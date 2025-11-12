Artist Carves GOT Night King In Pumpkin

Frank Reaver is a visual arts teacher in Carroll County, MD. He is always looking to master a new artistic skill – the last few years that happens to be carving pumpkins! Every autumn his sculpture talents unfold.
This year his first pumpkin carving was inspired by Games of Thrones. You can see him compete on Food Networks newest Halloween show Halloween Wars: Hayride of Horrors starting October 2nd @ 10pm.
More info: frankreaver.com
Process photo
The Night King
