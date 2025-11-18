These 20 ‘For Your Consideration’ Posters Have Fans Stoked For The 67th Grammys

The highly-anticipated 67th GRAMMY Awards is quickly approaching, which means now is the perfect time for music companies to start advertising their artist of choice.
From October 4 to 15, For Your Consideration (FYC) campaigns can be submitted to the Recording Academy Voting members, responsible for deciding the nominees of each category.
With a few of the big names having already trickled in, fans are stoked for the awards show, set to take place on February 2, 2025, live in Los Angeles.
Here are 20 FYC posters that have lovers of the music industry bubbling with excitement.
#1 Eminem
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) marks the rapper’s twelfth studio album in his wildly successful career. The concept revolves around a battle between Eminem and his Slim Shady alter ego.
The album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, consisting of 114,000 downloads and 164,500 streaming-equivalent units.
Image source: skermahger
#2 Billie Eilish
The 22-year-old’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, was released globally on May 17, marking her first full-length album since 2021’s Happier Than Ever.
All ten of its tracks managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, led by Lunch at fifth place—which happens to be the highest-debuting song of her career.
Image source: QGBillieEilish
#3 Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves’ sixth studio album, Deeper Well, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in its second week—just behind Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, according to Billboard. This achievement ties Kacey’s best-ever chart placement and has been crowned her best first-week tally to date.
Image source: skermahger
#4 Taylor Swift
The 14-time Grammy winning artist released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024, and it certainly smashed records.
Billboard reported that the album’s countdown page on Spotify broke the streaming service’s record for most pre-saves in history, becoming the first album on the platform to amass more than 300 million streams in a single day.
Fans are hoping Swift will take home the award for Album of the Year.
Image source: PopBase
#5 Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia’s Can’t Catch Me Now is a jarring departure from her usual pop songs about heartbreak and romance, but fans thought it stood out in all the right ways.
The song, from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, brought on a “new vulnerability” and was released ten days before the film’s premiere.
Image source: skermahger
#6 Sabrina Carpenter
Nicknamed the “new princess of pop,” Carpenter has certainly taken the genre by storm.
Short N’ Sweet, the artist’s sixth studio album, gave the singer her first-ever Billboard 200 No. 1 album—debuting at the top of the charts on September 17.
Her pre-released singles Espresso and Please Please Please also hit No. 3 and No. 1, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
Image source: skermahger
#7 Bruno Mars And Lady Gaga
Die with a Smile breaks the two- to three-year hiatus by both Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars—and what a way to make a comeback.
The single had almost 3 million U.S. on-demand audio streams in its opening days, according to Billboard, and saw a sizable uptick the following Monday with 3.52 million streams. Over 14,000 digital copies were sold over its first four days of release, and it stayed at the top of the iTunes chart for nearly the entire time.
Image source: skermahger
#8 Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, has surely garnered fans’ attention.
The artist hopes to see her album nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while her hit Houdini aims to win Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, or Best Music Video.
Image source: skermahger
#9 Charli Xcx
Charli XCX is demanding a reward for starting Brat summer.
The singer’s sixth studio album is her most successful yet, earning 77,000 equivalent album units in just its opening week. It also earned her highest rank on the all-genre Billboard 200, debuting at No. 3, according to its website.
Image source: PopBase
#10 Beabadoobee
Filipino-English singer Beabadoobee soared to new heights as her third studio album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, marking her first project to achieve this milestone.
The album also became the most popular purchase from record shops across the country during its opening week, according to Official Charts.
Image source: skermahger
#11 Gracie Abrams
Fans are determined to ensure Gracie Abrams takes home the award for Album of the Year, and it isn’t a long shot given how it dominated charts.
The Secret of Us debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200—second only to Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department—and reached number one on the U.K. Albums Chart, a first for her career.
The American singer is currently on tour in celebration, with the tour set to end on May 17, 2025.
Image source: skermahger
#12 Tinashe The Marias
Tinashe found her own success as an individual artist when she released Nasty in April. The song’s sound went viral on TikTok, exposing it to countless new listeners. It reached No. 61 on the Hot 100 chart, her highest position since 2014, according to Billboard.
Additionally, Marías’ second studio album Submarine features 14 tracks and has received many positive reviews from critics, with some listeners labeling it a “skip-less album.”
Image source: skermahger
#13 Troye Sivan
Something To Give Each Other is Troye Sivan’s third studio album, encompassing all the varying stages of a relationship: the fun, the tribulations, and the eventual heartbreak.
One of its tracks, One Of Your Girls, has the potential to be nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance.
Image source: skermahger
#14 Raye
Spanning seven minutes, Raye’s song Genesis was released on June 7 and is the lead-off to a four-track EP—her first piece of new music this year, as reported by Billboard. In an Instagram post on May 31, the artist described Genesis as the “labour of love” she’s been working on since 2022.
Fans are hoping the track will take home Non-Classical Record of the Year, Song of the Year, or Best Music Video.
Image source: skermahger
#15 JT
City Cinderella marks JT’s debut mixtape, combining the sounds of late 90s and early 00s New York and Miami hip-hop, according to Billboard. Her project peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200.
As an artist, JT’s inspiration stemmed from countless memories of traveling the U.S. on a headline club tour, including high-drama nights, shootings, fights, and power outages. Her aesthetic and sound also helped her land a No. 9 spot on Billboard’s June ranking of the Hottest Female Rappers.
Image source: PopBase
#16 Kaytranada
Kaytranada enjoyed a successful few months after his album, Timeless, dropped on June 7. The project is based largely on the sounds of rap and soul, marking the artist’s largest release to date with 17 tracks with four bonus songs.
The project reached No. 28 on the Billboard 200, No. 6 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and No. 2 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums.
The 32-year-old is currently on his Timeless Tour, which is set to wrap up on November 9.
Image source: KAYTRANADA
#17 Camila Cabello
Labeled as her “boldest solo album” by Rolling Stone, C,XOXO, is a tale of returning home to Miami and gaining perspective on broken love and aimless youth.
As the GRAMMYS put it, her new “hyper-pop” sound is tailored for clubs, with Camila saying that it’s sonically dedicated to the late-night culture of her hometown.
Image source: CCNewsLatam
#18 Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper’s self-titled third studio album was instantly marked 2024’s biggest rap debut by a female artist, according to Hit Channel. A second part of the album, titled Megan: Act Two, has been greenlit, although details are still under wraps.
The tracks involved signify Megan’s new era: shedding the skin of her past and becoming someone new with songs like Cobra and BOA.
Image source: skermahger
#19 Nicki Minaj
Released on December 8, 2023, Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to her debut album Pink Friday, and marks her first studio album in five years since the release of Queen in 2018.
Featuring 22 tracks, the rapper’s latest project was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2024. Nicki has since toured in celebration, grossing $34.9 million from just 17 shows.
Image source: skermahger
#20 Ariana Grande
Ariana’s first studio album in nearly four years brought in waves of success.
The New York Times stated that Eternal Sunshine debuted at No. 1 on Billboard with the equivalent of 227,000 sales in the United States, including 195 million streams and 77,000 copies sold as a complete package, according to the tracking site Luminate.
Before the release of her album, the singer and actress released a single titled Yes, And? which quickly shot to No. 1 on Billboard charts.
Image source: PopBase
