda Swinton’s first Wes Anderson movie since she previously starred in Moonrise Kingdom. She was also in The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch. The popular actress has won an Oscar for her performance in the 2007 thriller Michael Clayton. Younger viewers may recognize her as Jadis, the “White Witch” in Narnia. In the newest addition to the Anderson cinematic universe, she plays Dr: Hickenlooper, a scientist at a local observatory.
Maya Hawke
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke‘s daughter, Maya Hawke, brings her immense talent to Asteroid City. She’s probably best known for her role as Robin in Netflix´s Stranger Things. In the movie, she plays the teacher June Douglas, who takes an interest in Montana.
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend plays Montana. Many Jane Austen fans probably know the actor from his performance in the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Furthermore, he starred in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Death of Stalin, and many more. He made his first appearance in the Wes Anderson cinematic universe with a cameo in The French Dispatch.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie has been all the hype ever since The Wolf of Wallstreet came out. Fans are also eagerly anticipating her performance as “Barbie” alongside Ryan Gosling in the Barbie live-action that is about to be released this year. In the newest Wes Anderson, she will play a television actress.
Hong Chau
Hong Chau is a talented actress who has just won an Oscar for her performance in The Whale. She’ll be playing Polly, who is Schubert Green’s wife (Adrien Brody). She has also been featured in the TV series hits Big Little Lies and Homecoming and the film The Menu.
Adrien Brody
Actor Adrien Brody will play Schubert Green, who is Polly’s husband and works as a director. Brody holds the record for being the youngest actor ever to have won an Oscar for “Best Actor” for his lead role in The Pianist. Some of his other major credits can be attributed to King Kong, The Thin Red Line, or Midnight in Paris, amongst other performances.
Edward Norton
In the upcoming Wes Anderson movie, actor Edward Norton impersonates the legendary playwright Conrad Earp. Norton enjoyed great success in the 1990s with roles in movies such as Primal Fear, American History X, and Fight Club alongside Brad Pitt. His previous work with director Wes Anderson includes Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs.
Willem Dafoe
The actor Willem Dafoe is a household name known for his astonishing acting in plentiful films. A few include Mississippi Burning, Antichrist, John Wick, and countless other movies. Dafoe also starred in the Wes Anderson films The French Dispatch, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The Life Aquatic. In Asteroid City, he will appear as Saltzburg Keitel, an acting teacher.
Steve Carrell
Actor Steve Carrell is most likely best known for the comedic relief he provides. His portrayal of The Office‘s Michael Scott is still highly regarded to date. Many others will know him from Evan Almighty, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, or Crazy Stupid Love. Despite the actor’s range, he had not starred in a Wes Anderson production before. Therefore, his role as a motel manager in Asteroid City will present his Anderson debut.
Furthermore, there are multiple famous actors, such as Hope Davis, Stephen Park, and Liev Schrieber, who will take on smaller roles. We will probably know more about the plot and the impact of their characters once the film hits big screens all over the globe.