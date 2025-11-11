365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons

We’ve seen quite a few interesting 365-day projects and this one is no exception. Ross Symons decided to fold one origami model every day for a year. He described how this obsession with origami started on Instagram’s blog: “I started with the crane and I lost count of how many times I folded it. What I didn’t realize at the time is how origami was going to become such a massive part of my life.”

As he states on Instagram’s blog, he considers the time he spends folding a figure to be “the most important for measuring the success of his work: the more discipline and patience he has, the faster he folds the figure.” If you liked his work be sure to visit his Instagram page for more.

More info: Instagram | Facebook (h/t: lustik)

365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons
365 Days Of Origami Art By Ross Symons

