365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons

We’ve seen quite a few interesting 365-day projects and this one is no exception. Ross Symons decided to fold one origami model every day for a year. He described how this obsession with origami started on Instagram’s blog: “I started with the crane and I lost count of how many times I folded it. What I didn’t realize at the time is how origami was going to become such a massive part of my life.”
As he states on Instagram’s blog, he considers the time he spends folding a figure to be “the most important for measuring the success of his work: the more discipline and patience he has, the faster he folds the figure.” If you liked his work be sure to visit his Instagram page for more.
More info: Instagram | Facebook (h/t: lustik)
