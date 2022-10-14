Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023

While Assassin’s Creed hasn’t been around as a video franchise as long as some other names, such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Kingdom Hearts, or others, the series did get large enough early enough that a movie was released a few years ago based on the video game franchise.
While the movie was released a few years ago and was considered a flop by some and a success by others, usually events such as that put some sort of halt to the associated video game franchise but in the case of Assassin’s Creed, they never slowed down. Since 2007, Assassin’s Creed has released eleven main games in the franchise, with a new one, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set for 2023, and an additional twelve spinoff games for handheld and mobile devices.
Below, we’ve detailed the history of Assassin’s Creed as a series, detailed individual entries, and especially the announcement and associated information for the latest sequel announced title, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
Assassin’s Creed
Ubisoft, master of various franchises and genres, created Assassin’s Creed, which started in 2007 as a first-of-its-kind mashup of the modern age and old-world assassins, known more specifically as Templars. The events of the Assassin’s Creed stories have all been tied directly to different monumental periods of worldwide history, such as events that revolve around landmarks, societies, or real-life assassinations and attempts.
Specifically, the characters portrayed by the players of the video game franchise are essentially re-living events through the memories and ancestral DNA that links the protagonist and the character he’s assuming the identity of. The first Assassin’s Creed game was released sixteen years before the next anticipated game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
While the mechanics have changed over each game, one element has remained the same: use the Animus to retrace the steps of your ancestors and solve the dilemmas and issues that plague the player in both worlds.
Previous Franchise Entries
As stated above, 24 Assassin’s Creed games have been released, between main entries, spinoffs, and mobile games, with the 25th general release with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set for a 2023 release date. Ubisoft has had a lot of monumental, noteworthy, and beloved games throughout its rich history.
While the Assassin’s Creed games have been ridiculously expansive, even for a video game franchise, Ubisoft hasn’t been as dependent on the games as some might expect. However, a new Assassin’s Creed has been released once or twice a year since the original Assassin’s Creed hit shelves on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, which would be expected to flood the market. Still, Ubisoft stepped out of its comfort zone time and time again with the last three Assassin’s Creed entries, with the fourth game-changer, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set for 2023. While the premise of the main entries has stayed the same, versus the spinoffs take a slightly different approach, as seen with the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles games.
The few latest entries, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and honestly, since Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Ubisoft has brought something entirely fresh and new with every single main entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage, while described above as a game-changer in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, has been noted for its relatively small gameplay time of 15 to 20 hours, which has been compared more to the earlier traditional Assassin’s Creed games, more so, the Assassin’s Creed titles released before Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage was initially an expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, using the same engine. Yet, it was turned into a standalone release to entirely celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the series. As stated above, with the Animus to take over the body of the assassin highlighted in each game, the user takes over that person’s role and follows their history of becoming a Templar. So far, there has been no confirmed information that the plot device would be used in the newest installation.
Still, as the game has been noted as more similar to classic Assassin’s Creed games, the plot device will likely remain an essential element. Previous Assassin’s Creed games have taken players to different eras of Italy, The Holy Land, British America, France, and other locations, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage bringing players to Baghdad decades before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Outside of being described as a smaller adventure compared to more recent Assassin’s Creed titles, the upcoming entry in the franchise will have some parts of previous games that have been missing from the franchise, specifically, Black Box missions from Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.