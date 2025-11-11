I Photograph Abandoned Buildings While Travelling Across Europe (Part 2)

During the last four years, I have been photographing abandoned places across the world for my project “Ask the Dust”. I am now very proud to present my work to you; feel free to create your own stories on what’s hidden behind these images.

Come with me in an epic journey through ruins from the genteel parlours of long departed haute-bourgeoisie families to the sparse industrial beauty of mid-century factories as they quietly rust away. As in a walking day dream, we are absorbed, picture after picture, into a wordless reverie.

So what should we ask the dust ? Let these images help you decide…

You can look through the Part 1 of the series here.

More info: romainveillon.com | Facebook

